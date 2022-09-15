ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Where to Find Turtles Around Thurston County

When you think of Thurston County wildlife, you probably think of squirrels, birds and maybe a pet or two. But did you know that Thurston County is also home to various turtle species? These lovable reptiles are plentiful during late spring and early summer months during the longest days, but also can be found earlier in the spring and into the fall. While viewing turtles takes a lot of patience, you might be able to spot some around local water areas with some luck. Here are the best places to find turtles in Thurston County.
Bayview Catering Takes the Stress Out of Event Planning for Parties, Business Gatherings and Holiday Celebrations

You are dreaming of a wedding reception or Christmas party with crowd-pleasing food. Bayview Catering Food Service Manager Kelly Young has 30 years of experience to help you realize your plans. She also has a good ear to listen to your thoughts and concerns. “People have been catching up on memorials, weddings and reunions,” says Kelly. Believe it or not, the holiday season is sneaking up on us. It’s time to get your details in ink.
Happy 35th Anniversary to the Child Care Action Council

Much has changed since Olympia’s Child Care Action Council began in 1987. Despite the hustle and bustle of 1980’s life – when both cellphones and personal computers were in their infancy – the nonprofit has maintained a firm commitment to its mission and now celebrates 35 years of expanding access to high quality early learning opportunities for children and families throughout the Olympic Peninsula. Join them on Wednesday, October 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to do your part at Child Care Action Council’s Party with a Purpose celebration and raise a glass to the next 35 years.
Paws at Providence Looking For 2022-2023 Volunteers To Bring Healing to Hospitals

Providence Paw-Assisted Wellness Services (PAWS) has announced its 2022-2023 Training & Orientation schedule and is looking for new volunteer handler-dog teams. This training is open to individuals who would like to volunteer with their canine companion at Providence St. Peter or Centralia hospitals. PAWS is holding a virtual informational session...
At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
Yelm Community Schools Proudly Reopens Beautiful and Fully Rebuilt Southworth Elementary

Yelm is a growing community of devoted and locally-minded residents that is deepening its connection with the Nisqually Tribe. In recent years, many community members were concerned by the state of local schools in the community and sought to bring about total reconstruction of both Yelm Middle School and Southworth Elementary. Thanks to the passing of a bond measure at 64% in 2019, Yelm Community Schools was able to make this dream possible. On Tuesday, September 7, the new Southworth Elementary officially reopened after a year of reconstruction and welcomed students into a brand-new, beautiful, and culturally-connected learning space.
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
Kalama fire now more than 200 acres

The Kalama fire in southeast Cowlitz County continues to burn with the latest estimates placing it at 224 acres as of press deadline. In its Sept. 18 update, the U.S. Forest Service reported the fire has been 5% contained. The fire was first discovered on Aug. 31 and has been burning southeast of the Kalama Horse Camp in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest south of Mount St. Helens.
Ocean Shores Woman Airlifted After Collision in East County Sunday

A 28-year-old Ocean Shores woman was airlifted to Haborview Seattle after failing to yield at a highway intersection in east Grays Harbor County Sunday afternoon. The Collision occurred on State Route 8 milepost 6 at the SR 8/SR108 intersection at 3:36 PM. WSP says that a Silver 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by the Ocean Shores woman was stopped at the stop sign on the north side of SR 108 and turned to go westbound on SR 8. The Corolla collided with another vehicle that had been westbound on SR 8 a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by a 49-year-old Long Beach woman.
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think

In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life

Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route

One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
