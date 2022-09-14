ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

airlinegeeks.com

JSX Announces New Routes and Increased Frequencies

Dallas-Based JSX has announced via social media that it will be adding some new routes, and increasing some of the frequencies on a few of the routes they already operate. The airline operates a fleet of 30-seat Embraer E135s and E145s. New Routes. In the way of new routes, the...
DALLAS, TX
enchantingtexas.com

9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive

Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
HOUSTON, TX
MIX 92-5

Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!

Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
TEXAS STATE
houstoniamag.com

8 Texas Road Trips to Take in This Fall

Been in town all summer? Here’s your chance to get away. With school and work getting busy, we’re shaking off our summer slumbers and returning to business. But between the demands of our daily lives and the routines needed to keep them on track, it’s not unusual to find yourself needing a change in scenery. Texas is sprawling with undiscovered sweet spots; the only way to find them is to get on the road. So here’s the plan: Take a Friday off, pack your bags, and make a trip to one of these getaways for a weekend of pure fun.
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws

When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

KVUE Profiles: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ

AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin to meet the proud Tejano behind the restaurant's beloved food. "Valentina’s started with the idea of wanting to represent what I felt was true Tejano cooking," owner...
AUSTIN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

31 Texas schools honored as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’

On Friday, U.S. Department of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools in the nation as National Blue Ribbon School, which included 31 Texas schools. Gruver, Happy, Muleshoe, and Vega schools were among those on the list from the High Plains. Recognition, according to the department, was based on the “school’s overall academic performance and progress […]
TEXAS STATE
tribeza.com

Gorgeous Austin Plant Shops for New and Experienced Green Thumbs

Finding the right plants for a specific space can be a fine-tuned skill, but designer Sara Barnes makes it easy at the warm and welcoming studio she runs with her husband, Matt. Tucked away off of South First next to The Soup Peddler and True Hemp Science, every nook in Frond is expertly curated with overflowing greenery, complementary ceramics and home goods that will help visitors envision the endless ways they can enhance their environment.
AUSTIN, TX

