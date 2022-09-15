ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana pools go to the dogs

By Michelle Pemberton, Indianapolis Star
 5 days ago
As days get shorter, the summer heat wanes and children head back to school, pools open to the pups before closing for the season. Facilities like the JCC Indianapolis, the Fishers YMCA and the Washington Township Splash Pad in Avon allowed their pools to go to the dogs for a few hours of swimming. Pets enjoyed frolicking in splash pads, kiddie pools and jumping into the deep end to fetch.

Dakota Shirar brought her dog, Enri, to the splash pad. "She prances and squeals if she wants to go to the park, as soon as we grab the leash."

Dog lovers locally should know that IACS is at capacity due to staffing issues. "Owner-surrendered animals are most vulnerable to being euthanized," Katie Trennepohl, deputy director of IACS, told IndyStar. “The reality is we’re beyond crisis.”

Local shelters are in desperate need of fosters. If you are able, please consider fostering a pet. If you are a pet owner in need of resources to help you keep your pet, you can email Info@IndyCares.org.

