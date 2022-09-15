Amid world mourning, ‘The Wanderers’ on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II and the challenges facing new King Charles III

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Richmond County Orchestra will present a celebration of Hispanic Heritage in West Brighton on Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the Richmond County Orchestra’s 25th season, a concert with narrations in Spanish and English will be presented at Our Lady of Mount Carmel-St. Benedicta R.C. Church in West Brighton Friday at 7:30 p.m. The performance will feature Utopia...
‘Jeopardy!’ clue goes full New Yawk for question about Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When we think of Staten Island and words like “jeopardy,” the first thing that comes to mind is missing the ferry; sitting in traffic for a gazillion years, or bottoming-out on that giant pothole cluster in the right lane of Arthur Kill Road, toward Richmond Avenue.
They sang ‘Figaro’ with Sir Isaac Fig Newton. A thousand show up on the North Shore for a summer weekend fig fling.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a fig love affair to remember. On a stunning fall afternoon on the grounds of the National Lighthouse Museum, over a thousand fans of the ficus gathered in St. George to talk about figs and the region’s growing culture. Some revelers headed for the 12th annual destination by ferry from around the Big Apple, others from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 20, 2022: Stephen Major Lutsk, chief with North Shore Rescue Squad remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Stephen Major Lutsk, 79 , Brooklyn native and resident of Staten Island for 50 years and Florida for six, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15 after a brave battle with a terminal illness. Stephen worked as a purchasing agent for over 50 years, assisted in the running of family owned Chocolate Fantasy in Staten Island all while also acting as a volunteer EMT with North Shore Rescue Squad, working up to the position of Chief for several years. Read the full obit on SILive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Following backlash from fans, Method Man joins Wu-Tang Clan for stop on NY State of Mind tour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wu-Tang fans who recently attended the NY State of Mind tour concert in Newark, N.J., got a bit of a surprise — Method Man and Redman got in on the action with a special appearance, according to Complex. The duo reportedly performed “Da Rockwilder” from...
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 taco spots as chosen by our readers
STATEN ISLAND, NY. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite place to grab some tacos. Whether at an elaborate restaurant, a bar or a hole in the wall, we wanted to know where you go for a serious taco fix.
Staten Island Trial Lawyers mark 58th anniversary where a judge and a chief court attorney were honored
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To commemorate the 58th anniversary of the Staten Island Trial Lawyers’ Association, New York State Supreme Court Justice Wayne M. Ozzi and Jerry Judin, retired chief supervising court attorney in the Richmond County Surrogate’s office, were honored. The evening that kicked off with...
It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hispanic Heritage Month: Hundreds on Staten Island celebrate independence with food and music
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a day of celebrating independence among the Staten Island Hispanic community. On Sunday, hundreds of borough residents gathered in Port Richmond with friends and family to feast on traditional food, listen to music, enjoy performances, and take part in activities as part of a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The colorful event, hosted by El Centro del Immigrante alongside an array of community groups, was held at Our Lady Mt. Carmel-St. Benedicta R.C. Church.
Port Richmond author’s main characters are Staten Island-based with stories rooted from the ‘once forgotten borough’ | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thinking back, Art Cappabianca recounts he’s devoted 26 years of his life to the New York Police Department and another 20 years to the United States Navy.
A rare genetic condition doesn’t stop these Staten Island brothers from shining on the stage
STATAN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Ethan and Cole Corregano, two aspiring artists born and raised in Prince’s Bay, hosted their first show together this summer at the Canvas Institute, a multidisciplinary arts and culture space located in Tompkinsville that gives local performers a platform to shine. Not only are Ethan...
In the Wings Productions presents ‘Guys and Dolls’ this weekend at the St. George Theatre
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The musical production of “Guys and Dolls,” — dubbed the “musical fable of Broadway’ marks In The Wings Productions return to live theater with performances set for Thursday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 25 at the historic St. George Theatre.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Brighton home destroyed in overnight blaze had beloved history. Descendants, neighbors left reeling.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Decades ago, while on a stroll through the park, the late Evelyn and Robert Chase spotted a little tree that caught their fancy. The high school sweethearts took the sapling with them and replanted it in the front yard of their new house in West Brighton.
Life Stories | Leon J. Wallace – ‘Uncle Leon’ to most. A veteran who flew kites, loved people, fought for his country and community. He dies at 84.
Leon J. Wallace was a man of many nicknames. Some friends called him “The Monopoly Man” due to his trademark handlebar moustache. He was at one point known as “The Flagpole Man” because of his successful campaign to have a flagpole installed at Frederick Douglass Memorial Park.
As Hurricane Fiona churns, forecasters say ‘Gaston’ is on its way
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The seventh and eighth named storms of the Atlantic hurricane season are expected to develop in the coming days, continuing a stretch of storm activity that has recently caused immense devastation to the Caribbean. National Hurricane Center forecasters said Gaston — which is currently classified...
Best Musical Tony Award-winning ‘Kinky Boots’ is back in NYC, now at off-Broadway prices: How to get tickets
If you’re planning a night on the town with your special someone, consider tickets to Kinky Boots at Stage 42!. Featuring 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, this dazzling sensation inspires audiences around the world to let love shine, a message that we need now more than ever.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYC will no longer create $202 million universal math, reading curriculum for public schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new reading and math curriculum announced by New York City’s previous administration under former Mayor Bill de Blasio as part of the city’s academic recovery plan for students impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will no longer be created. In June 2021,...
Political buzz: Why Staten Island is the only NYC borough without a deputy borough president
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island is alone among the five boroughs without a deputy borough president at Borough Hall. And that’s working out fine as far as GOP Borough President Vito Fossella is concerned. The prior deputy borough president, longtime Borough Hall aide Ed Burke, had planned...
‘This is the best day’: Hundreds of doughnut lovers line up for much-anticipated Krispy Kreme grand opening on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As Maria Capua waited in the drive-thru line at the newly opened Krispy Kreme in New Springville on Tuesday, she rolled down her window to let the delicate aroma of hot glazed doughnuts waft through her car. “My son begged me to come out for this;...
FDNY acknowledges lack of diversity: firefighters ‘continue to be almost exclusively male’, ‘overwhelmingly white’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The FDNY said it’s trying to make its workforce more diverse and representative of the people it serves, acknowledging during a Committee on Fire and Emergency Management hearing that uniformed firefighter and officer positions “continue to be almost exclusively male and overwhelmingly white.”
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
59K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0