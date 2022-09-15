ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Study reveals whether North Carolina or South Carolina are 'happier'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A lot of different things contribute to a person's overall happiness. It could be how financially secure they feel, or how satisfied they are in their social life, but there are various factors that contribute to a person's happiness levels. A recent study by WalletHub examined...
NC governor wants loan forgiveness exempt from state tax

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wants the General Assembly to pass legislation exempting individuals from state income tax on the student loan forgiveness announced by President Joe Biden last month. The White House has said the value of that forgiveness — up to $20,000 for some...
Students dealing with added stress from pandemic, experts say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the past few years there’s been plenty of change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and experts say with that change can come stress and trauma. "A lot of people have physically lost family members to death, there’s been lost some sense of safety and innocence that we once had," Victor Armstrong with Recovering Innovations International said.
