San Diego County, CA

Disgustipated
5d ago

The notion of regulating misinformation is a tricky one. The first amendment allows for opinions and misinformation is often or always based on opinions. There are many right wing propaganda outlets like FOX OAN NEWSMAX etc. that traffic in misinformation and is the basis of the business model. There are millions of American conservatives that can’t make a distinction between facts and opinions and when presented with facts summarily dismiss everything they don’t understand or agree with as “ fake news” or “lies” from the “mainstream media”.

5d ago

Problem. Misinformation on Covid was a perfect example. Stay in lock down mask and get vaxed. Al to be the worst thing we could have done. Covid spread anyway. Florida didn’t mask lockdown and vax was voluntary. They’re business stayed in business etc.

Noid500cid
4d ago

Dissenting opinion is not misinformation we all don't have to be part of the liberal hivemind I prefer to think for myself

inewsource

‘Do you ever give up on someone you love?’

Anita Fisher has been here before. Her son has stopped taking his medication. Again. “Nothing has changed,” she said. “Yes, there have been new programs out there, but unless he voluntarily” — Anita gives a quick, doubtful chuckle — “accepts it, that doesn’t work.”
inewsource

The result of Mayor Gloria’s push to police homelessness? Zero convictions

For months, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has touted efforts to clear sidewalks of homeless encampments that he says pose a hazard to public health and safety. Sanitation crews have swept through encampments and thrown away hundreds of tons of trash and property, potentially violating court orders in the process. Police have increasingly used illegal lodging and encroachment — a city law that was intended to prohibit trash cans from blocking a sidewalk — to ticket and arrest people who refuse to go to a shelter. It led to a dramatic spike in arrests.
inewsource

San Diegans have complained 235K times to the city this year. What’s their biggest gripe?

The city of San Diego has fielded about 235,000 complaints this year through late August from residents concerned about issues affecting their quality of life. One issue – parking violations – topped the list of concerns for residents, according to the reports filed through the city’s Get It Done app. San Diego residents are concerned with both 72-hour parking and parking zone violations, which combined made up nearly 40,000 reports so far this year.
inewsource

inewsource

inewsource is a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to improving lives in the San Diego region and beyond through impactful, data-based investigative and accountability journalism.

