csengineermag.com

WTS International and Eno Center for Transportation Sign Memorandum of Understanding

The Women’s Transportation Seminar (WTS) International and the Eno Center for Transportation (Eno) signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on September 8, 2022, ensuring the two organizations will collaborate on mutual goals to better the transportation sector and prepare a next generation of industry leaders and workforce. Eno...
