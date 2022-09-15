ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Running from police in Alabama could become a felony

When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

AAA Alabama: Gas prices could dip below $3 in coming months

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With fall only a few days away, AAA Alabama believes drivers could soon see some additional relief at the gas pump. “This is the time of year when we normally see our prices drop because our demand drops,” said Clay Ingram with AAA. The summer...
ALABAMA STATE
fox8live.com

Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The man allegedly slain by a co-worker at the Hyundai Slidell car dealership has been identified as 22-year-old Zakary Stewart of Alabama, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office said Saturday (Sept. 17). Authorities said 23-year-old Brian Taylor was arrested Friday night and booked with manslaughter...
SLIDELL, LA
CBS 42

McCalla man dead after falling from tree

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 56-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after falling from a tree in an attempt to cut some limbs. According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies, officers arrived to the 6000 block of Lou George Loop in McCalla around 1 p.m. to investigate reports of a person who had fallen from a tree. […]
MCCALLA, AL
AL.com

Alabama approves $348 million in sewer, water repair projects with more on the way

Alabama officials have opened the floodgates, sending a tidal wave of federal funding to address some of the state’s most dire water and sewer infrastructure needs. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced that it has approved sending $348 million in federal grants and loans to “repair and upgrade crumbling, malfunctioning and overwhelmed water and sewer systems in Alabama,” according to a news release from the department.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
EUFAULA, AL
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death. 
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
wtvy.com

Will we see a COVID surge this winter?

Newton Elementary was among 5 Alabama schools named Blue Ribbon Schools. Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive. Rafael and Z'yon Norton with Royale's Special Heart Foundation join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk their upcoming food drive on September 17. Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August. Updated:...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Hurricane Sally anniversary: Looking back at the damage, 2 years later

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 marks two years since Hurricane Sally made landfall along the Gulf Coast. The slow-moving storm devastated infrastructure and caused extensive flooding for northwest Florida and southern Alabama. Hurricane Sally, one of 31 named storms that formed during the record season of 2020, turned out to be more […]
FLORIDA STATE

