Charleston County, SC

American Granny
5d ago

40 warrants on still on the streets?? Wonder why innocent people need to carry! We need to protect ourselves not just from the criminals but from the criminal Justice system that fails to keep us safe!

The Post and Courier

Man, 56, arrested in fatal Moncks Corner shooting

MONCKS CORNER — Berkeley County sheriff's deputies arrested a 56-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man the afternoon of Sept. 16. Leland Heyward Jackson was charged the same day with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show. Deputies arrived around 5:30 p.m....
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies seize $500K in drugs in Colleton Co, 2 arrested

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County.  In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs.  According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a traffic […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County deputies charge 2 teens after guns found at high school

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teenagers face charges after authorities discovered three handguns at Philip Simmons High School on Friday. The students are 16 and 17 years old, an incident report states. Their names were not released because of their age. A release from the sheriff’s office did not specify the charges the teens are currently facing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police investigate weekend shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. According to a report, officers responded Saturday night to the area of Dorchester Terrace and Dorchester Waylyn after hearing 10 to 15 shots. Officers say minutes later they received a call about a man at...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police release surveillance photos of possible hit-and-run witness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released photos Monday afternoon of a man they believe may be a witness to a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Friday. The man has what police call “a distinctive tattoo” on his left arm. Police believe the man was inside the...
CHARLESTON, SC
wfxb.com

Suspect Arrested For Georgetown Shooting

A suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown has been arrested. 28-year-old Darius Grant of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime at a nightclub off of old Pee Dee Road. The deceased victim was identified as 35 year old, Enis Jenerette of Conway. Deputies said the shooting followed a verbal altercation between the two. Jenerette was found dead at the scene.
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Body found following large police search near Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:25pm): Mount Pleasant Police Department confirms that a body was found on Monday following an extensive search in the area of the Ravenel Bridge. The Waterfront Park Pier was closed to the public as police searched the area. However, the department announced that...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

1 injured, 2 arrested after Walterboro gas station shootout

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday afternoon shootout at a gas station in Walterboro. Brandon Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder, and Nikale Aiken, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office.
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon while they closed off access to a nearby pier. Police Inspector Don Calabrese said police closed off the pier at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park shortly before 3 p.m. during an investigation.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Beaufort Co. deputies arrest 4, seize drugs, weapons

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A sheriff’s task force arrested four people at a home as part of an investigation into illegal narcotics Thursday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the following arrests:. Aaron Hagood, 37, of Burton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD reports crash with significant injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

4 arrests made in drugs, weapons bust

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County law enforcement was at the same home twice in less than 24 hours on Thursday. Several arrests have been made and a mobile home destroyed. The fire that caused damage has been deemed suspicious by law enforcement and started Thursday night. Just hours...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

