The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Police: Woman shot in the head next to school
The NYPD says a woman was shot near I.S. 278 in Brooklyn. Police say the shooting took place just after 4 p.m. and say that it is a possible domestic dispute turned violent.
Brooklyn pastor arrested mid-service after physical confrontation with woman in church
Bishop Lamor Miler-Whitehead, the Brooklyn pastor who was robbed of about a million dollars in jewelry during a live-streamed service, is speaking out after he was arrested following a confrontation with a woman during his Sunday sermon.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for breaking into Tuckahoe business
Police are searching for the person who stole cash from a Tuckahoe business in September. According to police, a man entered Southampton Excavation, located at 110 North Magee St., through an unlocked window on Sept. 11 at approximately 3:12 a.m. The man rummaged through offices in the business and stole...
NBC New York
13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS
Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
Pursuit of stolen car ends with arrest of 3 CT men, recovery of a gun
A police pursuit of a stolen car on I-684 and I-84 this past weekend resulted in the arrest of three Connecticut residents and the recovery of a gun, according to police.
Newburgh mother calls for an arrest in son's shooting
Charmaine Jackson and her son, 21-year-old Niyal Goins, have spent the last four months patiently waiting for justice – after Goins was shot in the City of Newburgh last May.
Man indicted on murder, weapons charges in slaying of girlfriend inside Mineola apartment
An Elmont man has been indicted on murder and weapons charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend in her Mineola apartment in July.
Rockland man accused of breaking into animal shelter, taking his dog
The Rockland Sheriff's Office says the dog was originally lodged at the shelter last Friday because it was found wandering unattended in the town of Ramapo.
3 teens arrested after gunfire breaks out in fight near NJ high school
A large fight outside a Union County high school after dismissal Monday ended with a lockdown and the arrests of three teens, police said.
Monroe dad arrested for DWI with kids in the car
A father in Monroe has been arrested under Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated, with kids in car.
New body cam footage shows suspect almost drowned trying to escape a traffic stop
New body cam video from Newburgh police shows a water rescue with a suspect who almost drowned trying to escape a traffic stop.
News 12
Court case begins for mother accused of drowning her children in Coney Island
The mother accused of drowning her three children in Coney Island is set to appear in court soon. Erin Merdy, 30, is facing multiple counts of murder for the deaths of her three children. From the time police found her children until her arraignment Friday, she was at NYU Langone Health in Brooklyn going through a psychiatric evaluation.
Man stabbed to death by drinking buddy in Queens
A 55-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a drinking buddy in Queens early Monday.
Inmate pulled from East River following attempted escape from Bronx jail barge
The inmate reportedly fled from the Vernon C Bain Center, also known as “The Boat” – a jail barge docked off of Hunts Point in the East River right across from Rikers Island.
Police searching for missing Bronx girl, 14, who left note sparking concern for her safety
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for a missing Bronx girl who left behind a note that sparked concern about her safety and mental health, according to the NYPD. Aviana Thompson, 14, was last seen leaving her home at 2405 Crotona Ave. on Sunday at around 6:55 a.m., police said. The teen is about […]
Mount Vernon man, 19, fatally stabbed in Bronx apartment building
A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Saturday evening and police have arrested a suspect, authorities said.
Police Issue Alert For Thefts From Parking Lots In Nassau County
Police issued an alert to Long Islanders about thefts from parking lots in the region. The Nassau County Police Department shared a series of tips to prevent these thefts on Friday, Sept. 16. Police said individuals should not leave purses or wallets unattended in their vehicle while they load groceries...
News 12
NYPD: 19-year-old man fatally stabbed in Kingsbridge; suspect in custody
Police say a 19-year-old man was killed after he was stabbed during a violent dispute in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx. Authorities say Armani McDonald was found at an apartment building on Briggs Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday with a stab wound to the neck. Police say a dispute...
Police Raid Two Bike Shops in Ridgewood, Confiscate 14 Motorbikes Being Sold Without VIN Numbers
Two bike shops in Ridgewood have been busted for illegally selling motorcycles without identification numbers. Officers from the 104th Police Precinct on Wednesday raided two stores — H.C. E-Bike Corp, located at 17-02 Gates Ave., and Fly Wing, located at 55-48 Myrtle Ave. — and confiscated more than a dozen motorbikes and scooters.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn man gets 25 years after killing someone over a baseball hat
A petty fight over a baseball hat turned deadly, and now one Brooklyn man is going to serve the next 25 years of his life behind bars for it. Adonis Barnett, a 22-year-old from Flatbush, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Raymond Rodriguez on Monday.
