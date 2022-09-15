The notion of regulating misinformation is a tricky one. The first amendment allows for opinions and misinformation is often or always based on opinions. There are many right wing propaganda outlets like FOX OAN NEWSMAX etc. that traffic in misinformation and is the basis of the business model. There are millions of American conservatives that can’t make a distinction between facts and opinions and when presented with facts summarily dismiss everything they don’t understand or agree with as “ fake news” or “lies” from the “mainstream media”.
Problem. Misinformation on Covid was a perfect example. Stay in lock down mask and get vaxed. Al to be the worst thing we could have done. Covid spread anyway. Florida didn’t mask lockdown and vax was voluntary. They’re business stayed in business etc.
Dissenting opinion is not misinformation we all don't have to be part of the liberal hivemind I prefer to think for myself
Comments / 15