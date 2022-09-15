ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend is going to prison for seeing fire to a home in Pine Island. Michael Steven Drury, 43 of Pine Island, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson and has been sentenced to four years behind bars. Drury has also been ordered to pay $646,249 in restitution. Charges of kidnapping, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, and second-degree assault were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

PINE ISLAND, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO