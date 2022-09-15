ODA PR is a boutique public relations agency with more than 30 years of experience developing and executing successful communication strategies for luxury lifestyle brands and philanthropic organizations. As a full-service agency with exceptional relationships, and contacts in design, fashion, society, media, and entertainment, we are known for creating and maximizing innovative press and branding opportunities for our clients. Today, our proactive New York-based team continues to expand ODA PR’s reputation as a leader in building brands and relationships, and working with industry and cultural influencers in broadcast, digital, print, and social media.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO