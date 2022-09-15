Read full article on original website
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.
'I Don't Want To Own It': Jim Cramer Says This EV Stock Is 'Lethal'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Nikola Corp NKLA is "lethal" and he doesn’t want to own the stock. Cramer recommended waiting for Albemarle Corp ALB to "come down a little" as he likes the "situation very much." When asked about Cheniere Energy Inc LNG,...
Cathie Wood Cuts $32M From Healthcare Company In Which Amazon Is Reportedly Interested
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday sold 1,102,797 shares in Signify Health Inc. SGFY, valued at $32.3 million, via two of its key exchange-traded funds. The firm sold 670,690 shares in the healthcare company via its flagship ETF, the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, and 432,107 shares via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG.
Urban-gro a Go-To for Your Growing Operations – Check Them Out At The Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference
Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO of urban-gro Inc. UGRO, was a guest at the Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference. urban-gro is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems company for commercial cannabis and food-focused indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. The company reported second quarter revenue of $16.3 million in August, up 27% from the same period in 2021. Nattrass discusses the company’s latest developments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Ampli Fi Is Changing The Game For Small Businesses and Equipment Resellers With Advanced Tech Solutions
This is the third installment of Benzinga's Fintech& series with FinTech Sandbox and its Boston Fintech Week, Sept. 27-29. To read the first and second installments, click here. Anyone who runs a small company knows it can be challenging to access capital to grow your business. Luckily, in 2022, there...
AlphaRoot Launched A New Digitial Platform Making Client's Lives Easier
Eric Schneider, Co-Founder of the cannabis insurance brokerage AlphaRoot, spoke at the Benzinga Cannabis Capitol sharing the recent growth of the company. AlphaRoot launched its new digital platform, a web-based app that will serve as a centralized location for everything its clients need that is insurance related. AlphaRoot is seeking...
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital
Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
What A "Historic" Release and Refill of Strategic Petroleum Reserve Crude Oil Means for Markets
The Middle East oil embargo of 1973 spurred the creation of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, to safeguard U.S. national energy security against such events in the future. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve has dropped from over 612 million barrels to under 445 million barrels, its lowest level since 1985,...
AIR Communities Provides Operating Update
Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR") AIRC today provided an operating update on its change in Same Store Rental Rates and Average Daily Occupancy as of August 31, 2022. The Company remains on track to meet guidance for 2022 as described in its second quarter 2022 earnings release. Q2 2022. July...
Corporación América Airports to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Santander Eurolatam Utilities & Infrastructure Conference | September 28 & 29 | New York, US. Corporación América Airports S.A. CAAP, ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private sector airport concession operator in the world, today announced its participation in the following investor event:. XVI Santander Eurolatam Utilities &...
Yet Another Blow For Amazon As Marketplace Funding Dries Up
The funding for Amazon.com Inc AMZN marketplace sellers dried up as e-commerce growth has stalled. In 2021, investors poured over $12 billion into acquisition start-ups or aggregators focused on buying Amazon marketplace sellers following the significant behavioral shift during Covid lockdowns, the Financial Times reported. Amazon aggregators or roll-ups buy...
Aurora Cannabis Reports 2022 Q4 Earnings: Revenue Flat Sequentially At C$50.2M, CEO Optimistic
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB, a Canadian global company in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets; recently announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:. Medical Cannabis:. Medical cannabis net revenue was $36.6...
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share — ticker symbol IPOD WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares — ticker symbol IPOD — and Units — ticker symbol IPOD U — is expected to continue on the NYSE until the close of business on October 14, 2022. The Company announced on September 20, 2022, that it will redeem all of its outstanding shares of Class A ordinary share issued as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering, effective as of the close of business on October 17, 2022, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
Bad Dog?! Jim Cramer Shorts Stock He Named His Dog After
Well-known television personality Jim Cramer is known for changing his opinion on certain stocks and cryptocurrencies. Investors can often find Cramer being bearish on a stock he was recently bullish on, or bullish on a stock he was recently bearish on. Cramer recently called out one of his favorite stocks...
Big Regret: How Bill Gates' Microsoft Missed Out On $159B By Selling Apple Stock WAY Too Early
While in many ways Steve Jobs and Bill Gates separately led the paradigm-shifting boom of personal computers, the pair also had a personal relationship. Their paths directly crossed on Aug. 6 1997 when Gates' Microsoft Corporation MSFT invested $150 million in Apple Inc. AAPL, in exchange for shares in the company, which was on the edge of bankruptcy.
PepsiCo SVP of growth acceleration on experience, paving the way for Latina-owned businesses
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Marisa Perez is PepsiCo's senior vice president of growth acceleration. She's a first-generation Cuban-American whose past has contributed to her successful present.Perez was born and raised in Southern California; she's the first generation in her family born on American soil."My mom came as part of Operation Pedro Pan," Perez explained. "Which was the largest exodus of children, minors in the western hemisphere, from Cuba. So, by herself - actually she and her sister, without any parents; not knowing the language, not knowing what was going to happen - came to this country. It was part of...
C3 AI Product Demo Impresses Analyst As It Migrates To Consumption-Based Model
Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Hold on C3.ai, Inc AI. He listened to last week's C3 AI product demo, one of several application-specific webinars the company is hosting to make its products more accessible and explain the technology's value proposition. On September 2, Cikos downgraded the stock calling its...
Exclusive-India govt 'in no hurry' on medium-term inflation target - sources
NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India's government is in no hurry to push inflation - now hovering near 7% and eight-year highs - back to the central bank's 4% medium-term target, for fear that aggressive rate hikes could hurt economic growth, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Analysts Put Alnylam On Upside Catalyst Watch Ahead Of Upcoming Data From Lead Program
RBC Capital Markets raised the price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY from $225 to $250. The analyst says that the company is confident that the recent APOLLO-B validates the therapeutic hypothesis. Subgroup analysis at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) next week will be limited by a small...
