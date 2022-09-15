Read full article on original website
Storm Lake Water Conservation Measures Lifted
Mayor Mike Porsch announced at today's (Mon) Storm Lake City Council meeting that water conservation measures for users of the City's water system have been lifted...(audio clip below) Porsch thanked residents for following the measures that had been in place most of the summer. The water conservation guidelines were approved...
BV Supervisors Talk Funding for Colorize Purchase as Offer Accepted
The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors this (Tues) morning began the discussion of funding options for the purchase of the Colorize building. Colorize has verbally accepted a 340-thousand dollar offer from the county to purchase the building at 317 East 5th Street in Storm Lake. Discussions centered on possibly using county general fund money toward the purchase, and reimbursement resolutions. Talks are expected to continue in the coming days to finalize the agreement.
Robert “Bob” Harden, 89 of Odebolt
Robert “Bob” Harden, age 89 of Odebolt, Iowa, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital of Council Bluffs, Iowa. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Faith Lutheran Church of Odebolt, Iowa. Pastor Jeff Hansen will officiate.
Storm Lake City-Wide Cleanup Event Set in October
The Storm Lake City Council on Monday approved the City's Fall Clean Up Program to be held on Saturday, October 8th. The event gives Storm Lake residents the opportunity to get rid of unwanted items. Drop-offs will be accepted at the Public Services Yard at 433 Vilas Road from 8am to 3pm. Items must come from residential properties within City limits.
Margery M. Hansen, 89, of Alta, formerly of Schaller
Margery M. Hansen, age 89, of Alta, Iowa, formerly of Schaller, Iowa, died on September 18, 2022, at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake, Iowa. Funeral services will take place Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller, Iowa. Burial will...
City of Lake View Talks One-Way Street Reconstruction Project Along Lake Shore
The Lake View City Council on Monday reviewed preliminary plans for a proposed project on Lakeshore Drive. Lake View City Administrator Scott Peterson says it's a unique situation, as the narrow one-way street, which is about two blocks long, runs right along the shore of Black Hawk Lake...(audio clip below :26 )
Clay County Fair Set Multiple Records This Year
Several records were set during this year's Clay County Fair. The Fair had a total attendance of 325-thousand 585 during the nine day run from September 10th through this past Sunday, which is up nearly 17.5-percent from last year. Preliminary spending by fairgoers on food, beverage, specialty concessions, and carnival...
More Pocahontas County Meetings Scheduled Regarding EMS Funding
Informational meetings have been going on in Pocahontas County communities to encourage residents to vote in favor of measure that would make additional Emergency Medical Services funding available in the county. A meeting will be going at 6:30 this (Tues) evening at the Rolfe Community Center. A public meeting will...
St. Mary's Teacher Comments on Receiving Excellence in Education Award
Storm Lake St. Mary's teacher Laura Anderson was one of the recipients of an Excellence in Education award within the Diocese of Sioux City at Saturday's Bishop's Dinner for Catholic Schools in South Sioux City. Anderson says it meant a lot just to be nominated...(audio clip below :20 ) Anderson...
Assault and Burglary Incidents in Storm Lake Result in Charges Against 11-Year-Olds
Two juvenile males were charged this past weekend in connection to an assault and burglary case in Storm Lake. This past Saturday around 8pm, the Storm Lake Police Department was called to a residence in the 700 block of West 8th Street on a belated report of assault and burglary that occurred earlier that day. A victim under the age of 18 told officers that they had been physically assaulted outside of their residence by a juvenile male around 11 that morning. Officers were further advised that after the assault, the victim left the residence and returned around 8pm. The victim discovered that electronics and clothing valued at less than 500-dollars was missing.
Six From Spencer Arrested on Drug/Alcohol Charges
A suspicious activity report along a stretch of Highway 71 last week led to the arrests of six individuals from Spencer on drug and alcohol charges. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says they investigated a vehicle that was stopped on the side of the road in the 43-hundred mile of Highway 71 last Wednesday evening around 9pm. A deputy smelled the odor of marijuana, as well as the odor of alcoholic beverages coming from the vehicle. The deputy noticed containers of beer in the vehicle, and open containers of beer in the ditch. A baggie of marijuana was also discovered in the vehicle. It was discovered that the occupants had been smoking marijuana, consuming alcoholic beverages, and they had pulled over to switch drivers.
