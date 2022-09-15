ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Change Healthcare?

Change Healthcare's (NASDAQ:CHNG) short percent of float has fallen 26.36% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 13.17 million shares sold short, which is 5.81% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
Benzinga

Urban-gro a Go-To for Your Growing Operations – Check Them Out At The Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference

Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO of urban-gro Inc. UGRO, was a guest at the Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference. urban-gro is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems company for commercial cannabis and food-focused indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. The company reported second quarter revenue of $16.3 million in August, up 27% from the same period in 2021. Nattrass discusses the company’s latest developments.
Benzinga

Is Chemical Based Extraction A Method Of The Past? This Company Is Paving The Way

Ron Gershoni, Co-Founder and CEO of Jetty Extracts, was a guest at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on September 14th, 2022 . Founded in 2013 and California based, Jetty is a top brand in the competitive state market. The company specializes in extracts and vape products using a method that uses no chemicals, known as solventless. These products have won numerous awards in California.
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital

Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
Benzinga

Yet Another Blow For Amazon As Marketplace Funding Dries Up

The funding for Amazon.com Inc AMZN marketplace sellers dried up as e-commerce growth has stalled. In 2021, investors poured over $12 billion into acquisition start-ups or aggregators focused on buying Amazon marketplace sellers following the significant behavioral shift during Covid lockdowns, the Financial Times reported. Amazon aggregators or roll-ups buy...
Benzinga

Akanda Corp. Is Bringing Cookies To Portugal

Akanda Corp. CEO, Tej Virk, announced at the Benzinga Cannabis Capitol that Akanda Corp. just acquired exclusive rights to cultivate, manufacture and distribute Cookies branded high-THC products in Portugal. This is huge news for the European market which has, thus far, struggled to provide high THC products to European consumers.
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Cathie Wood Call Out Deflation Risks — What Investments Might Be Safe If They Are Right?

Deflation is a general decline in prices for goods and services, typically associated with a contraction in money supply and available credit in the economy. The value of money typically increases. It is often associated with periods of negative or stagnant economic growth — like the Great Depression, the Japanese economy in the 1990s and the early 2000s in the U.S. It tends to describe a declining economy.
Benzinga

Analyzing Barnes Gr's Short Interest

Barnes Gr's (NYSE:B) short percent of float has fallen 16.29% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 537 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
