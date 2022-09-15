A suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown has been arrested. 28-year-old Darius Grant of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime at a nightclub off of old Pee Dee Road. The deceased victim was identified as 35 year old, Enis Jenerette of Conway. Deputies said the shooting followed a verbal altercation between the two. Jenerette was found dead at the scene.

GEORGETOWN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO