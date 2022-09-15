ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Benzinga

Is Chemical Based Extraction A Method Of The Past? This Company Is Paving The Way

Ron Gershoni, Co-Founder and CEO of Jetty Extracts, was a guest at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on September 14th, 2022 . Founded in 2013 and California based, Jetty is a top brand in the competitive state market. The company specializes in extracts and vape products using a method that uses no chemicals, known as solventless. These products have won numerous awards in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: New Cannabis Shops & Products

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF is expanding its Pennsylvaniaretail footprint with a new store in Allentown. Located at 1801 Airport Rd, Curaleaf Allentown is the company's sixth new location to open within the Keystone State this year, expanding its retail presence to 18 locations in Pennsylvania and 137 nationwide. The...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Benzinga

Michigan-Based Cannabis Company Opens Its First Retail Store In Grand Rapids With Plans To Expand

Tommy Nafso, CEO & Founder of NOXX Cannabis, spoke at the Benzinga Cannabis Capitol sharing recent wins for the company. The hyper-localized brand recently opened its first retail store in Grand Rapids and is hoping to open more locations soon. Mr. Nafso believes that the next trend in the cannabis industry is to be more consumer-oriented and he is determined to lead NOXX Cannabis in that direction. The company is also proud to sponsor the Women in Cannabis social equity program, justice programs are a core value of its brand.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Benzinga

AlphaRoot Launched A New Digitial Platform Making Client's Lives Easier

Eric Schneider, Co-Founder of the cannabis insurance brokerage AlphaRoot, spoke at the Benzinga Cannabis Capitol sharing the recent growth of the company. AlphaRoot launched its new digital platform, a web-based app that will serve as a centralized location for everything its clients need that is insurance related. AlphaRoot is seeking...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Akanda Corp. Is Bringing Cookies To Portugal

Akanda Corp. CEO, Tej Virk, announced at the Benzinga Cannabis Capitol that Akanda Corp. just acquired exclusive rights to cultivate, manufacture and distribute Cookies branded high-THC products in Portugal. This is huge news for the European market which has, thus far, struggled to provide high THC products to European consumers.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 20, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.89% at $0.05. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 23.68% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 13.56% at $1.02. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.44% at $0.99. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 4.76% at $1.40. Canopy Gwth CGC...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Yet Another Blow For Amazon As Marketplace Funding Dries Up

The funding for Amazon.com Inc AMZN marketplace sellers dried up as e-commerce growth has stalled. In 2021, investors poured over $12 billion into acquisition start-ups or aggregators focused on buying Amazon marketplace sellers following the significant behavioral shift during Covid lockdowns, the Financial Times reported. Amazon aggregators or roll-ups buy...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
Benzinga

Lexaria Bioscience: Taking Aim at the $28 Billion Hypertension Market; Human Clinical Study Yields 'Remarkable' Results

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - PCG Digital - Lexaria Bioscience LEXX LEXXW is targeting the $28 billion hypertension drug market with its innovative drug delivery platform. Its proprietary therapeutic, DehydraTECH-CBD, offers an alternative to traditional cannabidiol (CBD) dosing methods, enabling improved and more rapid absorption of drugs into the bloodstream and brain.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

'Bill Gates Is Buying Up Yet More Farmland In A Food Crisis' Russell Brand Discusses The Billionaire's Emerging Farmland Monopoly

Last week, eccentric actor, comedian and spiritual journeyman, Russell Brand took to the airwaves to address his nearly 6 million youtube subscribers. He opened the show with “The Queen is dead, but oligarchy lives on!” He followed up that line with “Bill Gates is buying up, yet more farmland in a food crisis… where does this lead?”
AGRICULTURE
102.5 The Bone

Gap cutting 500 corporate jobs amid sales slump

SAN FRANCISCO — In a bid to offset declining sales, Gap Inc. confirmed Tuesday it is cutting about 500 corporate jobs. The embattled San Francisco-based clothing retailer has endured a series of recent setbacks, including issues with product assortment at its Old Navy brand, which accounted for more than half the company’s 2021 sales, CNBC reported.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Wayfair Whale Trades For September 20

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wayfair W. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Down 50 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.99% to 30,713.87 while the NASDAQ fell 0.50% to 11,477.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.92% to 3,863.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares fell by just...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Lucid Shares Are Falling

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading lower by 3.61% to $15.36 during Tuesday's trading session. The company is trading lower in sympathy with the broader market as major indexes are lower as yields rise ahead of this week's Fed decision. Lucid shares may also be trading lower after Ford...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Airbnb Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Airbnb ABNB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Coors, Mondelez And Other Food Companies Want In On The CBD Gravy Train: FDA Says No Way

As several major food makers are champing at the bit to cash in on the CBD food and drinks craze, it seems the FDA is still not down with the program. While all products containing CBD, or cannabidiol, are illegal under the FDA’s rules and regs whether they're part of food, bubbly drinks consumed on the Pickleball court or dietary supplements, the FDA is inordinately strict about CBD-laced food and justifiably abhors “copycat” candy edibles containing THC. In fact, the agency recently came down hard on unauthorized CBD products for use in food-producing animals.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

