Edison, NJ

News 12

ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for breaking into Tuckahoe business

Police are searching for the person who stole cash from a Tuckahoe business in September. According to police, a man entered Southampton Excavation, located at 110 North Magee St., through an unlocked window on Sept. 11 at approximately 3:12 a.m. The man rummaged through offices in the business and stole...
TUCKAHOE, NY
News 12

Body of missing swimmer in Long Branch found

A man’s body was pulled from the water behind Rooney’s Restaurant in Long Branch around 9 p.m. on Sunday. The swimmer’s identity has not been released and is pending family notification. He was one of three swimmers who were struggling in the ocean off of Pier Village.
LONG BRANCH, NJ

