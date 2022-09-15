Read full article on original website
Related
thurstontalk.com
Where to Find Turtles Around Thurston County
When you think of Thurston County wildlife, you probably think of squirrels, birds and maybe a pet or two. But did you know that Thurston County is also home to various turtle species? These lovable reptiles are plentiful during late spring and early summer months during the longest days, but also can be found earlier in the spring and into the fall. While viewing turtles takes a lot of patience, you might be able to spot some around local water areas with some luck. Here are the best places to find turtles in Thurston County.
thurstontalk.com
Bayview Catering Takes the Stress Out of Event Planning for Parties, Business Gatherings and Holiday Celebrations
You are dreaming of a wedding reception or Christmas party with crowd-pleasing food. Bayview Catering Food Service Manager Kelly Young has 30 years of experience to help you realize your plans. She also has a good ear to listen to your thoughts and concerns. “People have been catching up on memorials, weddings and reunions,” says Kelly. Believe it or not, the holiday season is sneaking up on us. It’s time to get your details in ink.
thurstontalk.com
Happy 35th Anniversary to the Child Care Action Council
Much has changed since Olympia’s Child Care Action Council began in 1987. Despite the hustle and bustle of 1980’s life – when both cellphones and personal computers were in their infancy – the nonprofit has maintained a firm commitment to its mission and now celebrates 35 years of expanding access to high quality early learning opportunities for children and families throughout the Olympic Peninsula. Join them on Wednesday, October 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to do your part at Child Care Action Council’s Party with a Purpose celebration and raise a glass to the next 35 years.
thurstontalk.com
Paws at Providence Looking For 2022-2023 Volunteers To Bring Healing to Hospitals
Providence Paw-Assisted Wellness Services (PAWS) has announced its 2022-2023 Training & Orientation schedule and is looking for new volunteer handler-dog teams. This training is open to individuals who would like to volunteer with their canine companion at Providence St. Peter or Centralia hospitals. PAWS is holding a virtual informational session...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night?
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
thurstontalk.com
Yelm Community Schools Proudly Reopens Beautiful and Fully Rebuilt Southworth Elementary
Yelm is a growing community of devoted and locally-minded residents that is deepening its connection with the Nisqually Tribe. In recent years, many community members were concerned by the state of local schools in the community and sought to bring about total reconstruction of both Yelm Middle School and Southworth Elementary. Thanks to the passing of a bond measure at 64% in 2019, Yelm Community Schools was able to make this dream possible. On Tuesday, September 7, the new Southworth Elementary officially reopened after a year of reconstruction and welcomed students into a brand-new, beautiful, and culturally-connected learning space.
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
La Niña weather conditions in NW mean healthy coho salmon harvest
Cooler water in the Pacific Ocean leading to rebounding fish numbers means a healthy harvest of coho salmon this year, said state and tribal fisheries officials. The fish benefited from La Niña conditions out at sea. “The coho returns this year at Grays Harbor is one of the biggest...
thereflector.com
Kalama fire now more than 200 acres
The Kalama fire in southeast Cowlitz County continues to burn with the latest estimates placing it at 224 acres as of press deadline. In its Sept. 18 update, the U.S. Forest Service reported the fire has been 5% contained. The fire was first discovered on Aug. 31 and has been burning southeast of the Kalama Horse Camp in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest south of Mount St. Helens.
‘Go around the lake’: Upcoming I-90 closures to create headaches for drivers
A major closure of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island will cause some headaches for drivers trying to get to Seattle next week, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews plan to replace a critical expansion joint and have released a staggered closure schedule:. From 10 a.m. on Sept....
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire movement slows
With movement of the Bolt Creek Fire slowing over the past 48 hours, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation level changes for several areas of King and Snohomish counties on Saturday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., Baring, Grotto and the area along Highway 2 east to the Money...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Very aggressive owl’ on the loose in WA park. Hats, helmets and umbrellas are advised
“They are elusive creatures, and if you get too close, they will not hesitate to put you in your place.”
KING-5
Tacoma farm looking for new owners after 70 years in the same family - Unreal Real Estate
TACOMA, Wash. — A once-in-a-lifetime property has hit the market in Tacoma. Windhover Farm combines a large home with a water view, a six-acre farm, and 23 acres of forest -- and it's all within the city. For 70 years the estate belonged to businessman James Wiborg and his...
ghscanner.com
Ocean Shores Woman Airlifted After Collision in East County Sunday
A 28-year-old Ocean Shores woman was airlifted to Haborview Seattle after failing to yield at a highway intersection in east Grays Harbor County Sunday afternoon. The Collision occurred on State Route 8 milepost 6 at the SR 8/SR108 intersection at 3:36 PM. WSP says that a Silver 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by the Ocean Shores woman was stopped at the stop sign on the north side of SR 108 and turned to go westbound on SR 8. The Corolla collided with another vehicle that had been westbound on SR 8 a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by a 49-year-old Long Beach woman.
KXRO.com
Lifelong Montesano resident leaves $1.2M estate gift to Grays Harbor Community Foundation
A new fund has been created after a Montesano resident left a $1.2 million estate to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation. In a release from the local foundation, lifelong Montesano resident Patricia Clemons left her $1.2 million estate gift to assist local residents. “A true community champion and someone who...
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
1 Person Died After A Two-Car Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a two-car collision in Tacoma that claimed a life. The crash happened on Saturday around 3 p.m. on State Route 7 at 143rd Street South in Tacoma. According to WSP, one driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver later died due to his injuries...
visitrainier.com
Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life
Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
sunset.com
This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route
One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
Comments / 0