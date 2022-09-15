ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cult of Mac

Apple takes another stab at perfecting iPhone battery icon

The second iOS 16.1 beta released Tuesday gives users the option to show their iPhone’s remaining battery life in the status bar as a number and as a graphic at the same time. This is a combination of the two previous options. New iOS 16.1 beta shows battery level...
Cult of Mac

iOS 16’s haptic keyboard is bloomin’ great: Here’s how to turn it on

Studies show that haptic feedback improves touchscreen typing speed and input accuracy, and at last Apple has added it to iOS 16. Android phones years ago had haptic keyboards, but without a precision vibration motor, the haptic feedback was too slow to complete the illusion. With the Taptic Engine in every iPhone following the iPhone 6s, which can simulate all kinds of haptic textures, Apple has created a perfectly convincing effect to enable the haptic keyboard in iOS 16.
Cult of Mac

Win a Zagg iPhone accessory bundle of your choice [Cult of Mac giveaway]

This week we teamed up with Zagg to offer five lucky winners the chance to take home products from InvisibleShield, Gear4 and mophie. Zagg and its affiliated brands offer top-notch accessories for iPhones and other gear, including new cases and screen protectors designed just for iPhone 14. The best part...
Cult of Mac

Darkboard makes drawing on an iPad more comfortable

The Astropad Darkboard is a new lightweight, ergonomic drawing surface for iPad. It gives artists a place to rest their arm while drawing without covering the screen. There are versions for the three largest Apple tablets. Astropad Darkboard is for professional artists. “After years of working with digital artists, we...
Cult of Mac

iPhone 14 Pro wait times reach 4 to 6 weeks

If a coworker came in today with a new iPhone 14 Pro, you may have decided you just have to have one. Bad news: the wait is a month or more before it can be delivered. There’s much better news for anyone interested in the more basic iPhone 14.
Cult of Mac

Apple will jack up App Store prices in Europe and other countries

Apple has announced that it will increase the prices of apps and in-app purchases on the App Store in Europe and some other countries. The changes come into effect starting October 5, 2022. The weakening Euro has forced the Cupertino giant to make this move. Get ready to pay more...
Cult of Mac

Crank out a fantastic thesis in a flash with this top-rated Mac app

Enjoyable thesis writing: For many students, it may sound like an oxymoron. But using a great app that eliminates the fuss around writing and editing papers can be key to making the whole process quick and painless. MonsterWriter is one of the best-reviewed Mac writing apps out there. And right...
Cult of Mac

iPhone 14 Pro provides up to 38% faster 5G speeds

Apple is using a faster and more power-efficient Snapdragon X65 modem on the iPhone 14 Pro series. This allows the new iPhones to pull faster download speeds on 5G networks. The new modem also reduces the latency time. Combined, these improvements will provide a better network connectivity experience on the iPhone 14 Pro.
Cult of Mac

iPhone 14 is ‘the most repairable iPhone in years’

Turns out the iPhone 14 isn’t a cookie-cutter copy of its predecessor like everyone thought, but the big changes are all on the inside. A teardown of Apple’s new “basic” handset finds that it’s easier to repair than earlier versions. iFixit, which did the teardown,...
Cult of Mac

M1 MacBook Air is more affordable than ever after massive discount

Apple’s old but powerful M1 MacBook Air is discounted by $149.01 on Amazon. Thanks to the deal, you can get the 2020 MacBook Air for $849.99. The listing page shows a $49.01 discount, with the additional $100 off automatically applied at checkout. You don’t need to use any coupon code to get the reduced pricing.
Cult of Mac

How to turn off iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On display

Always-On display is a key new feature of the iPhone 14 Pro series. To ensure the feature does not consume a lot of battery power, Apple even added a dedicated co-processor to the A16 Bionic chip that powers the smartphone. The Always-On display comes enabled by default on iPhone 14...
Cult of Mac

Make non-Bluetooth audio devices wireless with this discount dual-mode adapter

In recent years, Bluetooth has significantly changed how we communicate, work and enjoy entertainment. If you’re looking to expand your range in that department — or support older audio equipment — there are tools that can help. For example, this Two-in-One Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter and Receiver supplies Bluetooth functionality for devices that don’t offer it.
