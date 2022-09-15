'Sharing and dignity': Albany County agencies report greater need for food security

Laramie Boomerang

LARAMIE – While food attainment is an ever-present pressure for those struggling to make ends meet, this month people across the financial spectrum are shifting their focus to food and how to share one of life’s basic necessities with others.

September is Hunger Action Month. It’s a national initiative to encourage communities to donate, volunteer and learn more about food insecurity and what can be done to stop it.

In Wyoming, demand for services from food banks continues to increase and money for COVID-19 pandemic relief programs has been drying up.

“The need has significantly increased,” said Rachel Bailey, executive director for Food Bank of Wyoming, about an uptick in demand for services over the past few months. “Some agencies are feeding double the number of households across the state.”

Laramie Interfaith has seen an increase in clientele every month this year, said executive director Josh Watanabe. In August, the organization served people from 512 unique households.

While Laramie Soup Kitchen typically had served an average of 82 people day, over the past few months the numbers have reached triple digits. One day this week, the organization reached its record number of visitors at 173. That eclipses the previous record of about 140 seen on a day in May.

“We haven’t had numbers this high throughout the pandemic,” said Laramie Soup Kitchen Executive Director Ted Cramer.

Typically, the organization serves more people in the summer when they are traveling through the city. Only time will tell whether that will be the same this year, Cramer said.

Cramer said that while he doesn’t know much specific information about Soup Kitchen clients, he’s noticed many new faces are local families that visit regularly rather than people who are just passing through.

In Albany County, 11.1% of people have food insecurity and 70% live below the SNAP threshold of 130% poverty, according to Feeding America . The issue disproportionately affects people of color, LGBTQ people and people with a lower socioeconomic status, said University of Wyoming nutrition professor Jill Keith.

On the UW campus those numbers are even higher, with 45% of the campus community experiencing food insecurity in 2020, according to the UW Food Insecurity Taskforce .

Food and health

The definition of food insecurity expands further than merely referring to missing meals.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture outlines food security levels that range from “high,” meaning no alterations to the diet are made, to “low” and “very low” food security, which refer to lack of variety or quality in the diet and disrupted food intake.

Food insecurity can create a host of challenges for the body, especially in areas of immune system function, growth, mental health and performance in school, Keith said.

“The only place we really don’t see any health consequences is where people have high food security,” she said.

While poverty and low wages play a role in food insecurity, other factors such as isolation and lack of transportation or nearby grocery stores also have an impact.

Even when people have enough money to buy food or can access it through a food bank, they may need education on how to prepare a meal, Keith said. Some people, especially college students, may not have the appropriate kitchen appliances to prepare healthy meals, so they rely on faster options.

This convenience comes at a cost, as these foods typically contain higher levels of sodium and saturated fats than a home-cooked meal.

The complexity of the issue presents an opportunity for community food groups to think carefully about how they offer services and how best they can fill gaps.

“I think the biggest thing is trying to connect people with resources,” Keith said. “The amazing resources are here, (so we should) think about how we make sure people can access resources.”

Working together

The recent uptick in demand has caused local food banks to get creative with how they seek donations and offer services.

Laramie Soup Kitchen has been working to educate professional catering companies on how to serve food in a way that allows for leftovers to be donated, Cramer said.

Catered events often see last-minute changes to guest lists that result in extra food. By avoiding a self-serve buffet format or putting to-go boxes out at the end of events, more food from these events can end up in people’s stomachs rather than garbage cans.

“There’s already a ton of food in this town that’s going to waste,” Cramer said. “Give me that.”

At Laramie Soup Kitchen, people can donate food from their homes. The group accepts nearly everything and distributes resources to other local nonprofits when there is a surplus.

There now is a strong need for food donations, especially meat, Cramer said. In addition to donating store-bought meat, people can donate game meat as long as it’s professionally processed.

Monetary donations are another powerful way to help local nonprofits. Laramie Interfaith uses its nonprofit status to buy food at a highly discounted rate, meaning the money stretches farther than it would if an individual bought food for the group.

Food Bank of Wyoming also accepts donations. Throughout Hunger Action Month, the Powder River Energy Foundation, CoBank and Basin Electric are providing a match of up to $25,000.

Some organizations provide wraparound services for their clients. Laramie Interfaith is now helping people sign up for the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which helps people pay rent and utilities.

“A lot of times a food pantry is the first place someone does come to seek help,” Bailey said. “In our food pantries or in human services organizations across the state they will also offer other services to help individuals in need.”

She explained that these types of programs help address root causes of food insecurity and could help in efforts to “shorten the line” of people who need food assistance.

Keith said one of the most important things nonprofits and community members can do is foster a culture of sharing and support in these spaces.

“Trying to root it in sharing and dignity (is important).” Keith said. “That’s a lot of the reason people might not use community resources, because of stigma and that lack of dignity.”

Leaders at Food Bank of Wyoming also have talked about broadening advocacy work to address some needs that go beyond filling plates.

“I think advocacy is really important right now to help your local state and national legislatures to understand what the need is in Wyoming and how they can support those in need across the state,” Bailey said.

