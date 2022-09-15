Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Twitch to update gambling policy in October
Twitch will be updating its policies regarding gambling on Oct. 18, according to a statement the company posted to its Twitter account, acknowledging the recent spike in debate and discussion around gambling on the platform. “We’ll be making a policy update on October 18th to prohibit streaming of gambling sites...
Polygon
What has Disney Lorcana borrowed from Magic, Pokémon, Gwent, and Hearthstone?
There’s a saying in trading card game communities: Reading the card explains the card. The same can be said of Disney Lorcana, the media giant’s newest venture into the world of TCGs — especially considering that the game’s developer, Ravensburger, hasn’t released the official rules yet. The game won’t be available until 2023.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Aron be Shiny?
For Sept. 20, 2022, Aron will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And yes, Aron can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Aron being in the Spotlight Hour provides you with a great chance to stock up on Aron Candy, especially if you want a powerful Mega Aggron. Mega Aggron was just added in the ongoing “Test Your Mettle” event, so you can grab tons of Aron to help complete the Timed Research and power up an Aggron.
Polygon
BTS is coming to Cookie Run: Kingdom to perform for all your sweeties
It’s time for BTS Army to get a bit sweeter. The world famous K-pop group BTS will be coming to the mobile game Cookie: Run Kingdom. True to the confection-fueled theme of the franchise, the entire band will be making an appearance in cookie form through an in-game event called “Braver Together.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
Ranking the 9 best stealth games
The stealth genre has grown and morphed since it came to prominence in the late 1990s with Thief. In fact, it may be fair to say that most stealth games now are not fully about stealth — most are immersive-sim-adjacent games that give you the option to be stealthy. How you play through a level, and how you approach every encounter, is up to you.
Polygon
The GTA 6 leak is not a victory for transparency
Two terms I’ve grown accustomed to, in writing about video games, are “marketing cadence” and “work in progress.” They relate to all the authorized pre-release preview stuff I see about upcoming video games. And they help explain why Sunday’s unprecedented Grand Theft Auto 6 leak would dismay so many within the industry.
Polygon
Rockstar Games blames hacker for major GTA 6 leak
Rockstar Games confirmed Monday that a “network intrusion” is to blame for a massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leak posted over the weekend. More than 90 video clips of the in-development game were published on a Grand Theft Auto forum — one of the largest leaks in video game history.
Polygon
Grand Theft Auto 6 leak reveals over 90 gameplay videos
In an unprecedented leak, more than 90 videos of the in-development Grand Theft Auto 6 have surfaced online. The leaker posted the videos on GTAForums under the username teapotuberhacker. They claimed to have accessed them directly from Rockstar Games’ internal Slack. The videos show robberies, gunplay, open-world driving, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polygon
At long last, the Hunter x Hunter manga returns in November
It’s official — the Hunter x Hunter manga is finally returning. The Shonen Jump twitter account posted the news that Volume 37 would come out on November 4 in Japan. There is no word on when the volume will come out stateside, but Polygon has reached out to Viz Media to confirm.
Comments / 0