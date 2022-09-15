ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Where to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in the Coachella Valley

By Eliana Perez, Palm Springs Desert Sun
Mexican Independence Day celebrations are often referred to as "El Grito," named for the battle cry uttered on Sept. 16, 1810, by Miguel Hidalgo, the Catholic priest and revolutionary whose words that day launched the war that gained Mexico its independence from Spain.

This week, two free events in Coachella, one Friday and one Saturday, will commemorate the day.

The city has long held "El Grito Fiestas Patrias" festivities, but these came to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

On Saturday, the event will return after three years, from 3 to 10 p.m. at Rancho Las Flores Park.

The celebration is a family affair, as children are encouraged to participate in different activities and games.

Seven musical acts will perform, including Los Morros del Norte, Los 2 De La S and Grupo Karisma.

No alcohol is allowed at the event, but several truck vendors will have food for sale.

First celebration at Coachella Crossroads

Coachella Crossroads, an outdoor event venue adjacent to the Spotlight 29 casino created by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, will host its first Mexican Independence Day event on Friday.

Live musical entertainment will feature Mariachi Coachella, starting at 5:30 p.m., and Banda la Reyna del Valle. Lupillo Rivera, a Grammy award-winning artist who sings traditional Mexican banda, will put on a concert at 7:30 p.m.

The evening of fun also includes a fireworks display at 9 p.m. before the celebration concludes at 10:30 p.m.

Tacos El Primo, Ron's BBQ, Valley Fusion Sushi, 760Teppanyaki and others will have food for sale, making a wide variety of cuisine available at the event.

Activities for children include face painting and soccer games.

Cultural exhibitions such as Mexican folkloric dancing and a performance from Escaramuza Charra Alteza, a dancing horses troupe, will also be part of the festivities.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to what we believe will become an annual event,” said Darrell Mike, chairman of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians.

“Our community is a diverse population of cultures. In building Coachella Crossroads, it was always our intention to provide unique experiences for the community that allowed all to gather as one in celebration," he added.

Eliana Perez covers the eastern Coachella Valley. Reach her at eliana.perez@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ElianaPress.

