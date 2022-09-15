Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man indicted on murder, weapons charges in slaying of girlfriend inside Mineola apartment
An Elmont man has been indicted on murder and weapons charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend in her Mineola apartment in July.
Court case begins for mother accused of drowning her children in Coney Island
The mother accused of drowning her three children in Coney Island is expected to appear in court today.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for breaking into Tuckahoe business
Police are searching for the person who stole cash from a Tuckahoe business in September. According to police, a man entered Southampton Excavation, located at 110 North Magee St., through an unlocked window on Sept. 11 at approximately 3:12 a.m. The man rummaged through offices in the business and stole...
Monroe dad arrested for DWI with kids in the car
A father in Monroe has been arrested under Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated, with kids in car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland man accused of breaking into animal shelter, taking his dog
The Rockland Sheriff's Office says the dog was originally lodged at the shelter last Friday because it was found wandering unattended in the town of Ramapo.
Inmate pulled from East River following attempted escape from Bronx jail barge
The inmate reportedly fled from the Vernon C Bain Center, also known as “The Boat” – a jail barge docked off of Hunts Point in the East River right across from Rikers Island.
Police: Stony Point domestic dispute ends with 1 dead, suspect charged with murder
A Stony Point man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting that happened this past weekend.
Brooklyn pastor arrested mid-service after physical confrontation with woman in church
Bishop Lamor Miler-Whitehead, the Brooklyn pastor who was robbed of about a million dollars in jewelry during a live-streamed service, is speaking out after he was arrested following a confrontation with a woman during his Sunday sermon.
RELATED PEOPLE
4 Nassau officers honored for rescuing man from suspected MS-13 members
Four Nassau police officers are being celebrated Monday after a harrowing incident involving alleged MS-13 gang members.
Prosecutor: 65-year-old woman found dead in Old Bridge home
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the death of a 65-year-old Old Bridge woman as a homicide.
Sussex County funeral home mixed up bodies on day of wake, lawsuit alleges
The family of Josephine Struble filed the suit against F. John Ramsey Funeral home in Franklin. They say they lost out on the chance to say goodbye to their loved one.
Alert Center: Missing man left Nassau University Medical Center in scrubs, police say
The Nassau Police Missing Persons Squad is asking for the public's help after a man left Nassau University Medical Center wearing scrubs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alert Center: Newark police search for man connected to armed robbery
Newark police are looking for a man connected to an armed robbery on Sept. 2.
574 Wines owner asking why Shelton man showed up with a loaded gun
The owner of a popular wine store in Monroe wants to know why a Shelton man showed up at his store with a loaded gun.
Police: Mount Vernon teen in critical condition after stabbing in Bronx
A teen from Mount Vernon is in critical condition after a dispute in the Bronx turned into a violent stabbing.
Fire at North Lindenhurst home requires 4-department response
A house fire in North Lindenhurst Sunday night required a response from four different departments, authorities say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Man fatally shot in Stony Point
Detectives were on the scene at 101 Mott Farm Road in what a police dispatch report described as a fatal domestic shooting.
News 12
Body of missing swimmer in Long Branch found
A man’s body was pulled from the water behind Rooney’s Restaurant in Long Branch around 9 p.m. on Sunday. The swimmer’s identity has not been released and is pending family notification. He was one of three swimmers who were struggling in the ocean off of Pier Village.
News 12
NYPD: 19-year-old man fatally stabbed in Kingsbridge; suspect in custody
Police say a 19-year-old man was killed after he was stabbed during a violent dispute in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx. Authorities say Armani McDonald was found at an apartment building on Briggs Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday with a stab wound to the neck. Police say a dispute...
Police: Motorcyclist killed in Garden City crash
A motorcyclist is dead following an auto accident in Garden City.
Comments / 0