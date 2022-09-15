ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport BOE approves gender studies policy change, funds for North gym and D-B dome

By RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Twin Springs students' letters push VDOT to trim weeds on school road

NICKELSVILLE — What came from an early morning conversation among Twin Springs High School students regarding the overgrown vegetation along Twin Springs Road turned into more than just wasted complaints. Instead, their social studies teacher, Matt Bays, offered up a lesson in using local and state government systems to...
NICKELSVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Kingsport, TN
Education
Kingsport, TN
Society
Kingsport, TN
Government
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule

The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Local schools offer free flu shots to students

With flu season quickly approaching, both Johnson City and Washington County are working to offer free flu shots to students while they are at school. Who: Johnson City and Washington County Schools are both partnering with the Washington County Health Department to offer free flu shots to students. Families are encouraged to visit either the health department or their primary care physician to receive their flu shot, which is covered by most insurances.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

State's top election official says its 'hard to cheat' in Tennessee

Tennessee’s top election official says claims that the MicroVote voting machines in Washington County were somehow manipulated to alter votes in the Aug. 4 election are unfounded. Mark Goins, the state’s coordinator of elections, said Tennessee is a state “where it is easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D B#Boe#Linus K12#Gender Studies#Racism#Kingsport Boe
Johnson City Press

Five Kingsport school facilities on lockdown

KINGSPORT — An incident under investigation by Kingsport Police has resulted in five city schools being placed on lockdown. Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lynching remembrance ceremony at Kent Junction Saturday

NORTON — The second in a planned series of markers about the history of lynching in Wise County will be dedicated Sept. 24. The Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition will host Saturday’s unveiling of an educational marker relating the story of the Nov. 12, 1920, lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction community between Norton and Appalachia.
WISE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Kingsport Times-News

Police say lies led to lockdown of six Kingsport schools, charges pending

KINGSPORT — A cover-up of a shooting led to a lockdown of six schools, and those involved could face charges, police said. Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Tuesday that a “false narrative” by two people who said they had been shot by a third person led police and school officials into an unnecessary investigation.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. “I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Domtar opening new plant entrance today

KINGSPORT — A new truck delivery entrance into Domtar will be open Tuesday as the manufacturer completes its $350 million transformation into a full-on containerboard facility. “This will be the permanent entrance going forward for delivery of recyclable material, as well as outbound shipments of finished product,” Troy Wilson,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Story slam returns live for first time in two years

JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University will present the Re-Generation Story Slam on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. It will be the first live story slam in two years. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main St., the theme is “beginnings.” Participants may share...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities

The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
JONESBOROUGH, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy