Rutgers’ Eric LeGrand’s coffee shop wins Devils’ Buy Black program, will get helmet advertising in 2022-23

Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
Construction Updates: Roadway Restoration & Paving, and Water Service Work in MorristownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Allentown stops Trenton - Boys soccer recap
Junior Cade Maglione scored twice to lead Allentown past Trenton 2-1 in Trenton. Senior Danny Doran got an assist while seniors Aarya Patel and Alex Giurici combined for five saves in goal while sharing goalkeeping duties. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Girls soccer: Cruz lifts North Arlington past Lyndhurst at Red Bull Arena (PHOTOS)
Junior Lia Cruz scored a second-half goal to lead North Arlington to a 1-0 win over Lyndhurst at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. The win marked North Arlington’s (4-0) fourth straight win and its second shutout of the campaign so far. Lyndhurst fell to 2-3-1. The N.J. High School...
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Mendham defeats Mount Olive - Field hockey recap
Riley Reardon, Jessica Curl, and Julia Schoenbrodt each scored as Mendham defeated Mount Olive 3-1 in Mendham. Tied 1-1 at the end of the third quarter, Mendham (2-2-1) scored two goals in the fourth to come away with the win. Kylie Tessier scored the lone goal for Mount Olive (0-5)...
Hoboken over St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap
Emma Conway finished with a goal and two assists as Hoboken remained unbeaten with a 3-1 victory over St. Dominic in Hoboken. Sydney White got Hoboken (4-0) on the board in the first half. It added goals from Conway and Hannah Bermand over the final 40 minutes to preserve the victory.
Verona defeats Koinonia - Field hockey recap
Taylor McClain netted one as Verona defeated Koinonia 2-0 in Plainfield. Verona (3-0) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the third quarter. Sarah Knoetig and Amanda Cavallo recorded an assist. Koinonia fell to 0-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Through tragedy, Rutgers’ Shaquan Loyal finds solace in family
PHILADELPHIA — The play sent Rutgers fans into a frenzy and one proud parent, literally, head over heels. In a living room in Newark, Nidea Loyal watched her son deflect a pass, pull down the interception and take off for a touchdown. As he sprinted down the middle of the field, she got to her feet. Then one hand hit the ground. Then the other touched down. She finished back on her feet — a perfect cartwheel — to celebrate that perfect moment on the football field.
Hun over Academy of the New Church - Field hockey recap
Ava Olender and Mia Chiodo each scored a goal to lead Hun to a 2-0 win over Academy of the New Church in Pennsylvania. Logan Frith and Phoebe Thielmann registered assists in the win.
HS Football: Sterling-Collingswood rivalry hits bump in road with cancellation (UPDATED)
A rivalry that kicked off in 1965 and has been played every year since, the annual Collingswood-Sterling showdown won’t happen in 2022. Collingswood athletic director Colleen Harte confirmed Tuesday morning that Sterling will not have enough players to safely field a team for Friday’s West Jersey Football League inter-division game.
Freehold Township over Manalapan - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Santos scored a second half goal to lead Freehold Township to a 1-0 victory over Manalapan in Freehold. Santos broke a scoreless tie in the second half on a Tim Bertscha assist. Jack Goldsmith finished with three saves in net to preserve the shutout for the Patriots (4-1). Manalapan’s...
Haddonfield defeats Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap
Allison Tighe, Gabbi Parker, and Addison Pierce each scored to lead Haddonfield past Haddon Heights 3-1 in Haddon Heights. Kylee Ferranto gave Haddon Heights (1-5) a 1-0 lead off an assist from Katelyn Schuster before Parker and Pierce sent Haddonfield (4-2) into halftime up by a goal. Allison Baxter finished...
Wallkill Valley stops Kittatinny - Field hockey recap
Senior Kellie Roth tallied twice to lead Wallkill Valley to a 4-1 win over Kittatinny in Newton. Senior Sarah Philback had a goal and an assist while Jenna Camarata scored as well for Wallkill Valley (3-2-1). Junior Laney Keates scored for Kittatinny (1-4) while junior goalie Abby Albert finished with...
No. 5 Ridgewood defeats Hackensack - Girls soccer recap
Kat Slott had a goal and an assist to lead Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Hackensack 4-0 in Ridgewood. Ridgewood (4-0) jumped out to a 2-0 lead at halftime before tacking on two more goals in the second half. Kate Black, Lindsay Seibold, and Lindsey Devir...
Bergen Tech over Paterson Eastside - Girls soccer recap
Dominique Desert had two goals and an assist to lead Bergen Tech to a 6-0 win over Paterson Eastside in Hackensack. Mackenzie Burke and Margaret Shneider both contributed a goal and an assist. The other goal scorers were Kelis Guzman and Margaret Shneider. Bergen Tech (2-2) used two goalies, but...
Holmdel over Raritan - Girls soccer recap
Sophia Laudi recorded a hat trick to spark Holmdel to a 4-0 win over Raritan in Raritan. Lily Reardon added a goal and an assist and Moyosola Adeyeri turned away six shots to earn the shutout.
No. 4 Westfield over Cranford - Boys soccer recap
Ian Schultz scored two goals and added one assist to lead Westfield, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 6-0 victory over Cranford in Cranford. Westfield (6-0) scored five goals in the first half to quickly gain control. Noah Fischer finished with one goal and one assist while Ethan Wade found the back of the net as well.
South Plainfield nips Metuchen for third shutout win - Girls soccer recap
Senior Genesis Garces Gomez’s first-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for South Plainfield over Metuchen in South Plainfield. Junior keeper Gabriela Ardon came up with 12 saves to preserve the win for South Plainfield (4-2), which outshot Metuchen 19-5. Sophomore Lola Rezes came up with five...
Hasbrouck Heights over Becton - Girls soccer recap
Madison Lahullier and Victoria Morales scored goals as Hasbrouck Heights defeated Becton, 2-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Ella Reyngoudt and Jenna O’Malley contributed assists for the winners. Hasbrouck Heights (4-1) has won four in a row. Madison Kirk made 12 saves in goal for Becton (4-1). The N.J. High School...
No. 15 Clifton tops Passaic Tech - Boys soccer recap
Dylan Perez scored a goal to help Clifton, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeat Passaic Tech 2-0 in Clifton. Vitali Datsyk also had a goal with Sebastian Perez tallying a save. Clifton (3-0-1) and Passaic Tech (3-1) ended the first half in a scoreless tie, with both of the Mustang’s goals coming in the second half.
No. 1 Westfield girls soccer plays to draw with rival No. 17 Scotch Plains-Fanwood
Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, went on the road and battled for 100 minutes on Tuesday and finished with a scoreless draw with No. 1 Westfield. There weren’t many quality chances on net, but Westfield keeper Sutton Factor and Scotch Plains-Fanwood keeper Rebecca Kessler each had to elevate and got their hands on shots that almost found space right underneath the crossbar. Both senior goalies stood strong on the ensuing corners and made sure that their defense wasn’t going to budge in this showdown between Union County’s best programs.
Comments / 2