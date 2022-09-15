ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Library to host unique one-man theatrical experience

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
Broadway and film veteran Duffy Hudson will use a combination of biographical information and dramatic interpretation of three of Poe’s most famous works.

Guests invited to a visit from Edgar Allan Poe

– On Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 6-7 p.m. in the library conference room, the Paso Robles City Library will host a special evening of entertainment featuring the works and life story of one of America’s best-known authors and enigmatic personalities, Edgar Allan Poe.

Broadway and film veteran Duffy Hudson will use a combination of biographical information and dramatic interpretation of three of Poe’s most famous works—Annabel Lee, The Raven, and The Tell-Tale Heart—to bring Edgar Allan Poe to life.

Space is limited and registration is required for each participant. For ages 16 and up. For more information, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen at (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Paso Robles, CA
Entertainment
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Joy Ann Camp, 86

– Our dear Joy Ann Camp passed away on Aug. 22, 2022, in her home of natural causes. She was born Sept. 21, 1935, in Evanston, IL. She was raised on the shores of Lake Michigan, attending Catholic schools, riding horseback, and going to Chicago to see plays. In the...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Muppet

Sweet, gentle FIV+ girl needs a loving, indoor home. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Muppet. Muppet is a sweet and gentle girl waiting for her new forever home. She enjoys the company of people and has lived with other animals. She is FIV+ so will need to be indoors only.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edgar Allan Poe
Paso Robles Daily News

Harvest events planned throughout Paso Robles this October

More than 100 events planned throughout the month of October. – October is wine harvest month in Paso Robles, which brings individual harvest celebrations at the area wineries throughout the month. Harvest happens only once a year, so the events are as unique as the vintage with vineyard tours through the fall colors, winemaker dinners featuring autumnal flavors, music events into the cool evenings, as well as grape stomps. These events and more await during Paso Robles Wine Country Harvest Wine Month in October.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Star Card fundraiser returns this October

Program raises funds for North SLO County women’s scholarships. – The Paso Robles chapter of (Philanthropic Educational Organization) P.E.O. International is bringing back its Star Card fundraiser to raise funds for Kiper-Twist Scholarships, primarily benefitting women in north San Luis Obispo County who are attending college, trade schools, or returning to school to improve themselves, gain skills and college degrees to better provide for their families. Since 2002, Paso Robles’ P.E.O. Chapter HL has helped 61 women with awards totaling $143,585 in financial support.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 13-14

Alan Asher Grubman, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Alan was born September 17, 1939. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Stanley McCumsey, age 89, of Bradley, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Stanley was born May 6, 1933. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Library#Veteran#Performing
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles mayor to emcee annual Dancing With Our Stars event

– The popular local charity-supporting event Dancing With Our Stars returns to Atascadero this week with Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin as Master of Ceremonies for the tenth time. “Prime Time Atascadero: Season 11,” is a 4-day event held at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero and allows people to see the stars of Atascadero’s community show off their dance moves all while supporting the Atascadero Library and five local non-profit-organizations: the Templeton Library, NCEF Leadership North County, the Charles Paddock Zoo, the Atascadero Performing Arts Center, and the Sheriff’s Advisory Board/K-9 Program.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Annual winemaker dinner raises funds for Boys & Girls Club

Event earned $164,000 in total through ticket sales, sponsorships, live and silent auction, on-site raffle. – The 22nd annual winemaker dinner fundraiser was held at the Paso Robles Event Center to support the programs and services of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast (BGCMCC). Over 100 attendees were treated to gourmet cuisine prepared by Chef Jeffrey Scott, along with wine donated by Pear Valley Estate Wine, J Lohr Winery, Austin Wines, and J Dusi Winery with beer donated by Firestone Walker.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Paso Robles Daily News

Zumba Gold classes return to centennial park

Classes return Mondays and Fridays following summer hiatus. – Following a summer hiatus, Zumba Gold classes are returning to the schedule on Mondays and Fridays from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. in the Paso Robles Centennial Park Banquet Room. This upbeat class is a mid-level aerobic workout for any age set to...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Column: Community invited to celebrate peace in Morro Bay

Event at ‘Peace Pole’ in Morro Bay happening Sept. 22. – The first sentence of the Proclamation of the City of Morro Bay states that “peace is not merely the absence of war and violence,” yet most people only identify peace in that way. So in 2018, I joined with the then-mayor of Morro Bay Jamie Irons to construct a peace proclamation that better explains the concept of peace. This one-page document that goes on to state that “peace is achieved through following the concepts and methodology of nonviolence,” and that the City of Morro Bay “is committed to establishing peace and nonviolence in the region,” was issued in a city council ceremony on Sept. 11, 2018. That the day was special in more ways than one is true; the anniversary of a horrendous attack on our country and the day Morro Bay became the first, and still the only city on the Central Coast of California, to have a peace proclamation.
MORRO BAY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Wine & Roses Bike Ride returns Sept. 24

Ride raises funds to support Lions Club community events. – On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Paso Robles Lions Club will be hosting the 20th annual Wine & Roses Bike Ride, starting and ending in Templeton Park. Started originally by the Templeton Chamber of Commerce, in recent years this bike ride has been hosted by the Paso Robles Lions Club. The club uses the ride to raise funds to support the many community events that they sponsor.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy