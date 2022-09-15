Read full article on original website
Apple takes another stab at perfecting iPhone battery icon
The second iOS 16.1 beta released Tuesday gives users the option to show their iPhone’s remaining battery life in the status bar as a number and as a graphic at the same time. This is a combination of the two previous options. New iOS 16.1 beta shows battery level...
iOS 16’s haptic keyboard is bloomin’ great: Here’s how to turn it on
Studies show that haptic feedback improves touchscreen typing speed and input accuracy, and at last Apple has added it to iOS 16. Android phones years ago had haptic keyboards, but without a precision vibration motor, the haptic feedback was too slow to complete the illusion. With the Taptic Engine in every iPhone following the iPhone 6s, which can simulate all kinds of haptic textures, Apple has created a perfectly convincing effect to enable the haptic keyboard in iOS 16.
Win a Zagg iPhone accessory bundle of your choice [Cult of Mac giveaway]
This week we teamed up with Zagg to offer five lucky winners the chance to take home products from InvisibleShield, Gear4 and mophie. Zagg and its affiliated brands offer top-notch accessories for iPhones and other gear, including new cases and screen protectors designed just for iPhone 14. The best part...
Darkboard makes drawing on an iPad more comfortable
The Astropad Darkboard is a new lightweight, ergonomic drawing surface for iPad. It gives artists a place to rest their arm while drawing without covering the screen. There are versions for the three largest Apple tablets. Astropad Darkboard is for professional artists. “After years of working with digital artists, we...
iPhone 14 Pro wait times reach 4 to 6 weeks
If a coworker came in today with a new iPhone 14 Pro, you may have decided you just have to have one. Bad news: the wait is a month or more before it can be delivered. There’s much better news for anyone interested in the more basic iPhone 14.
Apple will jack up App Store prices in Europe and other countries
Apple has announced that it will increase the prices of apps and in-app purchases on the App Store in Europe and some other countries. The changes come into effect starting October 5, 2022. The weakening Euro has forced the Cupertino giant to make this move. Get ready to pay more...
Get a grippy silicone iPhone 14 case with or without MagSafe
It’s time to get a grip — on a silicone case for your new iPhone 14, that is. Elago has two super-grippy silicone cases — one with MagSafe and one without — that are easy to hold, protective and colorful. The two cases, which come in...
Crank out a fantastic thesis in a flash with this top-rated Mac app
Enjoyable thesis writing: For many students, it may sound like an oxymoron. But using a great app that eliminates the fuss around writing and editing papers can be key to making the whole process quick and painless. MonsterWriter is one of the best-reviewed Mac writing apps out there. And right...
iPhone 14 Pro provides up to 38% faster 5G speeds
Apple is using a faster and more power-efficient Snapdragon X65 modem on the iPhone 14 Pro series. This allows the new iPhones to pull faster download speeds on 5G networks. The new modem also reduces the latency time. Combined, these improvements will provide a better network connectivity experience on the iPhone 14 Pro.
Slick new Apple Sport Loop is only a bargain by Apple pricing standards [Review]
Whether or not you took the plunge and upgraded to a new Apple Watch Series 8 or SE, you can partake of something more affordable if you own any model of the wearable — Apple’s new lower-end Apple Watch bands. I picked up the new Apple Midnight Sport Loop for my Apple Watch Series 6.
iPhone 14 is ‘the most repairable iPhone in years’
Turns out the iPhone 14 isn’t a cookie-cutter copy of its predecessor like everyone thought, but the big changes are all on the inside. A teardown of Apple’s new “basic” handset finds that it’s easier to repair than earlier versions. iFixit, which did the teardown,...
This all-in-one iPhone accessory features a charger, stand, torch and more for $36
You can get many accessories for your iPhone — cases, stands, chargers, storage gadgets … the list goes on. But hauling all those extra pieces in your everyday carry kit is counterintuitive. Your phone is a mobile device, after all. That’s why we’re highlighting what might be a...
M1 MacBook Air is more affordable than ever after massive discount
Apple’s old but powerful M1 MacBook Air is discounted by $149.01 on Amazon. Thanks to the deal, you can get the 2020 MacBook Air for $849.99. The listing page shows a $49.01 discount, with the additional $100 off automatically applied at checkout. You don’t need to use any coupon code to get the reduced pricing.
How to turn off iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On display
Always-On display is a key new feature of the iPhone 14 Pro series. To ensure the feature does not consume a lot of battery power, Apple even added a dedicated co-processor to the A16 Bionic chip that powers the smartphone. The Always-On display comes enabled by default on iPhone 14...
Make non-Bluetooth audio devices wireless with this discount dual-mode adapter
In recent years, Bluetooth has significantly changed how we communicate, work and enjoy entertainment. If you’re looking to expand your range in that department — or support older audio equipment — there are tools that can help. For example, this Two-in-One Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter and Receiver supplies Bluetooth functionality for devices that don’t offer it.
