Somerville defeats Voorhees - Boys soccer recap

Jake Cohen had a 12-save shutout to lead Somerville past Voorhees 1-0 in Somerville. Lucas Marchese’s first-half goal proved enough for Somerville as it improve to 4-2. Devin Tuvey finished with seven saves for Voorhees (3-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Boys soccer: No. 1 Seton Hall Prep tops Cedar Grove for 4th shutout

Junior Eddie Krupski scored twice to lead Seton Hall Prep, the top-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over Cedar Grove in Cedar Grove. Seniors Karan Chauhan and Julien Siljanovski each had two assists for Seton Hall Prep (5-1), which recorded its fourth shutout. Senior Joaquin Niehenke, junior Whye Li Ong and sophomores Lucas Mendes and Daniel Ariza had a goal apiece.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
Newton defeats North Warren - Boys soccer recap

Dominic Celi’s late second-half goal put the game out of reach as Newton defeated North Warren 2-0 in Blairstown. Zach Robinson got the scoring going for Newton (3-2) off an assist from Andrei Hook. North Warren fell to 1-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
NEWTON, NJ
River Dell over Indian Hills - Girls soccer recap

Brianna Azevedo scored one goal and dished out two assists as River Dell stayed hot with a 4-1 victory over Indian Hills in Oradell. River Dell (4-1) scored three goals in the first half to gain control of the game. Shara VanPraagh and Hailey Volmar found the back of the net in the victory.
ORADELL, NJ
Union Catholic over Johnson - Girls soccer recap

Grace Donnelly made nine saves for Union Catholic in its 2-1 victory over Johnson in Scotch Plains. Carolyn Dorant-Smith and Catherine Holt added goals in the first half as Union Catholic (2-3) gained control early. Johnson (1-3) scored an early goal but was unable to find the back of the...
UNION, NJ
Seneca over Bishop Eustace - Boys soccer recap

Seneca scored three goals in the second half to earn a come-from-behind victory over Bishop Eustace in Seneca. Matthew Connelly scored the only goal in the first half to put Bishop Eustace (2-2) on top early. Dylan Bednarek logged two assists for Seneca (3-1-1) while Jack Guerrera scored the game-tying...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Lakeland holds off Passaic Valley - Boys soccer recap

Junior Piotr Widerynski’s fourth-minute goal paced Lakeland to a 2-1 win over Passaic Valley in Wanaque. Junior John Gurrieri assisted on Widerynski’s early goal for Lakeland (3-2) before junior Davin Battle’s 37th-minute goal gave the home side a cushion lead, with an assist from junior Xavier Diaz. Junior keeper Victor Ciach finished with seven saves.
PASSAIC, NJ
No. 9 DePaul over Holy Angels - Girls soccer recap

Tami Adedeji scored twice and had an assist as DePaul, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, stayed perfect on the season with a 5-2 win over Holy Angels in Demarest. Alexis Kochan also netted a pair of goals for DePaul, which jumped out to a 3-0 lead by halftime and went on to raise its record to 5-0.
CHICAGO, IL
Steinert defeats Ewing - Boys soccer recap

Gabriel Avila finished with one goal and an assist as Steinert used a strong second half to down Ewing 4-0 in Hamilton. Steinert (5-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with three more goals. Anthony Durling, Jake Reilly, and Thomas Kovalcik also scored.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
Bergen Tech over Paterson Eastside - Girls soccer recap

Dominique Desert had two goals and an assist to lead Bergen Tech to a 6-0 win over Paterson Eastside in Hackensack. Mackenzie Burke and Margaret Shneider both contributed a goal and an assist. The other goal scorers were Kelis Guzman and Margaret Shneider. Bergen Tech (2-2) used two goalies, but...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Princeton over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap

Brian Donis scored a pair of goals and Princeton remained undefeated with a 4-3 win over Hightstown in Princeton. Nicholas Matese and James Reynolds also found the back of the net to help Princeton improve to 6-0. Hightstown fell to 1-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
PRINCETON, NJ
Middletown South over Marlboro - Boys soccer recap

Junior Shawn McCann had a goal and an assist to lead Middletown South to a 2-0 win over Marlboro in Middletown. It was the second goal of the season for McCann. Matteo Niglio scored the other goal for the winners. Middletown South (3-3) snapped a three-game losing streak in earning...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Howell blanks St. Rose - Girls soccer recap

Madison Smith made four saves to preserve the shutout as Howell blanked St. Rose 2-0 in Belmar. Leila Oshiro and Kaitlyn Smith added goals for Howell (5-0-1). It scored one goal in each half to secure the victory. Isabelle Levy finished with six saves and St. Rose (3-3) finished with...
HOWELL, NJ
West Morris blanks Morristown-Beard - Boys soccer recap

Quintin Veletto scored a goal and the defense of West Morris was able to hold up during a 1-0 shutout victory over Morristown-Beard in West Morris. Veletto found the back of the net in the first half and this is all West Morris (2-3) would need. Owen Wormann and Carter...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
