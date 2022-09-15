FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department released new surveillance pictures of the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO