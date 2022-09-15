ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

WMBF

SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Secondary 45 Sunday night near Strickland, authorities say. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to SCHP, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Secondary 45 as an SUV...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police release surveillance pictures of suspect vehicle in deadly Florence hit-and-run

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department released new surveillance pictures of the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Armed suspect wanted for Darlington County gas station robbery

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery in Darlington County early Monday morning. According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Pine Ridge Refuel station after reports of an armed robbery. The report states a Black man wearing...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

UPDATE: Horry County police say missing at-risk man found safe

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police say the man reported missing Monday night has been found safe. According to the Horry County Police Department, George Confair, 78, was last seen just before 6 p.m. on Monday near Carolina Gardens Senior Living off of Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Months-long investigation leads to major drug bust in Johnsonville

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken into custody and another is still wanted after a massive drug bust in Johnsonville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said after a months-long undercover operation, the FCSO SWAT team and investigators with the FCSO...
JOHNSONVILLE, SC
WMBF

Conway new development, historic sign preservation push forward

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The first reading of an ordinance for the proposed Conway Landmark Sign Program, passed unanimously at Monday afternoon’s city council meeting. “We tweaked this format to provide the preservation of Conway’s unique character, preserve identity and confirm a sense of place that exists within the business district,” said City Planning and Development Director, Allison Hardin.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Man arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested and charged with murder following a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown Sunday morning. Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

HCPD seizes over 10 kilograms of cocaine; two arrested

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 10 kilograms of drugs have been taken off the streets in Horry County. Horry County Police Department received information from Homeland Security about an investigation of drug activity at a residence outside Conway off Highway 378. The investigation led HCPD Narcotics Unit to seize...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Neat record heat followed by a real taste of fall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat and humidity will reach near record levels Wednesday and Thursday before a strong cold front ushers in a real taste of fall by Friday and the weekend. WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb to near record levels by Wednesday and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Conway leaders to discuss future downtown plans

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two ordinances that could bring major changes to downtown Conway are on the docket at Monday’s city council meeting. One is a proposal to preserve the landmark sign program, which will allow the city to embrace new ideas and technology while still preserving its history.
CONWAY, SC

