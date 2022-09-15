Read full article on original website
Carole and Mike's place in the royal family: How the Middletons have become a 'core part' of royal life for the Prince and Princess of Wales after attending both the Queen's state funeral and committal service
Since Kate Middleton married into the Royal Family in 2011 and become a member of The Firm, she has remained incredibly close to her parents Carole, 67, and Mike, 73. The parents-of-three, who live in Berkshire, attended the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in St George's Chapel in Windsor on Monday to pay their respects to Her late Majesty.
Princess Anne says Queen did 'exactly the right thing' after Princess Diana died by keeping Princes William and Harry in Balmoral - and praises her parents' 'important partnership' in unseen interview from 2017
Princess Anne has said the Queen did 'exactly the right thing' by staying in Balmoral with Princes William and Harry in the days after the death of Princess Diana in an unseen interview from 2017. The Princess Royal, 72, spoke to ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship about her mother's...
Princess Charlotte Appears to Scold Prince George During Queen’s Funeral, Reminds Him to Bow as Coffin Passes
Princess Charlotte‘s in charge. Prince George was instructed by his little sister to take a bow during great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral. The siblings joined their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, at the Westminster Abbey service on Monday, September 19, walking into the historic chapel ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before the ceremony began. After Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivered the sermon, Charlotte, 7, was seen reminding George, 9, of royal protocol.
Prince George And Princess Charlotte Will Have A Role In Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales will attend their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, according to an order of service for the ceremony released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Nine-year-old George and 7-year-old Charlotte will walk behind the Queen's coffin as it is carried up the...
King Charles heads to Balmoral to 'quietly grieve' Queen as family release unseen image of monarch hiking in Scotland, the 'place she loved most' - as palace source reveals how royals shed tears for Her Majesty at private burial
King Charles has landed in Scotland to privately mourn his mother on the Balmoral estate where the Queen died 12 days ago with him by her side, MailOnline can reveal today. The monarch left RAF Northolt on the private jet he used during his tour of the UK following Her Majesty's death and touched down in Aberdeen this lunchtime. The Queen Consort, Camilla, is with him.
Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects
Prince William and Prince Harry will set aside their feud and support their father King Charles III by marching with him behind the Queen's coffin as it leaves Buckingham Palace for the final time today. Her Majesty has spent her final night in the Bow Room of her London home...
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
Prince and Princess of Wales: William and Kate's Anglesey 'refuge'
When Flt Lt Wales was doing his helicopter training to become an RAF search and rescue pilot in 2010, like his fellow trainees he gave two preferences for his first posting. One was in Lossiemouth, in north east Scotland, and the other at Valley on Anglesey, off the north west coast of Wales.
Queen buried by Philip’s side in private service where royals united for final goodbye after ‘4billion watched funeral’
THE Queen was buried alongside her beloved husband Prince Philip last night as the royals came together for a private service. Her Majesty was laid to rest beside the Duke of Edinburgh at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle. Earlier on Monday, her coffin was lowered into...
Biblical symbolism, a tribute to George VI or clever planning? Experts suggest reasons behind Queen's coffin being moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall at precisely 2.22pm today
When the King and his sons walk behind the Queen's coffin today, they will leave Buckingham Palace at exactly 2.22pm. The royal family will accompany their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after queueing for what could be as much as 40 hours.
Saying goodbye to their 'Gan Gan': Prince George and Princess Charlotte WILL attend Queen's funeral and walk into Westminster Abbey with their parents behind her coffin - as King Charles thanks well-wishers and new portrait of late monarch is unveiled
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the Queen's funeral and are set to walk into Westminster Abbey with their parents. The two young siblings, who are second and third in line to the throne, will take part in today's procession with the likes of King Charles and Prince Harry, as the eyes of the world look towards central London.
How the royal family are spending the week of mourning after the Queen's funeral
Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly back in California, while royals in the UK carry out engagements on behalf of King Charles.
George, Charlotte at Queen's Funeral Compared to William, Harry at Diana's
Prince William and Kate Middleton's two oldest children walked with them and in front of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Hour-by-hour guide to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: World will watch as King Charles III and senior royals walk behind late monarch's oak coffin carried on gun carriage from Parliament to Westminster Abbey for historic service
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, September 19. It will be the first funeral service at the Abbey - which was the background to much of the Queen's astonishing life, from her marriage to her beloved Duke of Edinburgh to the Coronation - for a British monarch since that of King George II in 1760.
Queen’s funeral - latest: Monarch buried next to late husband in private service after nation bids farewell
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest next to her husband Prince Philip during a private burial service after her state funeral came to an end yesterday.The service was conducted at 7.30pm by the Dean of Windsor and was attended by only King Charles III and the royal family. The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle, alongside those of the Duke of Edinburgh, her parents King George VI and the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret’s ashes.Earlier, at St George’s Chapel, King Charles fought back...
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
When Is Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral? Details on Procession, Westminster Abbey Ceremony and More
As Britain says goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, a carefully choreographed plan is in place to put the U.K.’s longest-serving monarch to rest. The royal family announced on Saturday, September 10, that the funeral for Her Majesty The Queen will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, at 11 a.m. local time.
Queen Elizabeth II's 8 grandchildren, including Princes William and Harry, hold silent vigil beside her coffin
All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects to the monarch. Many had huddled in line amid waits that stretched up to 16 hours, enduring London's coldest night in months. A...
Queen's name inscribed on family chapel stone at Windsor
The Queen's name has been inscribed on a new ledger stone in the Windsor chapel where she was buried on Monday. The late monarch was laid to rest with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the George VI Memorial Chapel - alongside her parents and sister. Buckingham Palace says...
