Read full article on original website
American Granny
5d ago
40 warrants on still on the streets?? Wonder why innocent people need to carry! We need to protect ourselves not just from the criminals but from the criminal Justice system that fails to keep us safe!
Reply(2)
10
Related
WTVM
Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault of inmate, officials say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A former detention deputy is facing a charge of misconduct after officials said she remotely unlocked cell doors to enable inmates to assault another inmate in a different cell. Shannon Burden was fired Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and arrested by the South...
The Post and Courier
Man, 56, arrested in fatal Moncks Corner shooting
MONCKS CORNER — Berkeley County sheriff's deputies arrested a 56-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man the afternoon of Sept. 16. Leland Heyward Jackson was charged the same day with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show. Deputies arrived around 5:30 p.m....
live5news.com
Man pointed rifle at Colleton Co. deputy before officer-involved-shooting, report says
JACKSONBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigative report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division shows a Jacksonboro man pointed a rifle at the Colleton County Sheriff’s deputy before the deputy fatally shot him. The incident happened back on May 1, when Cpl. Jacob Scott and another deputy were sent...
Deputies seize $500K in drugs in Colleton Co, 2 arrested
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County. In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs. According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a traffic […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Berkeley County deputies charge 2 teens after guns found at high school
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teenagers face charges after authorities discovered three handguns at Philip Simmons High School on Friday. The students are 16 and 17 years old, an incident report states. Their names were not released because of their age. A release from the sheriff’s office did not specify the charges the teens are currently facing.
live5news.com
North Charleston Police investigate weekend shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. According to a report, officers responded Saturday night to the area of Dorchester Terrace and Dorchester Waylyn after hearing 10 to 15 shots. Officers say minutes later they received a call about a man at...
live5news.com
Police release surveillance photos of possible hit-and-run witness
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released photos Monday afternoon of a man they believe may be a witness to a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Friday. The man has what police call “a distinctive tattoo” on his left arm. Police believe the man was inside the...
wfxb.com
Suspect Arrested For Georgetown Shooting
A suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown has been arrested. 28-year-old Darius Grant of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime at a nightclub off of old Pee Dee Road. The deceased victim was identified as 35 year old, Enis Jenerette of Conway. Deputies said the shooting followed a verbal altercation between the two. Jenerette was found dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Body found following large police search near Ravenel Bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:25pm): Mount Pleasant Police Department confirms that a body was found on Monday following an extensive search in the area of the Ravenel Bridge. The Waterfront Park Pier was closed to the public as police searched the area. However, the department announced that...
live5news.com
Family of man who died at state prison in Dorchester County to receive settlement
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The State of South Carolina is paying the family of a man who died from an attack in a state prison in Dorchester County after family members filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The state’s Insurance Reserve Fund will pay the family of Matthew Williams Jr....
live5news.com
1 injured, 2 arrested after Walterboro gas station shootout
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday afternoon shootout at a gas station in Walterboro. Brandon Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder, and Nikale Aiken, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office.
live5news.com
Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon while they closed off access to a nearby pier. Police Inspector Don Calabrese said police closed off the pier at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park shortly before 3 p.m. during an investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
Beaufort Co. deputies arrest 4, seize drugs, weapons
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A sheriff’s task force arrested four people at a home as part of an investigation into illegal narcotics Thursday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the following arrests:. Aaron Hagood, 37, of Burton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession of...
abcnews4.com
CPD reports crash with significant injuries
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
wtoc.com
4 arrests made in drugs, weapons bust
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County law enforcement was at the same home twice in less than 24 hours on Thursday. Several arrests have been made and a mobile home destroyed. The fire that caused damage has been deemed suspicious by law enforcement and started Thursday night. Just hours...
Deputies: 1 arrested, 1 dead after reported shooting at Georgetown nightclub
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies have arrested a man following a deadly shooting that happened at a Georgetown nightclub early Sunday morning. According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub on Bouie Way off Old Pee Dee Road on Sunday. GSCO says a shooting happened following a […]
‘Suspicious’ vehicle call leads to drug bust in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies found narcotics and weapons in his vehicle on Wednesday. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to King Street Community Park in Walterboro around 8:45 p.m. in reference to a call about a “suspicious vehicle” parked there. According to a police report, deputies […]
live5news.com
Controversial, yet effective: Why the sheriff’s office allows for warning shots when few others do
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The belief in law enforcement about warning shots has generally been that they pose too great a risk to be allowed; But there is one agency in the Lowcountry that does approve of its use in rare circumstances: The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. It...
2 juveniles in custody after incident at Philip Simmons High School
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles are in custody Friday after an investigation into suspicious activity outside Philip Simmons High School. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were dispatched to the school around 2:46 p.m. regarding a possible weapon on the school campus. One of the students was detained while another fled […]
abcnews4.com
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
Comments / 5