Columbia, SC

Double murder suspect arrested in Georgia, five months after Columbia shooting

Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a double murder that took place at a Columbia apartment complex. Trev’von Pinckney spent five months on the run from police before being arrested last week. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, he is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
COLUMBIA, SC
Man wanted for killing two men in Columbia found in Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a man in connection to a double killing at Creekside at Huntington Apartments back in April. Trev’von Pinckney, 20, has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon...
COLUMBIA, SC
Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
COLUMBIA, SC
Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified two victims of a Sunday night crash on Augusta Road. The victims of the incident were Alton Ray Keisler, 56, of Gilbert, and Paris S. Franklin, 16, of Lexington. According to officials, Keisler was driving a semi-truck when...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
West Columbia Police: Two killed in Sunday night accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two people have died following a Sunday night accident in West Columbia. West Columbia Police say it happened at the intersection of 12th street and Augusta Road when an SUV struck a tractor trailer causing it to overturn. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Two men arrested after brief standoff with deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Deputies say they arrested two men after being led on a pursuit and brief standoff today at around 11:30 am. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jomonte Hill, 26. Authorities say the passenger in the vehicle, Shaheim Jackson, 23, was wanted on two counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that took place earlier this month outside of the Spinx gas station at 101 Lee Rd. Authorities are still investigating that incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
One man dead after shooting in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting his stepson on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the 100 block of Landfill Lane. The shooting victim has been identified as 52-year-old Brian Garris, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. The Lexington County...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports a drive-by shooting left one person dead in the Wedgefield community Sunday night. According to reports, deputies with SCSO, along with EMS and the Sumter County Coroner's Office, responded to a call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. along Glade Drive, just off Hwy 261/S Kings Hwy in Wedgefield.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
One person dead after ATV accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-vehicle accident left one person dead on U.S. Highway 301 on Sunday in Orangeburg County. At 10 a.m., the driver of a Polaris side-by-side all-terrain vehicle was moving south on U.S. Highway 301 when the vehicle hit the median and overturned into a creek. The...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

