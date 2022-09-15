Read full article on original website
Study reveals whether North Carolina or South Carolina are 'happier'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A lot of different things contribute to a person's overall happiness. It could be how financially secure they feel, or how satisfied they are in their social life, but there are various factors that contribute to a person's happiness levels. A recent study by WalletHub examined...
Skeptical of North Carolina's voting system? Come check it out yourself
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Want to go on the road with Verify? This could be your chance to get your election questions answered with our Verify team. With the general election coming up on Nov. 8, WCNC Charlotte's Verify team is looking for a person who is willing to join to get behind-the-scenes access to Mecklenburg County's voting procedures.
North Carolina awarded $100 million federal grant for I-85 corridor widening project
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the North Carolina Department of Transportation's I-85 expansion project is one of 26 nationwide recipients of this year's Infrastructure Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant awards. North Carolina will receive $100 million in federal funding to aid...
Scammers targeting tech-savvy teenagers online in latest scam surge
RALEIGH, N.C. — It's no secret that online scams have been around for a while. But new data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Federal Trade Commission shows that victims are being conned out of more cash than ever before. The new State of Internet Scams 2022 study...
NC governor wants loan forgiveness exempt from state tax
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wants the General Assembly to pass legislation exempting individuals from state income tax on the student loan forgiveness announced by President Joe Biden last month. The White House has said the value of that forgiveness — up to $20,000 for some...
Students dealing with added stress from pandemic, experts say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the past few years there’s been plenty of change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and experts say with that change can come stress and trauma. "A lot of people have physically lost family members to death, there’s been lost some sense of safety and innocence that we once had," Victor Armstrong with Recovering Innovations International said.
Comparing Charlotte-area charter schools state test scores to area public schools
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of public charter schools opening in North Carolina continues to grow as parents decide traditional public schools aren’t the right fit. This is especially true for children of color. WCNC Charlotte looked at data from three Charlotte-area charter schools. They include Lake Norman...
