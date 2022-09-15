Read full article on original website
WMBF
SCHP: Tractor-trailer collides with disabled truck, causing fiery crash on I-95 in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A fiery crash had all lanes shut down Tuesday morning on the southbound side of I-95 in Dillon County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 6 a.m. half a mile north of Exit 181B-South Carolina 38 Westbound to Bennettsville on I-95.
WMBF
LATER GATOR: Horry County firefighter saves small alligator at fire station
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County Fire Rescue firefighter had to “navi-gator” one small alligator to the swamp on Monday. Crews from Station 3 in Bucksport noticed the little gator near a small puddle under the fire engine. One of the firefighters was able to...
WMBF
Power restored after crash with utility pole in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Power is restored in North Myrtle Beach after a crash on Hwy 90 involving a utility pole Monday morning, according to Santee Cooper. The crash is in the area of Hwy 90 and Robert Edge Pkwy. According to Santee Cooper, 1,146 customers were without...
WMBF
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Secondary 45 Sunday night near Strickland, authorities say. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to SCHP, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Secondary 45 as an SUV...
WMBF
Horry County man accused of forcing woman into truck, assaulting her
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man has been charged with kidnapping and assault of a woman, according to the Horry County Police Department. On Aug. 11, officers received a call of a possible kidnapping of a woman who had been repeatedly beaten over several days. The...
WMBF
Police release surveillance pictures of suspect vehicle in deadly Florence hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department released new surveillance pictures of the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
WMBF
Armed suspect wanted for Darlington County gas station robbery
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery in Darlington County early Monday morning. According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Pine Ridge Refuel station after reports of an armed robbery. The report states a Black man wearing...
WMBF
McColl Elementary Middle School to go virtual for 2 days due to maintenance issue
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A maintenance issue is forcing one school in Marlboro County to go virtual for the next two days. The Marlboro County School District announced that McColl Elementary Middle School will be virtual on Wednesday and Thursday because of a water leaked that has to be fixed at the school.
WMBF
Education, work, safety: Horry County youth benefit from Sea Haven street outreach van
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A youth outreach program in Horry County is helping more youth than ever thanks to a new set of wheels. Sea Haven’s mission is to provide help like an emergency shelter for runaway kids, or a temporary place for them when they’re facing troubles at home.
WMBF
UPDATE: Horry County police say missing at-risk man found safe
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police say the man reported missing Monday night has been found safe. According to the Horry County Police Department, George Confair, 78, was last seen just before 6 p.m. on Monday near Carolina Gardens Senior Living off of Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet.
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies 71-year-old motorcyclist killed in head-on collision near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist died after a crash Sunday night near the Loris area. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 71-year-old Gary Abrams of Loris was killed when his motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 45 near Strickland Drive. According to the...
WMBF
Months-long investigation leads to major drug bust in Johnsonville
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken into custody and another is still wanted after a massive drug bust in Johnsonville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said after a months-long undercover operation, the FCSO SWAT team and investigators with the FCSO...
WMBF
Conway new development, historic sign preservation push forward
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The first reading of an ordinance for the proposed Conway Landmark Sign Program, passed unanimously at Monday afternoon’s city council meeting. “We tweaked this format to provide the preservation of Conway’s unique character, preserve identity and confirm a sense of place that exists within the business district,” said City Planning and Development Director, Allison Hardin.
WMBF
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested and charged with murder following a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown Sunday morning. Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime...
WMBF
HCPD seizes over 10 kilograms of cocaine; two arrested
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 10 kilograms of drugs have been taken off the streets in Horry County. Horry County Police Department received information from Homeland Security about an investigation of drug activity at a residence outside Conway off Highway 378. The investigation led HCPD Narcotics Unit to seize...
WMBF
Grand jury indicts man accused of defrauding Carolina Pines RV resort out of nearly $1 million
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man is accused of stealing nearly $1 million for a well-known RV resort in Horry County. A federal grand jury indicted 53-year-old Troy Bittner on five counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges that Bittner, while in his role as a...
WMBF
Report: 6-year-old son of slain pregnant mother in Marion told neighbor about shooting
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The six-year-old son of a pregnant woman who was shot and killed in a Marion apartment was the one who alerted a neighbor about the shooting, according to an incident report. Authorities say 31-year-old Vanessa Cross was eight months pregnant when she was shot and...
WMBF
Horry County Schools outperforms state, shows progress in End-of-Course exams
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Education released the results for the 2021-2022 End-of-Course exams, and it shows Horry County Schools outperformed the state on all assessments and saw gains in student scoring. The End of Course Examination Program (EOCEP) measures achievement in core high...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Neat record heat followed by a real taste of fall
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat and humidity will reach near record levels Wednesday and Thursday before a strong cold front ushers in a real taste of fall by Friday and the weekend. WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb to near record levels by Wednesday and...
WMBF
Conway leaders to discuss future downtown plans
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two ordinances that could bring major changes to downtown Conway are on the docket at Monday’s city council meeting. One is a proposal to preserve the landmark sign program, which will allow the city to embrace new ideas and technology while still preserving its history.
