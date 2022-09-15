ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

NBC12

Disabled tractor-trailer closes Henrico road

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A disabled tractor-trailer impacted traffic on a Henrico roadway on Monday. Police said Route 60 east would be closed for several hours due to a disabled tractor-trailer. Pictures of the tractor-trailer show that it appeared bent in the middle. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes.
NBC12

Crews mark brush fire in Ashland under control

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews in Hanover worked several hours to put out a large brush fire on Tuesday. Hanover Fire and EMS say that heavy smoke could be seen near I-95 in Ashland. The fire has been marked under control, but Virginia Department of Forestry crews are in...
NBC12

L.C. Bird student to be charged for bringing loaded gun on property

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Lloyd C. Bird High School student will soon face charges for bringing a loaded magazine to the school Monday morning. The school says a magazine with ammunition was on school property. This was brought to the attention of school administrators after a fight happened on the morning of Sept. 19.
NBC12

Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
NBC12

Moped driver narrowly escapes serious injury after accident involving truck

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) -A moped driver in Stafford County managed to escape getting injured after a truck ran into the back of the vehicle. On Sunday, Sept. 18, at 11:13 p.m., the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident in the 1400 block of Warrenton Road. The responding deputy found a 2019 Mack Truck drove into the rear of a 2022 Honda Moped. The moped ended up getting stuck in the bumper of the truck.
NBC12

Prosecutors plan to charge naval officer in death of girlfriend's unborn baby

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Prosecutors say they plan to charge a naval officer accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend with the death of the fetus as well. Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Shari Skipper said they would charge Emmanuel Coble in the fetus’s death after the preliminary hearing as long as all evidence and facts lead them to have enough information to do so.
NBC12

3 people shot in Hopewell over the weekend

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are expected to survive after they were all shot over the weekend in Hopewell. Around 10 p.m. last night, police say a man was shot in the leg on Davisville Court. Less than three hours earlier, another man was shot in his lower back...
NBC12

Man seriously injured after shooting in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are now investigating after a man was shot earlier this morning. Officials say it happened at E. Laburnum and Conway Street just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico...
NBC12

Near to slightly above normal temperatures in RVA this summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a typically hot and humid summer across metro RVA, with slightly above normal temperatures across central Virginia. Richmond saw near to slightly above normal temperatures this summer, according to the National Weather Service’s Summer 2022 Review. The average high temperature at RIC was 88.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees above average.
NBC12

19-year-old dies after being ejected from vehicle on Route 288

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that left one person dead on Sunday morning. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Route 288 just past the Courthouse Road exit. Officials say a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder ran off-road to the left, hit an embankment, and overturned.
NBC12

Shalom Farms expands acreage, healthy food access in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Richmond’s northside, volunteers are building a new wooden fence around a new plot of land being prepped for a new set of crops. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is offering up $25,000 to Shalom Farms. The non-profit is dedicated to providing healthy food access in the city.
NBC12

Driver dead after ejected from vehicle on Route 288

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police responded to a fatal crash on northbound Route 288 just past the Courthouse Rd exit Sunday morning. State troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash the morning of Sept. 18. Officials say a Nissan SUV ran off-road to the left, hit an embankment and overturned.
NBC12

Family identifies 17-year-old Henrico High School shooting victim

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the wake of a senseless string of gun violence targeting the city and county’s youth, another 17-year-old’s life was taken tragically in a Sunday morning shooting. According to a spokesperson with the family, the teen is Henrico High School student David Dupree. His...
NBC12

Former Virginia ABC employee pleads guilty in liquor leak case

A former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority employee pleaded guilty to a felony computer trespassing charge after he was implicated in an unusual scheme to sell agency inventory data to buyers looking for early intel on which stores would have hard-to-find bottles of bourbon, ABC officials announced Monday. Edgar Smith...
NBC12

Police search for 2 suspects in jewelry theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police need the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a jewelry theft last week. Police say on Sept. 16, at around 1:30 p.m. a man and a woman entered a business located in the 1300 block of East Cary Street and stole several pieces of jewelry before leaving the store.
NBC12

168th State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 23- Oct. 2

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The 168th State Fair of Virginia is back for annual fun for all Virginians!. The fair is a 10-day event kicking off Friday, Sept. 23 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 2, with live concerts, pig races, petting zoos, a big top circus and dozens of food vendors. There are also plenty of competitions with topics ranging from horticulture to culinary and creative arts.
