Kingsport BOE approves gender studies policy change, funds for North gym and D-B dome

With flu season quickly approaching, both Johnson City and Washington County are working to offer free flu shots to students while they are at school. Who: Johnson City and Washington County Schools are both partnering with the Washington County Health Department to offer free flu shots to students. Families are encouraged to visit either the health department or their primary care physician to receive their flu shot, which is covered by most insurances.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO