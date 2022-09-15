Read full article on original website
Related
Stanly News & Press
Oakboro approves new annexation town limit agreement with Red Cross
At Monday’s meeting of the Oakboro Town Council, commissioners approved a new annexation agreement which establishes a border between the two municipalities. The new border meets at the crossroads of N.C. Highway 205 and Big Lick Road/Liberty Hill Church Road, then branches off to the east and west, moving around the borders of several properties in the area.
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle again denies Smith Douglas Homes’ annexation request for property off City Lake Drive
For the second time in less than a year, the Albemarle City Council voted against annexing roughly 86 acres on City Lake Drive after hearing flood-related concerns from members of the public. The request had previously been denied during a council meeting last October. The specific location of the property,...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle hires assistant city manager
City of Albemarle City Manager Michael Ferris announces the appointment of Darren Rhodes as assistant city manager for the City of Albemarle. Rhodes was selected following a nationwide search. He brings 28 years of experience at both the local and state levels of government. Rhodes has served as a development...
Stanly News & Press
Stanly commissioners to ask state legislature for change in election cycle
The election cycle for Stanly County’s Board of Commissioners and School Board took a step forward at a recent meeting of the commissioners. With a unanimous 7-0 vote, commissioners approved a resolution which expressed the board’s desire to move the elections of both governing bodies from a 5-2 election cycle, with five seats up every four years and two seats two years later, to a 4-3 alignment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanly News & Press
Morgan Chair picks up the pieces, continues to operate despite fire
The indomitable spirit of one local business has continued despite the tragedy of losing its primary location to a fire. Stanfield custom furniture company Morgan Chair has a new home and has continued to employ its 25 full- and part-time employees. The company is now working out of the old Rusco building in Oakboro on South Main Street after the factory on Sunset Lake Road caught fire Friday afternoon.
Stanly News & Press
Buzzed Viking removes murals at Locust location after not including them as part of rezoning application
Buzzed Viking Brewing Company, which is opening its new brewery in Locust in the coming weeks, recently removed its spray-painted murals after learning the art was in violation of a city ordinance. The decision to remove the murals, which included a large raven and a vicious-looking Viking with a battle-axe,...
Stanly News & Press
Gray Stone Day School receives visit from state assistant superintendent
Gray Stone Day School welcomed Dr. Andrew Smith, state assistant superintendent of innovation with the Department of Public Instruction, on Sept. 16. Smith, a Salisbury native, was appointed by N.C. Superintendent Catherine Truitt to the state level position in June. Smith is responsible for developing innovative practices across the department...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police Reports – Sept. 15-19, 2022
Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Nicholas Jacob Leverich (W M, 34) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 935 Nc 24-27 Bypass W, Albemarle, on 09/15/2022. Montie Krishun Brewer (B M, 23) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), at Snuggs St/snuggs Park Rd, Albemarle,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Sept. 14-19, 2022
Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Deamani Montreal Williams (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon (F), 2) Robbery With Dangerous Weapon (F), and 3) Awdw Serious Injury (F), at 201 S Second St, Albemarle, on 9/14/2022. Gary Demetrius Crump (B /M/29) Arrest...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police investigate motorcycle fatality
The Albemarle Police Department is investigating a motorcycle fatality that occurred on Saturday. APD responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at approximately 12:03 a.m. on East Main Street near Heath Street. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 45-year-old Michael Farrington of Gold Hill, was pronounced deceased...
Stanly News & Press
Easton Press, Zane Grey highlighted at Friends of the Stanly County Library book sale
The Friends of the Stanly County Library will have its fall book sale Oct. 5-8 in the lower level of the Albemarle library. From 4-7 p.m. Oct. 5, Friends members with active paid memberships have a special opportunity to shop for books at half price. Memberships can be renewed or...
Stanly News & Press
Will’s Place to host second annual bluegrass festival this weekend
In order to continue raising awareness about addiction and recovery, Will’s Place will host its second annual bluegrass festival at The Lodge on Hatley Farm on Friday to Sunday. About 400 people attended last year’s event, which raised about $3,000, according to director of faith based programming Caitlin McAlhany,...
Comments / 0