For Sept. 20, 2022, Aron will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And yes, Aron can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Aron being in the Spotlight Hour provides you with a great chance to stock up on Aron Candy, especially if you want a powerful Mega Aggron. Mega Aggron was just added in the ongoing “Test Your Mettle” event, so you can grab tons of Aron to help complete the Timed Research and power up an Aggron.

