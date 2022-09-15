Studies show that haptic feedback improves touchscreen typing speed and input accuracy, and at last Apple has added it to iOS 16. Android phones years ago had haptic keyboards, but without a precision vibration motor, the haptic feedback was too slow to complete the illusion. With the Taptic Engine in every iPhone following the iPhone 6s, which can simulate all kinds of haptic textures, Apple has created a perfectly convincing effect to enable the haptic keyboard in iOS 16.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO