Record Heat Possible and Tropical Possibilities
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – High pressure is in control and compressional heat has developed. The top temps should show up Wednesday through Friday. A backdoor cold front will help lower the temps for the weekend and a more traditional front is on the way for next week. The record high on Thursday is 97 and the forecast for our inland areas is 97 so we could tie or break the record. The Coastal forecast for Thursday is 93 which is also the record for the day. Looking ahead we will be watching the Caribbean and Gulf next week as a system is likely to develop lots of possible outcomes in the future of this storm. While it’s ok to be a bit on edge as there is the potential our area is impacted but we are talking 7 to 10 days out so plenty will change with the pattern and the storm between now and when it could be approaching the area. It’s best to make sure you are ready for a storm even if the system ends up going somewhere else. Make sure to check back on the forecast over the coming week for updates and changes.
Record Heat Possible as Fiona curves away
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The heat will be building this week as a ridge grabs the area. This will keep the wind out of the northeast. This is important as it will keep the dew points low. As the heat build, we will not be seeing high humidity that will make the feels like temps fairly close to the actual temps. A dry heat if you will, it will however still be very warm with temps approaching the upper 90s in some locations by the end of the week. The good news here is that Fiona will curve away from the mainland US and continues to not be a threat to our area. The rest of the tropics are calm with nothing to worry about in the near term.
Free family movie night
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Grab your blankets and lawn chairs spend a night with the family at McKenzie Park. Jurassic World Dominion will be playing at the free family movie night Friday, September 23. This is free for all and snacks are one dollar or you can bring...
