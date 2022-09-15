Read full article on original website
Is Chemical Based Extraction A Method Of The Past? This Company Is Paving The Way
Ron Gershoni, Co-Founder and CEO of Jetty Extracts, was a guest at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on September 14th, 2022 . Founded in 2013 and California based, Jetty is a top brand in the competitive state market. The company specializes in extracts and vape products using a method that uses no chemicals, known as solventless. These products have won numerous awards in California.
Weed Legalization Has Lead To More Cannabis Consumption, But Also Decreased Consumption Of Almost Every Other Drug
This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. Legalization has led to more cannabis consumption, but also decreased consumption of these other drugs. Over the past twenty years, we have seen an unprecedented increase in the acceptance of cannabis on a planetary scale. Even in the...
Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: New Cannabis Shops & Products
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF is expanding its Pennsylvaniaretail footprint with a new store in Allentown. Located at 1801 Airport Rd, Curaleaf Allentown is the company's sixth new location to open within the Keystone State this year, expanding its retail presence to 18 locations in Pennsylvania and 137 nationwide. The...
Michigan-Based Cannabis Company Opens Its First Retail Store In Grand Rapids With Plans To Expand
Tommy Nafso, CEO & Founder of NOXX Cannabis, spoke at the Benzinga Cannabis Capitol sharing recent wins for the company. The hyper-localized brand recently opened its first retail store in Grand Rapids and is hoping to open more locations soon. Mr. Nafso believes that the next trend in the cannabis industry is to be more consumer-oriented and he is determined to lead NOXX Cannabis in that direction. The company is also proud to sponsor the Women in Cannabis social equity program, justice programs are a core value of its brand.
AlphaRoot Launched A New Digitial Platform Making Client's Lives Easier
Eric Schneider, Co-Founder of the cannabis insurance brokerage AlphaRoot, spoke at the Benzinga Cannabis Capitol sharing the recent growth of the company. AlphaRoot launched its new digital platform, a web-based app that will serve as a centralized location for everything its clients need that is insurance related. AlphaRoot is seeking...
Akanda Corp. Is Bringing Cookies To Portugal
Akanda Corp. CEO, Tej Virk, announced at the Benzinga Cannabis Capitol that Akanda Corp. just acquired exclusive rights to cultivate, manufacture and distribute Cookies branded high-THC products in Portugal. This is huge news for the European market which has, thus far, struggled to provide high THC products to European consumers.
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 20, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.89% at $0.05. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 23.68% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 13.56% at $1.02. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.44% at $0.99. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 4.76% at $1.40. Canopy Gwth CGC...
Yet Another Blow For Amazon As Marketplace Funding Dries Up
The funding for Amazon.com Inc AMZN marketplace sellers dried up as e-commerce growth has stalled. In 2021, investors poured over $12 billion into acquisition start-ups or aggregators focused on buying Amazon marketplace sellers following the significant behavioral shift during Covid lockdowns, the Financial Times reported. Amazon aggregators or roll-ups buy...
Aurora Cannabis Reports 2022 Q4 Earnings: Revenue Flat Sequentially At C$50.2M, CEO Optimistic
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB, a Canadian global company in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets; recently announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:. Medical Cannabis:. Medical cannabis net revenue was $36.6...
Lexaria Bioscience: Taking Aim at the $28 Billion Hypertension Market; Human Clinical Study Yields 'Remarkable' Results
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - PCG Digital - Lexaria Bioscience LEXX LEXXW is targeting the $28 billion hypertension drug market with its innovative drug delivery platform. Its proprietary therapeutic, DehydraTECH-CBD, offers an alternative to traditional cannabidiol (CBD) dosing methods, enabling improved and more rapid absorption of drugs into the bloodstream and brain.
'Bill Gates Is Buying Up Yet More Farmland In A Food Crisis' Russell Brand Discusses The Billionaire's Emerging Farmland Monopoly
Last week, eccentric actor, comedian and spiritual journeyman, Russell Brand took to the airwaves to address his nearly 6 million youtube subscribers. He opened the show with “The Queen is dead, but oligarchy lives on!” He followed up that line with “Bill Gates is buying up, yet more farmland in a food crisis… where does this lead?”
Gap cutting 500 corporate jobs amid sales slump
SAN FRANCISCO — In a bid to offset declining sales, Gap Inc. confirmed Tuesday it is cutting about 500 corporate jobs. The embattled San Francisco-based clothing retailer has endured a series of recent setbacks, including issues with product assortment at its Old Navy brand, which accounted for more than half the company’s 2021 sales, CNBC reported.
Analysts Put Alnylam On Upside Catalyst Watch Ahead Of Upcoming Data From Lead Program
RBC Capital Markets raised the price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY from $225 to $250. The analyst says that the company is confident that the recent APOLLO-B validates the therapeutic hypothesis. Subgroup analysis at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) next week will be limited by a small...
Wayfair Whale Trades For September 20
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wayfair W. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Nasdaq Down 50 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.99% to 30,713.87 while the NASDAQ fell 0.50% to 11,477.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.92% to 3,863.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares fell by just...
C3 AI Product Demo Impresses Analyst As It Migrates To Consumption-Based Model
Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Hold on C3.ai, Inc AI. He listened to last week's C3 AI product demo, one of several application-specific webinars the company is hosting to make its products more accessible and explain the technology's value proposition. On September 2, Cikos downgraded the stock calling its...
Why Lucid Shares Are Falling
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading lower by 3.61% to $15.36 during Tuesday's trading session. The company is trading lower in sympathy with the broader market as major indexes are lower as yields rise ahead of this week's Fed decision. Lucid shares may also be trading lower after Ford...
Airbnb Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Airbnb ABNB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Coors, Mondelez And Other Food Companies Want In On The CBD Gravy Train: FDA Says No Way
As several major food makers are champing at the bit to cash in on the CBD food and drinks craze, it seems the FDA is still not down with the program. While all products containing CBD, or cannabidiol, are illegal under the FDA’s rules and regs whether they're part of food, bubbly drinks consumed on the Pickleball court or dietary supplements, the FDA is inordinately strict about CBD-laced food and justifiably abhors “copycat” candy edibles containing THC. In fact, the agency recently came down hard on unauthorized CBD products for use in food-producing animals.
Clinical Research Comparing Effects Of Novel MDMA Matches In Healthy Patients Begins In Switzerland
The clinical trial investigating the effects of MDMA analogs in healthy volunteers led by PI Prof. Dr. Matthias Liechti and supported by psychedelics biotech company Mind Medicine Inc. MNMD has begun patient dosing. Taking place at the University Hospital Basel (UHB), this Phase 1 investigator-initiated study seeks to understand how...
