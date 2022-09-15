Kingsport BOE approves gender studies policy change, funds for North gym and D-B dome

Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan commission funds part of Petworks proposal, re-elects Venable and Gardner
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable of Kingsport will remain as chairman of the 24-member County Commission and Commissioner John Gardner of Kingsport as the chairman pro tempore. That means Gardner takes over as chairman at meetings when Venable is not available.
Kingsport Times-News
Cline takes over as Kingsport chamber's communications and events coordinator
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Ashley Cline is its new communications and events coordinator. Cline joins the Kingsport Chamber with four years of media experience as a news producer and reporter from WCYB News 5 in Bristol, Virginia.
Kingsport Times-News
Aug 7 start? Draft Kingsport schools 2023-24 calendar set for vote Oct. 11
KINGSPORT — City school leaders Tuesday got a first look at the proposed 2023-24 calendar, which has a student start date of Aug. 7. That is the same of neighboring Sullivan County Schools.
Kingsport Times-News
Twin Springs students' letters push VDOT to trim weeds on school road
NICKELSVILLE — What came from an early morning conversation among Twin Springs High School students regarding the overgrown vegetation along Twin Springs Road turned into more than just wasted complaints. Instead, their social studies teacher, Matt Bays, offered up a lesson in using local and state government systems to...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule
The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
Kingsport Times-News
Changes are coming to the Washington County Health Department
Building renovations and a change in leadership are coming to the Washington County Health Department. The facility is located at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City and offers a number of services, including pregnancy testing, newborn screening and health education.
Kingsport Times-News
Local schools offer free flu shots to students
With flu season quickly approaching, both Johnson City and Washington County are working to offer free flu shots to students while they are at school. Who: Johnson City and Washington County Schools are both partnering with the Washington County Health Department to offer free flu shots to students. Families are encouraged to visit either the health department or their primary care physician to receive their flu shot, which is covered by most insurances.
Kingsport Times-News
State's top election official says its 'hard to cheat' in Tennessee
Tennessee’s top election official says claims that the MicroVote voting machines in Washington County were somehow manipulated to alter votes in the Aug. 4 election are unfounded. Mark Goins, the state’s coordinator of elections, said Tennessee is a state “where it is easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”...
Johnson City Press
Five Kingsport school facilities on lockdown
KINGSPORT — An incident under investigation by Kingsport Police has resulted in five city schools being placed on lockdown. Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said.
Kingsport Times-News
Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
wcyb.com
Former mayoral candidate launches new election fraud claims without providing evidence
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s been more than a month since James Reeves missed the deadline to contest the August 4 Washington County, Tennessee mayor’s race. He lost that race to Joe Grandy by 139 votes. Reeves is now ratcheting up his claims of election fraud with new accusations.
Kingsport Times-News
Lynching remembrance ceremony at Kent Junction Saturday
NORTON — The second in a planned series of markers about the history of lynching in Wise County will be dedicated Sept. 24. The Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition will host Saturday’s unveiling of an educational marker relating the story of the Nov. 12, 1920, lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction community between Norton and Appalachia.
Kingsport Times-News
Police say lies led to lockdown of six Kingsport schools, charges pending
KINGSPORT — A cover-up of a shooting led to a lockdown of six schools, and those involved could face charges, police said. Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Tuesday that a “false narrative” by two people who said they had been shot by a third person led police and school officials into an unnecessary investigation.
Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in Northeast Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. “I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a […]
Kingsport Times-News
Domtar opening new plant entrance today
KINGSPORT — A new truck delivery entrance into Domtar will be open Tuesday as the manufacturer completes its $350 million transformation into a full-on containerboard facility. “This will be the permanent entrance going forward for delivery of recyclable material, as well as outbound shipments of finished product,” Troy Wilson,...
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Johnson City Public Library (Sept. 18-24)
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
Kingsport Times-News
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
Johnson City man charged with trespassing and threatening school security guard
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man is facing several charges after police say he threatened to bring a gun onto a private school campus. Jeremy Jeffers is charged with aggravated criminal trespassing, simple assault, and communicating a threat to a school employee. It all happened Friday morning at Providence Academy. An affidavit […]
Kingsport Times-News
Story slam returns live for first time in two years
JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University will present the Re-Generation Story Slam on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. It will be the first live story slam in two years. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main St., the theme is “beginnings.” Participants may share...
supertalk929.com
2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities
The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
