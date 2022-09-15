Read full article on original website
How Is The Market Feeling About Change Healthcare?
Change Healthcare's (NASDAQ:CHNG) short percent of float has fallen 26.36% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 13.17 million shares sold short, which is 5.81% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Diamondback Energy Got Mentioned On CNBC Fast Money With Investors Choosing These Final Trades
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
How Ampli Fi Is Changing The Game For Small Businesses and Equipment Resellers With Advanced Tech Solutions
This is the third installment of Benzinga's Fintech& series with FinTech Sandbox and its Boston Fintech Week, Sept. 27-29. To read the first and second installments, click here. Anyone who runs a small company knows it can be challenging to access capital to grow your business. Luckily, in 2022, there...
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, Binance Reportedly In The Lead To Buy Voyager Digital's Assets
The assets of defunct cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital Ltd. VYGVQ have attracted the highest bids from cryptocurrency exchanges FTX and Binance, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited persons familiar with the situation. According to the WSJ, the current offer from Binance is around $50 million, which is only...
C3 AI Product Demo Impresses Analyst As It Migrates To Consumption-Based Model
Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Hold on C3.ai, Inc AI. He listened to last week's C3 AI product demo, one of several application-specific webinars the company is hosting to make its products more accessible and explain the technology's value proposition. On September 2, Cikos downgraded the stock calling its...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'
While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
Harvard Expert Says Zuckerberg Is Derailing Facebook: 'I Think The Wealth Went To His Head'
A senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic, Bill George, says that Mark Zuckerberg's leadership approach as the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc META has not helped the company grow, and instead dragging it towards failure. In his latest book, "True North: Leading...
Bill Gates Still Moved To Tears By Warren Buffett Philanthropy: Here's How Many Berkshire Hathaway Shares Were Donated
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. One of the most philanthropic billionaires of all time is Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. The CEO recently made his annual gift to the Gates Foundation. Here’s what Bill Gates had to say of the gift and how much Buffett has donated to the foundation over the years.
Urban-gro a Go-To for Your Growing Operations – Check Them Out At The Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference
Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO of urban-gro Inc. UGRO, was a guest at the Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference. urban-gro is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems company for commercial cannabis and food-focused indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. The company reported second quarter revenue of $16.3 million in August, up 27% from the same period in 2021. Nattrass discusses the company’s latest developments.
What A "Historic" Release and Refill of Strategic Petroleum Reserve Crude Oil Means for Markets
The Middle East oil embargo of 1973 spurred the creation of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, to safeguard U.S. national energy security against such events in the future. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve has dropped from over 612 million barrels to under 445 million barrels, its lowest level since 1985,...
Is Chemical Based Extraction A Method Of The Past? This Company Is Paving The Way
Ron Gershoni, Co-Founder and CEO of Jetty Extracts, was a guest at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on September 14th, 2022 . Founded in 2013 and California based, Jetty is a top brand in the competitive state market. The company specializes in extracts and vape products using a method that uses no chemicals, known as solventless. These products have won numerous awards in California.
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital
Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
Yet Another Blow For Amazon As Marketplace Funding Dries Up
The funding for Amazon.com Inc AMZN marketplace sellers dried up as e-commerce growth has stalled. In 2021, investors poured over $12 billion into acquisition start-ups or aggregators focused on buying Amazon marketplace sellers following the significant behavioral shift during Covid lockdowns, the Financial Times reported. Amazon aggregators or roll-ups buy...
Akanda Corp. Is Bringing Cookies To Portugal
Akanda Corp. CEO, Tej Virk, announced at the Benzinga Cannabis Capitol that Akanda Corp. just acquired exclusive rights to cultivate, manufacture and distribute Cookies branded high-THC products in Portugal. This is huge news for the European market which has, thus far, struggled to provide high THC products to European consumers.
Analysts Put Alnylam On Upside Catalyst Watch Ahead Of Upcoming Data From Lead Program
RBC Capital Markets raised the price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY from $225 to $250. The analyst says that the company is confident that the recent APOLLO-B validates the therapeutic hypothesis. Subgroup analysis at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) next week will be limited by a small...
Chamath Palihapitiya Liquidating 2 SPACs: Are Dreams Of Creating The Next Berkshire Hathaway Over?
Known by many as the SPAC King, Chamath Palihapitiya was one of the biggest names associated with the growing number of blank check companies taking private companies public. When SPACs were hot with the market, Palihapitiya was loved by investors and companies. Years later, Palihapitiya has been less active in...
Elon Musk And Cathie Wood Call Out Deflation Risks — What Investments Might Be Safe If They Are Right?
Deflation is a general decline in prices for goods and services, typically associated with a contraction in money supply and available credit in the economy. The value of money typically increases. It is often associated with periods of negative or stagnant economic growth — like the Great Depression, the Japanese economy in the 1990s and the early 2000s in the U.S. It tends to describe a declining economy.
Analyzing Barnes Gr's Short Interest
Barnes Gr's (NYSE:B) short percent of float has fallen 16.29% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 537 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
