ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Stanly News & Press

Oakboro approves new annexation town limit agreement with Red Cross

At Monday’s meeting of the Oakboro Town Council, commissioners approved a new annexation agreement which establishes a border between the two municipalities. The new border meets at the crossroads of N.C. Highway 205 and Big Lick Road/Liberty Hill Church Road, then branches off to the east and west, moving around the borders of several properties in the area.
OAKBORO, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle hires assistant city manager

City of Albemarle City Manager Michael Ferris announces the appointment of Darren Rhodes as assistant city manager for the City of Albemarle. Rhodes was selected following a nationwide search. He brings 28 years of experience at both the local and state levels of government. Rhodes has served as a development...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly commissioners to ask state legislature for change in election cycle

The election cycle for Stanly County’s Board of Commissioners and School Board took a step forward at a recent meeting of the commissioners. With a unanimous 7-0 vote, commissioners approved a resolution which expressed the board’s desire to move the elections of both governing bodies from a 5-2 election cycle, with five seats up every four years and two seats two years later, to a 4-3 alignment.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stanly County, NC
State
Maryland State
City
Raleigh, NC
Stanly County, NC
Government
Stanly News & Press

Morgan Chair picks up the pieces, continues to operate despite fire

The indomitable spirit of one local business has continued despite the tragedy of losing its primary location to a fire. Stanfield custom furniture company Morgan Chair has a new home and has continued to employ its 25 full- and part-time employees. The company is now working out of the old Rusco building in Oakboro on South Main Street after the factory on Sunset Lake Road caught fire Friday afternoon.
STANFIELD, NC
Stanly News & Press

Gray Stone Day School receives visit from state assistant superintendent

Gray Stone Day School welcomed Dr. Andrew Smith, state assistant superintendent of innovation with the Department of Public Instruction, on Sept. 16. Smith, a Salisbury native, was appointed by N.C. Superintendent Catherine Truitt to the state level position in June. Smith is responsible for developing innovative practices across the department...
SALISBURY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Police Reports – Sept. 15-19, 2022

Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Nicholas Jacob Leverich (W M, 34) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 935 Nc 24-27 Bypass W, Albemarle, on 09/15/2022. Montie Krishun Brewer (B M, 23) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), at Snuggs St/snuggs Park Rd, Albemarle,...
ALBEMARLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Wooten Company#Sdf#Utilities
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Sept. 14-19, 2022

Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Deamani Montreal Williams (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon (F), 2) Robbery With Dangerous Weapon (F), and 3) Awdw Serious Injury (F), at 201 S Second St, Albemarle, on 9/14/2022. Gary Demetrius Crump (B /M/29) Arrest...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Police investigate motorcycle fatality

The Albemarle Police Department is investigating a motorcycle fatality that occurred on Saturday. APD responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at approximately 12:03 a.m. on East Main Street near Heath Street. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 45-year-old Michael Farrington of Gold Hill, was pronounced deceased...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Will’s Place to host second annual bluegrass festival this weekend

In order to continue raising awareness about addiction and recovery, Will’s Place will host its second annual bluegrass festival at The Lodge on Hatley Farm on Friday to Sunday. About 400 people attended last year’s event, which raised about $3,000, according to director of faith based programming Caitlin McAlhany,...
ALBEMARLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy