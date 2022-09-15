Music director to trade baton for trombone in An Evening with Alain Trudel

The Toledo Symphony’s music director will drop his baton and pick up his trombone for An Evening with Alain Trudel at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Great Gallery on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Trudel, who is in his fifth season with the symphony, started playing the trombone in high school while playing in a community band in his native Montreal.

“It seems as if I was somewhat of a natural,” he told The Blade in 2017. “At 17 I started playing as a substitute for the Montreal Symphony.”

By the time he was 18, he made his solo debut with the orchestra. Trudel was known to the public as the “Jascha Heifetz of the trombone.”

Trudel was the first Canadian to be a Yamaha international artist. The designation is made to artists who are critically acclaimed on their instruments or in their genres.

He has been a guest soloist with orchestras worldwide including Philharmonique de Radio France, Hong Kong Philharmonic, and Austrian Radio Orchestra, and at Festival Musica Strasbourg in France, KlangBogen Festival in Vienna, and elsewhere.

He is also a respected composer; the symphony has performed several of his works.

He began conducting while in his 30s, he said.

Trudel was conductor of the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra from 2012 to 2014 and has regularly been invited to conduct the National Youth Orchestra of Canada. From 2011 to 2015 he was professor and conductor of the orchestra and opera orchestra at the University of Western Ontario and is now guest professor for orchestra and opera at the University of Ottawa.

He’s also the music director of L’orchestre symphonique de Laval in Laval, Quebec, and principal youth and family conductor of the National Arts Centre Orchestra in Ottawa, Canada’s capital. He is also principal guest conductor of the Ottawa Symphony Orchestra, was principal guest conductor of the Victoria Symphony Orchestra, guest musical adviser for the Manitoba Chamber Orchestra, and the CBC Radio Orchestra conductor.

Performing with Maestro Trudel on Sunday will be Kirk Toth and Merwin Siu on violin, Martha Reikow on cello, Valrie Kantorski on harpsichord, and Michael Boyd on piano.

The program consists of Johann Georg Albrechtsberger: Trombone Concerto in B-Flat Major; Antonio Vivaldi: Trombone Sonata No. 1 in B-Flat Major, RV 47; Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on “Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen” from Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte; Stjepan Sulek: Sonata Vox Gabrieli; Trudel: Grand Louis, and more.

Tickets cost $40 for adults and $12 for children or students. Visit toledosymphony.com , the box office at 1838 Parkwood Ave., Toledo, or call 419-246-8000.

Coming up:

■ Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle, 2445 Monroe St., Saturday, 7 p.m.: Toledo Symphony’s KeyBank Pops: The Music of John Williams. Tickets are $15.50 to $79. Go to toledosymphony.com .

■ Lucille’s Jazz Lounge TolHouse, 1447 N. Summit St., Toledo, Friday, 8 p.m.: Chris Buzzelli Quartet featuring Ellen Rowe , piano; Doug Richeson , bass, and Jim Rupp , drums. Tickets are $8 to $16.

Saturday, 7 p.m.: Joan and Clifford’s Aftershow. An afterparty following the street renaming ceremony honoring Clifford Murphy, proprietor of the former Murphy’s Place, the esteemed jazz venue in downtown Toledo. Featuring Glenda Biddlestone , vocals; Mike Lorenz , piano; Ray Parker , bass, and Damen Cook , drums. Tickets are $10. Visit lucillesjazzlounge.com .

■ Grounds of the Wildwood Preserve Metropark Manor House, 5100 Central Ave., Toledo, Friday, noon to 1 p.m.: Noon Tunes featuring Terry and Charlie. Free. Bring a lawn chair and lunch.

■ Town Center at Levis Commons, 3201 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.: Summer Music Series featuring Chloe and the Steel Strings. Free.

■ Maumee Indoor Theatre, 601 Conant St., Maumee, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: The McCartney Project returns in a tribute to Paul McCartney’s work with the Beatles and Wings. Tickets are $21.50 and $25. For more information visit maumeeindoor.com or call 419-897-8902.

■ Wolverine Park, Washington Street, Dundee, Mich., Friday, 6 to 8 p.m.: Music in the Park featuring Aces & Eights. Free.

■ Levis Square, at the intersection at Madison Avenue and N. St. Clair Street in downtown Toledo, Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Lunch at Levis Concert Series featuring Three’s Kin. Free.

■ Kerrytown Concert House, 415 N. 4th Ave., Ann Arbor, Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Paul Keller House Calls in "The Mayor of Ann Arbor Jazz”: A Tribute to Ron Brooks. Jazz bassist, bandleader, and entrepreneur Ron Brooks ’ Bird Of Paradise Jazz Club was known as one of the great jazz venues in the world. Featuring Rick Roe, piano; Pete Siers, drums; Cary Kocher , vibraphone; Vincent Bowens , saxophone; Rayse Biggs , trumpet; Paul Keller , bass; George Davidson , drums, and Brooks, bass. Tickets are $15 to $35.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: Blato Zlato Balkan Music Collective in From Bulgaria to the Bayou: An Evening with New Orleans Band Blato Zlato. Featuring Ian Cook , Ruby Corbyn-Ross, Annalisa Kelly , Lou Carrig , Boyanna Trayanova , Janie Cowan . Tickets are $15 to $45.

Wednesday. 7:30: The Blue Llama/ Kerrytown Concert House Exchange featuring guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel . Tickets are $15 to $50. Visit kerrytownconcerthouse.com , email kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com , or call 734-769-2999.

■ Bowling Green State University, Moore Musical Arts Center, Bryan Recital Hall, Friday, 8 p.m.: Mahler Lecture Recital featuring Arved Ashby , presenter; Katherine Rohrer , mezzo soprano; Kimberly Monzón , soprano, and Jiung Yoon , piano. Free.

Wednesday, 8 p.m.: Faculty Artist Series featuring Solungga Liu , piano professor. Free.

Thursday, 8 p.m.: Chamber Jazz Ensembles. Free. Go to events.bgsu.edu .

Kobacker Hall, Saturday, 8 p.m.: Bowling Green Philharmonia and High School String Festival Concert features intermediate to advanced high school string players who are eager to develop their talent and musicianship. Includes ensemble, sectional, and master class experiences with BGSU faculty and guest artists, culminating in a final performance with the BG Philharmonia. Tickets for the concert are $8. Free admission for BGSU students with ID.

Tuesday, 8 p.m.: BGSU Wind Symphony. Tickets are $8. Free admission for BGSU students with ID card. Go to bgsu.edu/the-arts/tickets.html .

■ Detroit Opera, 1526 Broadway St., Detroit., Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2:30 p.m., and Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: The Valkyries . A high-tech treatment of the most famous act in Wagner’s Ring Cycle. Detroit Opera’s Yuval Sharon and Christine Goerke perform in this production of Act III, beginning with the unforgettable “Ride of the Valkyries” and ending with “Magic Fire Music.” Tickets are $29 to $139. Go to detroitopera.org or call 313-237-7464.

