Now we can be part of Ariel's world

A couple of weeks ago, I talked about the significance of being able to finally see myself in the 1997 "Cinderella" adaptation starring Brandy. Now I'm seeing that magic replicated with a viral Twitter thread of young, Black girls reacting to a teaser trailer of the live-action "Little Mermaid" starring singer Halle Bailey.

It's a thread full of wonder and awe as the girls realize that they're seeing one of their favorite Disney princesses come to life. And then it's a chorus of "She's Black?" as Halle comes on screen in red locs and sings the last notes of "Part of Your World."

It's giving Black girls a chance to see that they can be a part of the fairytales too.

It goes to show that representation matters and little Black girls being able to see themselves in the mainstream matters.

Ambria Berksteiner is empowering and educating Savannah's youth one step (or STEM) at a time. The former Miss Black Savannah founded Operation: Changing the World One STEM at a Time to enlighten young women who are interested in pursuing STEM-related careers. I chat with Berksteiner about the mentoring program, her role in the upcoming election and how she's continuing to reign in Savannah beyond the pageant life.

Laura Nwogu: If someone asked you where the story of your desire to mentor other young women began, what would you tell them?

Ambria Berksteiner: “I would say, it's all connected. I had no idea about engineering. I had no idea about STEM. I didn't really get exposed to engineering until I participated in the Engineering Explorer Post Program when I was a junior at Savannah Arts Academy. I had no intentions of being in the engineering department; I actually wanted to be a communications major. I thought I was going to be like a fashion journalist at New York Fashion Week. And so they told me, ‘Well, Ambria, that portion of the program is full, but you have good grades in science and math. And we have a lot of spots open in the engineering portion.’ My mom, and my mentor, Barbara Foley, pushed me to do it. As cliche as it sounds, it changed the trajectory of my life.

“And so, Spelman College happened. They had a dual-degree engineering program, and it lined up perfectly. I became Miss Savannah in 2017 and actually held the title for two years. When you're a title holder, you have to have a platform that you're running. And so I said, OK, how am I going to inspire young girls in Savannah? What am I going to bring back to my community? Well, why don't I do what the Engineering Explorer Post Program did for me but catch them a little bit earlier? Instead of 17, why don't I start at late elementary, early middle school? That’s literally how Operation: Changing the World One STEM at a Time started. I started contacting schools in Savannah to come out and speak with them, asking them can I mentor their young girls. Six years later, it’s people asking me if I can come out to them.”

LN: I love hearing that, especially looking at everything you've been able to achieve. Shifting back to Miss Savannah, the importance of Black Beauty pageants is so significant and can't really be ignored. It’s representation where it's often not seen. What did it mean for you to be crowned as Miss Savannah?

AB: “It really allowed me to see Savannah in a different light. I really didn't even know how impactful that title could have been, or has been, for me. Four years later, people still come up to me and say, ‘Hey, you're Miss Savannah, right? You are.’ People are watching you, and they're seeing what you're doing in the community and knowing that you're a face for Black and brown children. A lot of them told me, ‘Oh, I want to do pageants. I want to go into the STEM fields.’ I didn't see what Miss Savannah could do for not only me but other young children in Savannah until after the act. You know when they say reaping the harvest of the work that you put in? That was just doing what I love. I love people. I love serving my community. It allowed me to see people from all walks of life and learn that Savannah has a lot to offer.

“When you're born and raised here, it's like, oh, my gosh, I want to leave my hometown. But honestly, I always tell people, it actually made me realize that maybe this is where I'm supposed to be all along. Making an impact here where I grew up, and passing the baton on maybe to another young, Black girl.”

LN: And looking at Operation: Changing the World One STEM at a Time from when you started laying down the blueprint to everything you've been able to achieve with it now, what are you most hopeful for when it comes to the future of the program?

AB: “ think it's funny that you mentioned blueprint because that's sometimes how I start my talks with my groups. I always say life is like a blueprint; you have your goal, but sometimes the path or the plan that you have to get to that particular goal is going to change.

“I would just like to continue growing in the city of Savannah. I would love to have the platform grow nationally, if possible, and continue spreading my message. I always say I educate, enlighten and I empower. Knowing that I could do that not only for children in Savannah but children all over the United States or even internationally, would be a blessing to me.

“I love, love, love what we're doing now. I started a new annual camp this summer where I taught girls and young boys certain STEM concepts and ideas and projects. And also, continuing to highlight women in Savannah. I've done a women's STEM award ceremony twice now, and I am enjoying bringing that. And I’m looking forward to showing other people in Savannah that, hey, we are here. We're women in STEM. We're out here making a difference. You may not see us. We're in the shadows, oftentimes, your #hiddenfigures. But we're here making a difference and just seeing maybe a young girl that I've mentored doing the same thing.”

LN: And how do you think Black women in STEM can be more supported in their careers?

AB: “Funding, funding, funding, I have a lot of friends that participate in research, laboratories, things like that. And oftentimes, the number one reason why Black girls leave, especially in the STEM field, is because of the lack of support — one. Two, the funding, whether that's undergrad or graduate level or research level work. And three, impostor syndrome.

“Oftentimes, at Auburn, I was sometimes the only Black girl, the only Black person, the only Black woman in my class. And so, learning how to navigate that and learning how to stand out positively. Mentors. Honestly, having that support system. That's why I created Operation: Changing the World One STEM at a Time. To let them know that hey, that support is here, but also to let other people know that their support is needed. And letting them know that it's going to be hard days, and it's going to be times, and it's going to be times that maybe you don't get this opportunity or you're going to be overlooked because you are a woman and or because you’re Black, but knowing that you can push past that and still be successful.”

LN: Very well said. And as a leader, you're always imparting lessons, but what is the biggest lesson you yourself have learned through all of this?

AB: “Exposure leads to expansion.

“I always say you're not a product of your circumstances, but you're a product of your decisions. And I always tell my girls, and my young guys, that they are capable of this. But what tools and opportunities are you making available to them? You have to serve the youth as well. Make sure that they have the opportunities so that they can succeed. Oftentimes, it's just because of your environment; it doesn't mean that you're not capable of learning this material or being successful in these particular careers.”

LN: “Shifting toward your work on the Stacey Abrams campaign, what does it mean for you to be a part of like a big election like this, especially one that's working to mobilize Georgia voters?”

AB: “I have loved my experience so far on this campaign. Again, for me, exposure leads to expansion. Yes, I've helped out on local campaigns in Savannah, but I had never been exposed to this amount of just like greatness within a political atmosphere. Stacy is my Spelman sister and seeing somebody actually embody the motto of Spelman, a choice to change the world, I feel as though I'm doing that through Operation: One Stem at a Time.

“I’m glad that I've had the opportunity. I had to put a pause on the student stuff for a couple of months because it is busy, but just being able to see a different way that you can be out in your community and reach out to your community. There are a lot of people that don't know the basic details of voting and participating in an election.”

LN: And why do you love Savannah?

AB: “Savannah is me. I'm Savannah. Being a lifelong native, my dad's a lifelong native of Savannah. We live in the same Black community: my grandpa, my grandparents and their parents. And just knowing that Savannah is a part of my life, my lineage. It really makes you proud to be from Savannah. My appreciation for Savannah growing up as a child is very different than growing up in Savannah as an adult. It allows you to appreciate where you come from.

“One last thing I would probably say about Savannah is that it will surprise you. It's a magical place to be.”

This interview was edited for length and clarity.

