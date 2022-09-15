Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenPhillipsburg, NJ
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenClinton, NJ
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
Times News
Pleasant Valley Intermediate School principal found not guilty of harassment
The principal of Pleasant Valley Intermediate School was found not guilty of harassment by Magisterial District Judge Brian Germano on Monday. PVIS Principal Kendal Askins’ husband Andre Askins filed a charge of harassment against his wife following a domestic incident on March 31 at their house in East Stroudsburg. Andre Askins told Judge Germano that his wife followed him from room-to-room after an argument, and a scuffle ensued over keys. Askins said his wife punched him in the face. The incident ended with Kendal Askins calling 911.
Times News
Eldred school attains historic status
It may be small but a former Monroe County school has made a big splash nationally. The 1855 Frantz One-Room Schoolhouse in Eldred Township was placed on the National Register of Historic Places last Friday. The restored schoolhouse, at 485 Church Road in Kunkletown, is the only remaining one-room schoolhouse...
Times News
State police reports
State police at the Lehighton barracks are investigating a criminal mischief incident in which a window on a home in Polk Township was damaged. Police say a Kunkletown woman reported July 29 that someone damaged the window at her residence along Beltzville Drive. The damages are estimated at $100-150, police said.
Times News
Lehighton man faces DUI charge in two-vehicle crash
A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash on Friday in Carbon County is suspected of driving under the influence. State police at Lehighton said the crash occurred at 8:04 p.m. along Route 248 at the intersection with Centre Street in Parryville. Troopers said Lucas A. Long, 35, of Lehighton, was...
Two charged with breaking into shuttered Dunmore bar
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been charged after investigators say they broke into a bar in Dunmore that has been closed for a year and stole over $1,700. According to the Dunmore Borough Police Department, on September 5, around 5:00 p.m., officers were called for a report of a burglary in the 600 […]
wlvr.org
Lehigh Valley drivers still violating school bus laws, despite precautions, alerts, officials say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Buses in Bethlehem Area, Allentown, Kutztown Area and Northwestern Lehigh school districts have exterior cameras mounted on the vehicles’ stop arm in an effort to try to stop motorists from threatening the safety of student riders. But districts still are reporting violations of school bus...
These people are still missing in PA, some for decades
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
Thief used company information to get loan
Benton, Pa. — A thief used a business' information to take out a loan worth $120,000. An executive from Benton Foundry, 5297 State Route 487, contacted Bloomsburg State Police after learning someone had used their personal and company information to take out a small business loan of $120,000. State Trp. Thomas Butch said the victim is a 55-year-old man from Shavertown.
One arrested in fentanyl drug bust
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office say they arrested one man who now faces charges for the alleged distribution of fentanyl. Officials say Julian Johnson, 32 from Scranton, was arrested on July 22 for allegedly selling fentanyl to an informant working for the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Detective Division. According to […]
Times News
Firearms stolen from Monroe Co. home
State police at Lehighton are investigating a theft incident involving firearms. Troopers said on Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. they were dispatched to Getz Dawl Road, in Eldred Township, Monroe County, for a theft report. On scene, a woman said her son took multiple rifles and pistols from the home...
thevalleyledger.com
The Bethlehem Area School District announces the appointment of Arutyun “Harry” Aristakesian as the District’s Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Aristakesian brings to the District a wealth of knowledge. His vast experiences include over 15 years of progressive leadership in finance and auditing in both the private and public sectors. He served as Chief Audit Officer at Norfolk State University, Senior Internal Auditor at Columbia University, and Internal Audit Manager at New York Power Authority. In the private sector, Mr. Aristakesian served as Vice President-Internal Audit at Citco, one of the world’s largest hedge fund administrators. Currently, Mr. Aristakesian serves as the business administrator for the Allentown School District where he has successfully implemented many reforms to strengthen the financial position of our neighboring district.
Times News
Monroe Co. prison to assess jail water, sewage
Monroe County Prison Board has entered an agreement with Arrow Engineering firm to do an assessment at the water and sewage facilities at the jail. There was no contract signed or moneys paid for the assessment, according to Greg Christine, the Chief Clerk of Monroe County. “We’re looking at the...
Times News
State police at Bethlehem
Erica Rosado, 37, of Bethlehem, was uninjured in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 30 on Route 309 in North Whitehall Township, according to police. State police at the Bethlehem barracks said she was driving an Acura RDX that was involved in the crash with an unknown vehicle. Police did not provide any other details of the incident.
Times News
Monroe County crashes
State police at Stroudsburg released information on Monroe County crashes:. • George Dunbar, 62, of Jeannette, escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash Aug. 30 on Interstate 80 westbound in Tunkhannock Township. Police said he was driving a Chrysler 300 when he lost control of the vehicle and it went off...
WFMZ-TV Online
Surveillance photos released, reward offered in assault at Lower Macungie apartment complex
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are renewing the plea for help in figuring out who attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County earlier this summer. Surveillance photos were released of the two men believed to have jumped a 41-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township.
Times News
State police list data on enforcement
State police at Bethlehem have released crash and enforcement data relating to their Labor Day safety initiative that took place between Sept. 2-5. The Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement Education Program targeted drivers who aggressively operated their motor vehicle in a manner which was dangerous to members of the public. During...
Mother accused of medically abusing child
CARBONDALE, Pa. — A mother from Carbondale is accused of causing bodily harm to her 10-year-old child. Yvette Brady, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of her child and simple assault. According to court documents, her daughter's doctors have been suspicious something was going on for some time.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lansford police seek man wanted in indecent exposure incident
LANSFORD, Pa. - Police are a looking for a man accused of lewd conduct in a Carbon County community. The man allegedly exposed himself to a woman walking past a park in Lansford. Police say they're still trying to figure out who the man is. Anyone with information is asked...
Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
Man charged with using gun to threaten woman, two children
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a man after they say he made threats to shoot a woman and two children in Luzerne County over the weekend. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Sunday around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of West Carey Street for […]
