ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman, 28, killed after being run over ‘multiple times’ yards from her door is named by police

Tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful’ 28-year-old woman who was killed after being deliberately run over ‘multiple times’ in a hit-and-run outside her home.Caragh Eaton was left with catastrophic injuries after being mowed down and left for dead just yards from her front door in Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire.Emergency services rushed to the scene in Field Edge Drive at 4.45pm on Tuesday (6/9) but she was pronounced dead a short time later.Officers discovered an abandoned black Land Rover nearby and arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of murder.He remains in custody being quizzed by detectives.Leicestershire Police on Friday released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Police: More than a dozen motorcyclists attack, rob driver in N.J.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a possible road rage incident in Clinton Township, New Jersey. They say a group of approximately 13 motorcyclists dragged a 62-year-old man from his car, assaulted him and stole his cellphone Saturday on Cokesbury Road.Investigators say the incident stemmed from a near-collision between the bikers and the driver. Police in marked vehicles chased the motorcyclists until they exited onto Route 173 in Union Township.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders

The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk Police#Bst#Bbc Co Uk#Lorries#Bbc News
BBC

Essex man jailed for murdering friend who woke him up

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years for murdering a friend after an argument about being woken up. Jimmy Moore, 33, died after he was stabbed repeatedly by Robert Crabtree in Nazeing, Essex on 25 September. The victim had gone there to pick...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS News

Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-95 in Laurel

A 63-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer died early Wednesday morning in a crash on I-95 in Laurel, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to the crash around 4:40 a.m. to I-95 North south of Gorman Road. Investigators believe a tractor-trailer driven by Jonathan David Leiner, of Hampstead, N.C., rear-ended a...
LAUREL, MD
Daily Mail

Female police officer, 41, is cleared of sharing offensive WhatsApp messages mocking George Floyd after judge found prosecutors failed to bring charges in time

A female West Mercia police officer has been cleared of sending offensive messages mocking George Floyd after a judge found prosecutors failed to bring charges in time. Pc Joann Jinks, 41, was facing trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court today but Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram formally found her not guilty of three charges of sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network following the administrative blunder and subsequent legal argument.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Teenage driver in horror smash which killed five of his mates is charged with death by dangerous driving - after locals issued a chilling warning before the tragic crash

The driver in a car crash that killed five teenagers has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and refused bail. Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged by police for alleged dangerous driving after five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 died in a horror car crash on Tuesday night.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Uninsured learner driver, 20, who killed his 17-year-old girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree during trip to Morrisons supermarket avoids jail

An uninsured learner driver who killed his teenage girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree has avoided jail. Rhys McLennan, 20, who has a provisional licence, took his Nissan Pixo without telling his mother to Alnwick Morrisons in Northumberland with 17-year-old Chelsea Gillie to pick up some juice.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Leeds: Toddler killed after being hit by car on driveway

A toddler has died after being hit by a car on a driveway. Emergency services were called to Coupland Road in Beeston, Leeds, at about 20:10 BST on Friday, police said. A one-year-old girl was seriously injured and was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards. A West Yorkshire Police...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure

Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Four teenagers arrested after Poole attack on couple and dog

Four teenagers have been arrested after a couple and their dog were assaulted. An eight-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier was left with a swollen eye in the attack in Bourne Valley Park, Poole on 4 September. The dog's owners also reported they had been injured, Dorset Police said. Three boys from...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy