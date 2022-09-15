Read full article on original website
South Jersey girls soccer star adds to legacy, scores 100th career goal
Before the program’s greatest scorer walked through the halls at Holy Cross Prep, a letter arrived over the summer in 2019 laying out the type of player that the South Jersey school was getting. Holy Cross Prep coach Sergio Torres knew the club coach that the note came from...
Somerville defeats Voorhees - Boys soccer recap
Jake Cohen had a 12-save shutout to lead Somerville past Voorhees 1-0 in Somerville. Lucas Marchese’s first-half goal proved enough for Somerville as it improve to 4-2. Devin Tuvey finished with seven saves for Voorhees (3-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Boys soccer: No. 1 Seton Hall Prep tops Cedar Grove for 4th shutout
Junior Eddie Krupski scored twice to lead Seton Hall Prep, the top-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over Cedar Grove in Cedar Grove. Seniors Karan Chauhan and Julien Siljanovski each had two assists for Seton Hall Prep (5-1), which recorded its fourth shutout. Senior Joaquin Niehenke, junior Whye Li Ong and sophomores Lucas Mendes and Daniel Ariza had a goal apiece.
Newton defeats North Warren - Boys soccer recap
Dominic Celi’s late second-half goal put the game out of reach as Newton defeated North Warren 2-0 in Blairstown. Zach Robinson got the scoring going for Newton (3-2) off an assist from Andrei Hook. North Warren fell to 1-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
River Dell over Indian Hills - Girls soccer recap
Brianna Azevedo scored one goal and dished out two assists as River Dell stayed hot with a 4-1 victory over Indian Hills in Oradell. River Dell (4-1) scored three goals in the first half to gain control of the game. Shara VanPraagh and Hailey Volmar found the back of the net in the victory.
Passaic Tech over Clifton - Girls soccer recap
Passaic Tech scored three goals after the break to rally from a 2-1 halftime deficit and beat Clifton 4-3 in Passaic. The win improved Passaic Tech’s record to 4-0, the best start to a season in program history.
Boys soccer: Eitner nets OT winner to lift No. 17 Don Bosco Prep past Paramus Cath.
Luke Eitner scored the match winner in overtime as Don Bosco Prep, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, got by Paramus Catholic 1-0 in Paramus. Senior Junior Lagunas assisted on Eitner’s goal for Don Bosco Prep (3-2-1), which is on a four-game unbeaten streak. Goalie Dennis Mirante finished with six saves as Don Bosco outshot Paramus Catholic 16-6.
Union Catholic over Johnson - Girls soccer recap
Grace Donnelly made nine saves for Union Catholic in its 2-1 victory over Johnson in Scotch Plains. Carolyn Dorant-Smith and Catherine Holt added goals in the first half as Union Catholic (2-3) gained control early. Johnson (1-3) scored an early goal but was unable to find the back of the...
Seneca over Bishop Eustace - Boys soccer recap
Seneca scored three goals in the second half to earn a come-from-behind victory over Bishop Eustace in Seneca. Matthew Connelly scored the only goal in the first half to put Bishop Eustace (2-2) on top early. Dylan Bednarek logged two assists for Seneca (3-1-1) while Jack Guerrera scored the game-tying...
Lakeland holds off Passaic Valley - Boys soccer recap
Junior Piotr Widerynski’s fourth-minute goal paced Lakeland to a 2-1 win over Passaic Valley in Wanaque. Junior John Gurrieri assisted on Widerynski’s early goal for Lakeland (3-2) before junior Davin Battle’s 37th-minute goal gave the home side a cushion lead, with an assist from junior Xavier Diaz. Junior keeper Victor Ciach finished with seven saves.
No. 9 DePaul over Holy Angels - Girls soccer recap
Tami Adedeji scored twice and had an assist as DePaul, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, stayed perfect on the season with a 5-2 win over Holy Angels in Demarest. Alexis Kochan also netted a pair of goals for DePaul, which jumped out to a 3-0 lead by halftime and went on to raise its record to 5-0.
Steinert defeats Ewing - Boys soccer recap
Gabriel Avila finished with one goal and an assist as Steinert used a strong second half to down Ewing 4-0 in Hamilton. Steinert (5-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with three more goals. Anthony Durling, Jake Reilly, and Thomas Kovalcik also scored.
Girls soccer: Dickson delivers golden goal for unbeaten Sterling (PHOTOS)
After more than 87 minutes of scoreless soccer, nerves were a little frayed all over the field. That’s when junior Bridget Dickson finally lifted the tension for unbeaten Sterling, scoring the golden goal just under eight minutes into the first overtime period on Tuesday to deliver a 1-0 win over West Deptford in Somerdale.
Gloucester Christian over Calvary Academy - Boys soccer recap
Kyle Sickler contributed to all five goals, as he scored two and assisted on the other three in Gloucester Christian’s 5-1 win over Calvary Academy in Sewell. Isaiah Elvin added a goal and an assist for Gloucester Christian, which improved to 2-1. Ben Small and Michael Hanrahan also scored...
Bergen Tech over Paterson Eastside - Girls soccer recap
Dominique Desert had two goals and an assist to lead Bergen Tech to a 6-0 win over Paterson Eastside in Hackensack. Mackenzie Burke and Margaret Shneider both contributed a goal and an assist. The other goal scorers were Kelis Guzman and Margaret Shneider. Bergen Tech (2-2) used two goalies, but...
Princeton over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap
Brian Donis scored a pair of goals and Princeton remained undefeated with a 4-3 win over Hightstown in Princeton. Nicholas Matese and James Reynolds also found the back of the net to help Princeton improve to 6-0. Hightstown fell to 1-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Middletown South over Marlboro - Boys soccer recap
Junior Shawn McCann had a goal and an assist to lead Middletown South to a 2-0 win over Marlboro in Middletown. It was the second goal of the season for McCann. Matteo Niglio scored the other goal for the winners. Middletown South (3-3) snapped a three-game losing streak in earning...
Howell blanks St. Rose - Girls soccer recap
Madison Smith made four saves to preserve the shutout as Howell blanked St. Rose 2-0 in Belmar. Leila Oshiro and Kaitlyn Smith added goals for Howell (5-0-1). It scored one goal in each half to secure the victory. Isabelle Levy finished with six saves and St. Rose (3-3) finished with...
West Morris blanks Morristown-Beard - Boys soccer recap
Quintin Veletto scored a goal and the defense of West Morris was able to hold up during a 1-0 shutout victory over Morristown-Beard in West Morris. Veletto found the back of the net in the first half and this is all West Morris (2-3) would need. Owen Wormann and Carter...
South Plainfield nips Metuchen for third shutout win - Girls soccer recap
Senior Genesis Garces Gomez’s first-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for South Plainfield over Metuchen in South Plainfield. Junior keeper Gabriela Ardon came up with 12 saves to preserve the win for South Plainfield (4-2), which outshot Metuchen 19-5. Sophomore Lola Rezes came up with five...
