VOTE NOW: Time again to choose WKYC's High School Football Game of the Week!

CLEVELAND — Now that we're at the halfway point of the high school football season, we can start to separate the contenders from the pretenders in Northeast Ohio. Even with the narrowing of the field, there are still plenty of "contenders" out there. Two of those teams faced off in last Friday's WKYC High School Football Game of the Week, with Buckeye prevailing over Valley Forge 29-23.
