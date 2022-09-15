Read full article on original website
coladaily.com
Double murder suspect arrested in Georgia, five months after Columbia shooting
Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a double murder that took place at a Columbia apartment complex. Trev’von Pinckney spent five months on the run from police before being arrested last week. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, he is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Man wanted for killing two men in Columbia found in Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a man in connection to a double killing at Creekside at Huntington Apartments back in April. Trev’von Pinckney, 20, has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon...
WYFF4.com
Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified two victims of a Sunday night crash on Augusta Road. The victims of the incident were Alton Ray Keisler, 56, of Gilbert, and Paris S. Franklin, 16, of Lexington. According to officials, Keisler was driving a semi-truck when...
The Post and Courier
Calls grow for Richland County sheriff to take over troubled jail after director was fired
COLUMBIA — Legislators and attorneys in Richland County are calling for the sheriff to take over the county's troubled jail, or at least lend a hand in the face of staffing issues. The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center has long been understaffed, according to an inspection conducted last September....
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia Police: Two killed in Sunday night accident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two people have died following a Sunday night accident in West Columbia. West Columbia Police say it happened at the intersection of 12th street and Augusta Road when an SUV struck a tractor trailer causing it to overturn. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the...
abccolumbia.com
Two men arrested after brief standoff with deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Deputies say they arrested two men after being led on a pursuit and brief standoff today at around 11:30 am. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jomonte Hill, 26. Authorities say the passenger in the vehicle, Shaheim Jackson, 23, was wanted on two counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that took place earlier this month outside of the Spinx gas station at 101 Lee Rd. Authorities are still investigating that incident.
abccolumbia.com
One man dead after shooting in Lexington County
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting his stepson on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the 100 block of Landfill Lane. The shooting victim has been identified as 52-year-old Brian Garris, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. The Lexington County...
3-year cold case still haunts Newberry County as sheriff renews search for answers
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Three years ago today, a woman was found shot and left to die alongside a Newberry County road. On the anniversary of Sharonda Sims' death, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is once again asking those who have information about the brutal killing to come forward.
Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports a drive-by shooting left one person dead in the Wedgefield community Sunday night. According to reports, deputies with SCSO, along with EMS and the Sumter County Coroner's Office, responded to a call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. along Glade Drive, just off Hwy 261/S Kings Hwy in Wedgefield.
coladaily.com
Richland County deputies searching for suspect wanted for armed robbery at Lowe's
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery at the Lowe's located at 7441 Two Notch Rd, Sept. 9. According to officials, the male suspect pulled a gun on the cashier and grabbed money from the register. Investigators are seeking the public's help...
Columbia City Council to vote on funding for GANGS in Peace pilot program
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Columbia City Council will vote on whether to give nearly $29,000 to a local organization known as G.A.N.G.S in Peace for a three month pilot program. The organization, formed earlier this year by former gang members, aims to reduce youth violence through various programming.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of Kershaw County motor vehicle incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified 28-year-old Keith Alan Humphries Jr as the victim of a motorcycle incident on Park Road off of US 1. The victim was traveling south on US-1 towards the Camden area when he was rear-ended by a truck.
WRDW-TV
One person dead after ATV accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-vehicle accident left one person dead on U.S. Highway 301 on Sunday in Orangeburg County. At 10 a.m., the driver of a Polaris side-by-side all-terrain vehicle was moving south on U.S. Highway 301 when the vehicle hit the median and overturned into a creek. The...
abcnews4.com
Former CCSD Chief of Staff joins Orangeburg Co. School District as Asst. Superintendent
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Charleston County School District Chief of Staff Dr. Erica Taylor has been hired by the Orangeburg County School District as its new Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business & Community Partnerships, OCSD announced on Monday. Taylor served with CCSD for nearly a decade. In...
'No reason to believe' fired Richland jail director wasn't in good standing, county administrator says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown said he'll search for a new director for the county's jail but the process won't be rushed along. And he also said the county had no reason to believe there were issues with hiring the jail director who was dismissed. Brown...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Richland County Sheriff's Department breaks up homeless encampment on private property
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Thursday ousted an undetermined number of unhoused adults and children from an encampment, saying the move was an attempt to both reduce crime in the area of the camp and to get members of the community to services. Sheriff Leon Lott said in a...
Search underway for suspect after pursuit, crash near Blythewood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Authorities are looking for a suspect they said ran from a traffic stop on I-77 on Friday afternoon. According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. after a trooper spotted a violation and attempted to stop the suspect.
WLTX.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist rear-ended by truck, killed in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A Cassatt man is dead following a crash involving a motorcyclist and a truck that happened Friday evening in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 1 and Park Road as both vehicles were heading south from the Cassatt area toward Camden.
Holly Hill NAACP celebrates more than 50 years serving community
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Holly Hill NAACP is celebrating more than 50 years in the community. President Gwendolyn Barksdale says her father Reverend John W. Wright chartered the branch in 1971. She now holds leadership alongside vice president Evelyn Benjamin. “I think we have accomplished a lot," said...
