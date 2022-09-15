Tami Adedeji scored twice and had an assist as DePaul, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, stayed perfect on the season with a 5-2 win over Holy Angels in Demarest. Alexis Kochan also netted a pair of goals for DePaul, which jumped out to a 3-0 lead by halftime and went on to raise its record to 5-0.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO