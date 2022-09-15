ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

MARIA ESCOBAR
4d ago

Just do not allow California residents to move here or own property here. PROBLEM SOLVED.

East Valley Tribune

The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told

Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Portico North Scottsdale is 60% reserved before groundbreaking

Belgravia Group, Chicago’s award-winning real estate developer with more than 70 years of luxury developments constructed under its brand, announced that its first-ever Phoenix metro community development, Portico, located in North Scottsdale, is more than 60% reserved. Portico anticipates breaking ground by early 2023, with first deliveries anticipated in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

AZ Big Spotlight: Neighborhood Ventures, Senna House, Radix Law

Neighborhood Ventures, an Arizona-based real estate crowdfunding developer, announced today the addition of Dimitry Beaubrun, who is joining the team as the Financial Controller. In his role, Mr. Beaubrun will be responsible for leading the company’s accounting department and take on the responsibilities of bookkeeping, budget management and the monitoring of investor funds.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix No. 2 in U.S. for home listings seeing a price cut

Home values slipped for the second consecutive month as mortgage costs continue to sideline buyers, according to Zillow’s latest market report. Affordability is driving market momentum: Low-cost markets remain competitive while prices drop the fastest in both the most expensive markets and those that witnessed the strongest appreciation during the pandemic. Data also shows that Phoenix is No. 2 in U.S. for percentage of home listings seeing a price cut, with a staggering 43.1% of home listings in Metro Phoenix seeing a price cut.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

How interest rate hikes have cooled Phoenix's red-hot housing market

Camille Hartmetz is a realtor with HomeSmart Elite Group. She mostly sells homes in the popular Coronado neighborhood in central Phoenix, and she has gotten good at adapting to a rapidly changing housing market here in recent years. It wasn’t so long ago that the Valley housing market was gangbusters...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Mapping 20 years of progress in Arizona’s bioscience sector

When you are reaching for a long-term, challenging but attainable goal, you need more than aspirations, you need a team and a plan. Twenty years ago, over 100 Arizona leaders came together to develop a plan to build our bioscience sector with guidance from experts at Battelle and support from the Flinn Foundation. The result was Arizona’s Bioscience Roadmap.
ARIZONA STATE
gilbertsunnews.com

Prime time is now for homebuyers, sellers

Sometime between the primary and the general election in Gilbert, the weather starts to dip below 100 on more consecutive days than not, pumpkin spice makes its way back into our lives, fall markets start to pop up around downtown and in town square, and historically it becomes one of the best times for buyers to buy houses in Arizona.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Wet weather returning to Phoenix

Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
PHOENIX, AZ
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
kjzz.org

AZ home inventory highest since 2019; price increases could slow

A combination of factors could slow down increases in the costs of home buying in Arizona. According to the state’s Office of Economic Opportunity, the number of homes on the market in the state hit 23,719 . That’s the highest inventory amount since mid-2019. Combine that with the...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Thompson Thrift buys 35 acres in Gilbert for $225M development

Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today the acquisition of a 35-acre parcel in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert where the company plans to develop The Gilmore, a mixed-use project with luxury apartment homes and more than 200,000 square feet of boutique restaurant and retail space. The company expects to break ground on the development in the first half of 2023.
GILBERT, AZ
scottsdale.org

McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50

Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arizona is No. 4 most gym-obsessed state

New research reveals that New Jersey is the most gym-obsessed state and Arizona ranks as the fourth most gym-obsessed state. The research, conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt, analyzed Google Trends data of the last 12 months for search terms frequently used by gym-goers and often associated with fitness. These search terms were then combined to give each state a total score to discover the most and least gym-obsessed states in the country.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

QC nearing completion of big water deal

Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ

