Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect shot at Washington State trooper, barricaded himself in car for hours on SR 9
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A suspect shot at a Washington State Patrol trooper and barricaded himself in his car for hours on State Route 9 Monday night. Two Washington State Patrol troopers returned fire at the suspect, striking and injuring him. The suspect was taken into custody and sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after an hours-long standoff.
2 arrested; guns and drugs recovered from stolen state patrol vehicle
EVERETTE, Wash. — Everett police said two people were arrested after officers stopped the pair in a stolen Washington State Patrol vehicle two weeks ago. A man who was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle from an earlier incident in Lynnwood was arrested, authorities said.
q13fox.com
Police arrest suspected car prowler who nearly hit mom, child in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. - A man in a stolen pickup truck was arrested Monday night after nearly hitting a mother and child in Bothell, police said. According to investigators, the suspected car prowler crashed into a power pole in a stolen truck and narrowly missed the mother and child who were on a park bench.
q13fox.com
Road closures in Snohomish for police shooting
Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to avoid State Route 9 near 180th St SE for police activity. A trooper reportedly shot at an armed suspect.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Car slams into Kent restaurant
KENT, Wash. — An investigation is underway to determine what caused a car to smash into a restaurant in Kent on Monday evening. The crash occurred in the 26200 block of 116 Avenue Southeast at Nazes Seafood. No one was injured. Authorities did not release the identity of the...
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
Human remains washed ashore near Sequim may be victim of floatplane crash
Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Friday may be one of the victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. At about noon on Friday, Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge after beachgoers found what appeared to be a female human torso.
RELATED PEOPLE
1 Person Died After A Two-Car Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a two-car collision in Tacoma that claimed a life. The crash happened on Saturday around 3 p.m. on State Route 7 at 143rd Street South in Tacoma. According to WSP, one driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver later died due to his injuries...
q13fox.com
Troopers arrest driver who fled the scene of a deadly two-car crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers located and arrested a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash near the Sprinker Recreation Center on Saturday. According to the WSP, at around 4:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-car crash on SR-7 at 143rd St. S in Tacoma. When troopers arrived, one of the drivers in the crash was severely injured, and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other driver was nowhere to be seen.
Police Investigate Death of Person Found in Wooded Area
Federal Way, WA: A death investigation is underway by Federal Way Police Department after a body was discovered in a wooded area in the city of Federal… Read more "Police Investigate Death of Person Found in Wooded Area"
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lakewood
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lakewood on Sunday morning, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, the 48-year-old driver from Oregon was heading north on Interstate 5 at Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest when their motorcycle left the roadway and hit a barrier on the left shoulder. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Barge arrives to help repair July crash damage at Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal
SEATTLE - The Washington State Ferries has brought in a barge with a crane to start repairs on several offshore structures at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in West Seattle, including one that was damaged over the summer. In July, the Cathlamet ferry crashed into a structure at the Fauntleroy Ferry...
q13fox.com
Missing Indigenous Person alert issued for 17-year-old last seen in August in Seattle
SEATTLE - A Missing Indigenous Person alert has been issued for a teen who has been missing since Aug. 13. Washington State Patrol said on Aug. 13, 17-year-old Dorothy Guss was released from Denny Youth Center to her mother, who is not her guardian. WSP said she spent a few...
Drive-By Shooting Leaves 2 Wounded in Renton
Renton, WA: On Saturday, Sept.17 at approximately 9:53 p.m., dispatchers received calls for multiple victims from a drive-by shooting off Burnett Avenue and 35th Street near Kennydale… Read more "Drive-By Shooting Leaves 2 Wounded in Renton"
q13fox.com
Suspect in deadly Olympia shooting appears in court
The suspect involved in the deadly Olympia grocery store shooting appeared in court Monday. Investigators are calling the shooting a 'random attack'.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle
A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
Retrial of accused Lakewood Four getaway driver set to begin
It was one of the most shocking crimes in Puget Sound history – four police officers sitting down in a coffee shop ahead of their Sunday morning shift in 2009 were gunned down in cold blood. The ambush-murders of the Lakewood Four, as they would come to be known, led to a massive two-day manhunt for their killer, Arkansas felon Maurice Clemmons. The manhunt ended two nights later when Clemmons was shot and killed by a lone Seattle police officer he encountered.
Injury crash near Auburn closes lanes of SR 18
AUBURN, Wash. — All eastbound lanes of state Route 18 were blocked after an injury crash near Auburn. The lanes reopened at about 11:35 a.m. on Monday. At 10:39 a.m. on Monday, Valley Regional Fire Authority tweeted that the two-vehicle crash happened just east of the Auburn Black Diamond exit.
Man throwing rocks at cars on SR 900, community fed up
Renton, WA. – Viewers have reached out to KIRO7 about a man walking on State Route 900 in the Renton area who is throwing rocks at vehicles driving by and smashing windshields. They say he could be a danger to the entire community, and there is even a sign posted along the highway that reads “What W-S-P is not telling you: SR900 is not safe. Very Dangerous!”
Comments / 4