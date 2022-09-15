ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for breaking into Tuckahoe business

Police are searching for the person who stole cash from a Tuckahoe business in September. According to police, a man entered Southampton Excavation, located at 110 North Magee St., through an unlocked window on Sept. 11 at approximately 3:12 a.m. The man rummaged through offices in the business and stole...
TUCKAHOE, NY
NBC New York

13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS

Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
State
Washington State
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police#Bassford Avenue
News 12

Court case begins for mother accused of drowning her children in Coney Island

The mother accused of drowning her three children in Coney Island is set to appear in court soon. Erin Merdy, 30, is facing multiple counts of murder for the deaths of her three children. From the time police found her children until her arraignment Friday, she was at NYU Langone Health in Brooklyn going through a psychiatric evaluation.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn man gets 25 years after killing someone over a baseball hat

A petty fight over a baseball hat turned deadly, and now one Brooklyn man is going to serve the next 25 years of his life behind bars for it. Adonis Barnett, a 22-year-old from Flatbush, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Raymond Rodriguez on Monday.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy