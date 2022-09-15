ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

High school student accused of pointing gun during road rage incident

By Danielle Cotterman
 5 days ago

Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to say th e student attended Field High Scho ol.

BRIMFIELD , Ohio (WJW) – A Field High School student is facing charges after an alleged road rage incident where the 18-year-old is accused of pointing a handgun at another driver.

According to Brimfie l d police , the incident took place on State Route 43 on Tuesday, September 13 at about 11 a.m.

Police say a caller reported another driver pointed a handgun at him while stopped at a traffic light near Tallmadge Road.

The caller was able to give police a license plate number and description of the person driving.

According to police, the 18-year-old driver attends Field High School as a “half-day student” and works the other half-day in Cuyahoga Falls.

Brimfield police then contacted Cuyahoga Falls Police for assistance, who made contact with the student at his workplace.

Police say they found a firearm, ammunition, and extended magazine in his vehicle.

Police say their investigation determined the student had the gun while he was parked in the school parking lot, but said, there is no evidence that the weapon was ever removed from the parked vehicle or taken into a school building.

Officials say the 18-year-old has been charged with attempted felonious assault, improper transport of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and illegal conveyance of a weapon on school premises.

Comments / 2

Jennie Scott
5d ago

Make those charges stick! If the laws are not firmly upheld. These young people will not get the clear message. They are not permitted to have possession of a firearm ! Carry them in a vehicle! You don’t point a gun at another person. Anger is not justification. For such behavior. Thankful this man was quick in thought to obtain the license plate number & other information to hold this young man accountable. Hopefully he doesn’t repeat the behavior.

Reply
11
kay
5d ago

Keep the trash out of the falls. I agree make the charges stick. Make an example of this child and his parents, we are not playing anymore

Reply
2
