Read full article on original website
Related
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
Running from police in Alabama could become a felony
When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
1 dead after falling 60 feet at High Falls Park
Emergency crews responded to a fatal fall at High Falls Park on Saturday afternoon.
wtvy.com
AAA Alabama: Gas prices could dip below $3 in coming months
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With fall only a few days away, AAA Alabama believes drivers could soon see some additional relief at the gas pump. “This is the time of year when we normally see our prices drop because our demand drops,” said Clay Ingram with AAA. The summer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abandoned sailboat in south Alabama river causing concern
Abandoned boats are a frequent problem along our part of the gulf coast .but a man in Bon Secour has been dealing with an abandoned 30-foot sailboat for more than a year and he wants something done.
Thousands of North Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears
Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride.
Alabama school bus driver accused of DUI while transporting 40 students
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama school bus driver is facing dozens of charges after being arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence while 40 students were on board. The driver, 58-year-old Rhonda Barksdale, was also charged with 40 counts of reckless endangerment, AL.com reported. According to...
fox8live.com
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The man allegedly slain by a co-worker at the Hyundai Slidell car dealership has been identified as 22-year-old Zakary Stewart of Alabama, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office said Saturday (Sept. 17). Authorities said 23-year-old Brian Taylor was arrested Friday night and booked with manslaughter...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alabama: Pedestrian hit and killed by drag racer, ALEA looking to ID driver
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking to identify the person responsible for killing a pedestrian in Bullock County. The pedestrian in died after being hit by a car that was drag racing earlier this month, according to ALEA. ALEA said in a news release, on Sept. 5, 2022, Qye […]
fox4beaumont.com
Alabama authorities notified about vapes potentially laced with fentanyl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Authorities in Alabama said they are looking at the possibility of vapes laced with fentanyl being circulated at schools. Adrianna Taylor, a 15-year-old girl who died after taking pills laced with fentanyl a few weeks ago, went to Mary G. Montgomery High School. Taylor told...
McCalla man dead after falling from tree
MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 56-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after falling from a tree in an attempt to cut some limbs. According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies, officers arrived to the 6000 block of Lou George Loop in McCalla around 1 p.m. to investigate reports of a person who had fallen from a tree. […]
Gun used to kill 5 Alabama family members possibly stolen from motorcycle club member in Florida
A 9mm handgun was found along a road adjacent to the home where five family members were killed in Elkmont in September 2019, according to testimony Thursday in the capital murder trial of Mason Wayne Sisk. Sisk is accused of fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two brothers and a sister...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
2 Alabama residents arrested after high-speed chase through Peachtree City
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police accuse a man suspected of shoplifting at a Peachtree City Home Depot of then leading them on a high-speed chase that they were forced to call off for safety reasons. Dash cam video of Peachtree City police pulling over driver Travis Smelley. He’s a 52-year-old...
Woman Smacks Pennsylvania State Trooper In Head With Coffee Mug: Police
A state trooper was hit in the head with a coffee on Saturday, Sept. 10, police say. A pair of troopers were called a report of "possible domestic and criminal mischief" in the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough just before 1:40 a.m., Pennsylvania state police said in a statement the following week.
Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
Alabama approves $348 million in sewer, water repair projects with more on the way
Alabama officials have opened the floodgates, sending a tidal wave of federal funding to address some of the state’s most dire water and sewer infrastructure needs. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced that it has approved sending $348 million in federal grants and loans to “repair and upgrade crumbling, malfunctioning and overwhelmed water and sewer systems in Alabama,” according to a news release from the department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death.
wtvy.com
Will we see a COVID surge this winter?
Newton Elementary was among 5 Alabama schools named Blue Ribbon Schools. Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive. Rafael and Z'yon Norton with Royale's Special Heart Foundation join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk their upcoming food drive on September 17. Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August. Updated:...
Hurricane Sally anniversary: Looking back at the damage, 2 years later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 marks two years since Hurricane Sally made landfall along the Gulf Coast. The slow-moving storm devastated infrastructure and caused extensive flooding for northwest Florida and southern Alabama. Hurricane Sally, one of 31 named storms that formed during the record season of 2020, turned out to be more […]
Comments / 0