LAPOINTE Is Seeking A Production & Product Development Intern In New York, NY

LAPOINTE is looking for an Intern that has interest in learning more about the Development and Production process as a whole. You will work simultaneously with both departments throughout your internship experience. For first hand experience on fabric development, fit development, tech packs, factory communication, sourcing, organization and communication. Requirements:
ODA PR Is Hiring A PR Manager To Start Immediately In New York, NY

ODA PR is a boutique public relations agency with more than 30 years of experience developing and executing successful communication strategies for luxury lifestyle brands and philanthropic organizations. As a full-service agency with exceptional relationships, and contacts in design, fashion, society, media, and entertainment, we are known for creating and maximizing innovative press and branding opportunities for our clients. Today, our proactive New York-based team continues to expand ODA PR’s reputation as a leader in building brands and relationships, and working with industry and cultural influencers in broadcast, digital, print, and social media.
