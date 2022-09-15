Read full article on original website
FedEx shares sink over 24% after the delivery giant ditches its earnings outlook and warns of a worsening global economy
FedEx shares sank nearly 24% Friday after the delivery giant scrapped its financial guidance for the year. It now calls for much lower quarterly profit due to the speed of worsening in the global economy. The economic bellwether will close 90 offices, freeze hiring and keep aircraft on the ground.
tipranks.com
JTC posted interim results with ‘record new business wins’
JTC (GB:JTC) posted its half-year results for 2022, last week. The company passed its midterm with flying colours as it reported record growth in its revenues with a target to exceed full-year revenue guidance. The company saw a 38.8% growth in its revenues to £93 million, along with a net...
Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years
Cloudflare's business has been executing strongly for several years. Snowflake's massive data cloud market opportunity could make it a successful investment. MercadoLibre is cheaply valued for how strong its business potential is.
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions.
3 Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 79.9% to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Take advantage of the discount prices this depressed stock market is offering right now.
Wholesale used vehicle prices plunge: Retail prices could be next to fall
The haywire period in used-vehicle prices may finally be coming to an end. Why it matters: The pandemic's supply chain disruption turned price expectations upside down, sending used-car values upward in a shocking twist for something long considered a depreciating asset. Driving the news: Wholesale used-vehicle prices — what a...
FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps
FedEx said Thursday it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business. The company based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned it will likely miss Wall Street’s profit target for its fiscal first quarter that ended Aug. 31. And it said it expects business conditions to further weaken in the current quarter amid weaker global volume. Its stock fell more than 16% in after-hours trading following the announcement. “Global volumes declined as macroeconomic trends significantly worsened later in the quarter, both internationally and in the U.S.,” FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam said in a statement. “We are swiftly addressing these headwinds, but given the speed at which conditions shifted, first-quarter results are below our expectations.”
tipranks.com
Why did New Hope (ASX:NHC) shares skyrocket today?
New Hope’s shares soared to a new 52-week high after the coal mining company delivered a record annual profit and declared a special dividend. New Hope’s management expects the high coal prices, that supported the strong annual results, to persist. New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC) shares rose as much...
Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy On the Dip
Fear of higher interest rates ahead caused the stock market to plunge earlier this week. It will take more than high interest rates to slow down CVS Health as it combines its retail pharmacy with an industry-leading health insurance business. Abbott Laboratories' rapidly rising dividend payment is supported by a
10 Reasons to Avoid Bed Bath & Beyond Stock
Bed Bath & Beyond's core business still has not found its way. The company's financial posture continues to deteriorate.
tipranks.com
How to Invest in a Bear Market in 2022
Watching the value of your investments plummet can alarm even the most experienced investor. However, these market downturns, known as bear markets, are part of the investing game. And while bear markets are a lot less fun than the good times of bull markets, there are tactics to get through them. These tips will help you understand how to invest in a bear market.
tipranks.com
Mobile Global (NASDAQ:MGAM) Rises after Quarterly Showing
Shares of India-focused esports operator Mobile Global (NASDAQ:MGAM) are rallying today after the company’s recent quarterly showing. The company went public in July raising $6.9 million in gross proceeds. During the quarter ended June 30, it did not generate any revenue and incurred R&D expenses of $46,480. After a...
tipranks.com
Does Starbucks’ (NASDAQ:SBUX) New Strategy Justify Its Stock Valuation?
Despite inflationary pressures suppressing the bottom line, Starbucks’ revenue growth momentum remains vigorous. Management’s forward-looking growth targets appear very encouraging as well. That said, shares are likely priced to perfection. The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) brand is iconic with juicy margins and a new medium-term strategy promises to grow earnings...
tipranks.com
Two British confectionery stocks for yummy dividends
Here are two stocks from the UK market that are beating the sector average with their dividend yields. Having stable dividend income could be a boon to savings during current times of market volatility. Today, we have shortlisted two confectionery companies that are maintaining decent dividends while facing high cost...
Bed Bath & Beyond’s Run Is Over
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond now faces the holiday season, which is a make-or-break period for most retailer profits. Can it survive?
tipranks.com
These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Say Analysts
What do you get when you combine beaten-down stock prices with an economic and technological niche poised to gain as it becomes ever more essential? You get stocks with a low cost of entry – plus high upside potential and approval from Wall Street’s analysts. The niche we’re...
tipranks.com
3 ASX specialty retail shares offering over 40% upside potential
Shopping for good value ASX shares? Don’t look past the retail sector. According to TipRanks insights, niche market retail stocks Adairs (ADH), City Chic Collective (CCX), Michael Hill (MHJ) offer significant upside potential. Investors shopping for good value ASX shares, should browse the retail sector. Many retail shares have...
tipranks.com
Link (ASX:LNK) shares drop as planned takeover falls flat
Dye & Durham’s planned takeover of Link Administration has collapsed. While Link’s stock took an immediate tumble, analysts remain mostly bullish on the company, according to TipRanks. Link Administration Holdings Ltd. (ASX:LNK) shares plunged as much as 5.5% today, to a low of AU$3.28. The stock declined after...
mansionglobal.com
U.S. Home Price Growth Slows to Lowest Level Since January
Sellers are losing their edge in the U.S. housing market. Although last week’s median listing price was up 11.7% annually—the 39th consecutive week of double-digit increases—the pace of growth was the slowest since January, according to a report Thursday from Realtor.com. “Home prices are cooling off seasonally...
