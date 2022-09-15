The indomitable spirit of one local business has continued despite the tragedy of losing its primary location to a fire. Stanfield custom furniture company Morgan Chair has a new home and has continued to employ its 25 full- and part-time employees. The company is now working out of the old Rusco building in Oakboro on South Main Street after the factory on Sunset Lake Road caught fire Friday afternoon.

STANFIELD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO