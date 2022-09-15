Read full article on original website
Thomas Frank backs Arsenal to compete for Premier League title
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes Arsenal have what it takes to compete for this season's Premier League title.
Jules Kounde reflects on Chelsea & Man City interest before Barcelona move
Jules Kounde opens up on his decision to join Barcelona over Chelsea and Manchester City.
Tammy Abraham reveals how leaving Chelsea has helped him grow
Tammy Abraham says leaving Chelsea has made him grow as a player and as a person.
William Saliba explains how Mikel Arteta has helped him settle back in at Arsenal
William Saliba has explained how Mikel Arteta has helped him settle since returning to Arsenal this summer.
Arsenal vs Ajax - UWCL preview: team news, prediction & how to watch highlights
Preview of Champions League clash between Arsenal and Ajax.
Tottenham add ex-Real Madrid scout to recruitment team
Tottenham have added former Real Madrid scout Jeff Vetere to their backroom team.
Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United can't develop during international break
Erik ten Hag says he doesn't have enough players remaining at Manchester United during the international break to develop his side.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid make Mbappe decision; Chelsea eye Kane swap deal
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Erik ten Hag, Romelu Lukaku, Jude Bellingham & more.
Liverpool & Real Madrid remain keen on Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes
Real Madrid and Liverpool remain interested in Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes.
Robert Lewandowski claims Barcelona transfer boosts his Ballon d'Or chances
Robert Lewandowski has admitted the path to winning the Ballon d'Or is 'shorter' at Barcelona than Bayern Munich.
Brentford 0-3 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners return to Premier League summit
Player ratings from Brentford 0-3 Arsenal.
William Saliba 'feels at home' at Arsenal after fine start to season
Williams Saliba says he is loving life at Arsenal after his fine start to the season.
Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos claim derby win
Player ratings from the Madrid derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga.
La Liga condemns racial abuse of Vinicius Junior
La Liga have released a statement following the continued racist abuse of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior by Atletico Madrid supporters.
Roberto Firmino recalls strange first meetings with 'father figure' Jurgen Klopp
Roberto Firmino reflects on his first encounters with Jurgen Klopp.
Denis Zakaria discusses Chelsea prospects and Juventus criticisms
Denis Zakaria has admitted that he decided to join to Chelsea in the final six hours of the summer transfer window as he reckoned he would be 'happier' there than at Juventus.
Luis Campos explains why Paris Saint-Germain didn't sign Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain chose not to sign Ousmane Dembele this summer because of the system they now play.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer linked with vacant Brighton job
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been linked to the Brighton job, according to a new report.
Kevin De Bruyne insists Jack Grealish is victim of English bias
Kevin De Bruyne believes Jack Grealish faces unfair criticism because he is English.
Premier League goalkeepers - 2022/23 power rankings
Here's who we think have been the top 10 goalkeepers of the season so far.
