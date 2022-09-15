Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest next to her husband Prince Philip during a private burial service after her state funeral came to an end yesterday.The service was conducted at 7.30pm by the Dean of Windsor and was attended by only King Charles III and the royal family. The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle, alongside those of the Duke of Edinburgh, her parents King George VI and the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret’s ashes.Earlier, at St George’s Chapel, King Charles fought back...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO