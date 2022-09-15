Read full article on original website
Bad Dog?! Jim Cramer Shorts Stock He Named His Dog After
Well-known television personality Jim Cramer is known for changing his opinion on certain stocks and cryptocurrencies. Investors can often find Cramer being bearish on a stock he was recently bullish on, or bullish on a stock he was recently bearish on. Cramer recently called out one of his favorite stocks...
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 20, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.89% at $0.05. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 23.68% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 13.56% at $1.02. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.44% at $0.99. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 4.76% at $1.40. Canopy Gwth CGC...
Why Stitch Fix Shares Are Falling After Hours
Stitch Fix Inc SFIX shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Stitch Fix said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue decreased 16% year-over-year to $481.9 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $489.02 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The...
Investors Beware: Nvidia Stock Is 'Locked In A Pretty Substantial Downtrend'
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA just announced a new line of graphics chips, but Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown says new product lines won't be enough to pull the stock out of its recent slump. "The new gaming chip is great, but this stock has been locked in a pretty substantial downtrend...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.
'I Don't Want To Own It': Jim Cramer Says This EV Stock Is 'Lethal'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Nikola Corp NKLA is "lethal" and he doesn’t want to own the stock. Cramer recommended waiting for Albemarle Corp ALB to "come down a little" as he likes the "situation very much." When asked about Cheniere Energy Inc LNG,...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Viper Energy Partners
Viper Energy Partners VNOM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Viper Energy Partners. The company has an average price target of $37.17 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $31.00.
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital
Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Elastic
Within the last quarter, Elastic ESTC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $105.0 versus the current price of Elastic at $77.02, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Elastic...
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share — ticker symbol IPOD WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares — ticker symbol IPOD — and Units — ticker symbol IPOD U — is expected to continue on the NYSE until the close of business on October 14, 2022. The Company announced on September 20, 2022, that it will redeem all of its outstanding shares of Class A ordinary share issued as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering, effective as of the close of business on October 17, 2022, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend
The Board of Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM ("JPMorgan Chase" or the "Firm") declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase. Information can be found on the Firm's Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/ir/news. JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is a leading...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
Lightspeed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") LSPD LSPD, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced its participation in the 21st Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference. Details for the event are as follows:
Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
Peering Into Canoo's Recent Short Interest
Canoo's (NASDAQ:GOEV) short percent of float has fallen 16.73% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 28.53 million shares sold short, which is 16.92% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Chamath Palihapitiya Liquidating 2 SPACs: Are Dreams Of Creating The Next Berkshire Hathaway Over?
Known by many as the SPAC King, Chamath Palihapitiya was one of the biggest names associated with the growing number of blank check companies taking private companies public. When SPACs were hot with the market, Palihapitiya was loved by investors and companies. Years later, Palihapitiya has been less active in...
Why An Analyst Anticipates This Small Texas Oil Company Stock To Tap A Gusher
SilverBow Resources Inc SBOW is a small cap oil and gas company operating out of Texas that is leveraging its core footprint in the Eagle Ford Shale, while also employing disciplined M&A parameters to scale its South Texas footprint. The Keybanc Analysts: Tim Rezvan initiated an Overweight rating on SilverBow...
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. GPMT ("GPMT," "Granite Point" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022. This dividend will be payable on October 17, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of October 3, 2022.
Big Regret: How Bill Gates' Microsoft Missed Out On $159B By Selling Apple Stock WAY Too Early
While in many ways Steve Jobs and Bill Gates separately led the paradigm-shifting boom of personal computers, the pair also had a personal relationship. Their paths directly crossed on Aug. 6 1997 when Gates' Microsoft Corporation MSFT invested $150 million in Apple Inc. AAPL, in exchange for shares in the company, which was on the edge of bankruptcy.
