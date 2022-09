In a hard fought, physical game, the result came down to a handful of quality opportunities. It was the Panthers who were able to capitalize more, downing JMU, 3-1. “It wasn’t a bad game for us; we’re just not getting some of the bounces right now,” JMU head coach Paul Zazenski said. “We had the better run of play, no question, and they scored their chances and we’ve gotta do a better job to not concede those mistakes. Good teams make you pay in those moments.”

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO