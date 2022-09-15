A suspicious activity report along a stretch of Highway 71 last week led to the arrests of six individuals from Spencer on drug and alcohol charges. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says they investigated a vehicle that was stopped on the side of the road in the 43-hundred mile of Highway 71 last Wednesday evening around 9pm. A deputy smelled the odor of marijuana, as well as the odor of alcoholic beverages coming from the vehicle. The deputy noticed containers of beer in the vehicle, and open containers of beer in the ditch. A baggie of marijuana was also discovered in the vehicle. It was discovered that the occupants had been smoking marijuana, consuming alcoholic beverages, and they had pulled over to switch drivers.

SPENCER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO