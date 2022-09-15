Read full article on original website
Hormel Foods donates to food-assistance project in Austin Public Schools
AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods has donated $10,000 to The Lunch Tray Project at Austin Public Schools (APS). “We are extremely thankful for the incredible donations from Hormel Foods,” says Austin Superintendent Dr. Joey Page. “Throughout the years, Hormel Foods has been very generous in their support of our students, and donations like these mean the world to our families.”
Big response to large shed fire in Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Flames destroyed a shed northeast of Rochester Tuesday morning. Around 6:47 am, the Rochester Fire Department was called to the 3400 block of Hermann Court NE and firefighters arrived to find flames consuming a large pole shed. Crews extinguished the flames and remained on the scene until 11 am to deal with any hotspots.
SE Minnesota now boasts two Schools of Excellence
DODGE COUNTY, Minn. – Two southeastern Minnesota schools have been named a Minnesota School of Excellence (SOE) by the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA). “Through the Minnesota School of Excellence program, grounded in national research on high-performing schools, MESPA has created the premier opportunity in the state...
Minnesota republican candidate for governor, Scott Jensen visited Rochester Sunday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota republican candidate for governor, Doctor Scott Jensen was in Rochester Sunday. Many med city residents came out to Kathy's Pub to support Jensen and ask him questions. Jensen will challenge democratic Governor Tim Walz in the state's race for governor on November 8th. “America needs all...
North Iowa man sentenced for Rochester gunfire
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A North Iowa man is sentenced over gunfire at a Rochester apartment. Justin Jerome Jolly, 32 of Carpenter, IA, pleaded guilty in July to reckless discharge of a firearm and was ordered Monday to spend two years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.
Rochester man identified a victim of deadly Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man was shot to death over the weekend in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified a man killed by multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning as Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, 28 of Rochester. A press release says Gildersleve was found in the 1600 block of Harmon Place in Minneapolis and died at Hennepin Healthcare around 6 am Sunday.
FBI: 4 from Rochester, dozens from Minnesota involved in nation's largest COVID-19 scheme
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Federal charges have been filed against 47 Minnesotans, including multiple people from Rochester, in a $250M Feeding Our Future case. The FBI said Tuesday it is the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country. The charges state that the scheme involved exploiting a federally-funded child nutrition program...
Phase 4 of Highway 65 construction in Albert Lea is underway
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says Stag3 4 of the Highway 65 project in Albert Lea is underway. MnDOT says the right lane of Hwy 65 (East Main St.) is closed from Shell Rock River Bridge to Sorenson Ave. Crews are removing pavement, curb,...
Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in all but 6 Iowa counties after it was discovered in Mitchell Co.
MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - Emerald ash borer has been confirmed in all but six Iowa counties after it was discovered in Mitchell County. The Iowa Department of Ag said it was EAB was found near Spring Park in rural Osage by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Federal identification confirmed the samples were positive for EAB.
Austin Public Schools to ask voters for more operating revenue in November election
AUSTIN, Minn. - This November Austin Public Schools is getting ready to ask voters for a few extra pennies to keep the district running. The school district will ask voters on November 8th to approve an increase in its operating levy,. which generates funding from taxpayers on a per student...
Rochester man pleads not guilty to shooting teenager
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of shooting a teenager is pleading not guilty. Steven Allen Hart, 66 of Rochester, is now set to stand trial starting February 27, 2023, for first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Rochester police say Hart shot a 15-year-old boy in the leg on March...
Accused kidnapper sentenced for arson in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend is going to prison for seeing fire to a home in Pine Island. Michael Steven Drury, 43 of Pine Island, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson and has been sentenced to four years behind bars. Drury has also been ordered to pay $646,249 in restitution. Charges of kidnapping, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, and second-degree assault were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Motorcyclist killed after collision with deer Monday night in SE Minnesota
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - A 51-year-old man died Monday night following a motorcycle vs. deer crash. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 11:28 p.m. at County Rd. 17 and 335th Ave. The man killed has been identified as Daran Atkinson, of Lake City. Lori Schueller, of...
Wanted Albert Lea woman arrested, found with meth and stolen handgun
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A wanted Albert Lea woman is facing multiple felony charges after being found in possession of a stolen handgun and methamphetamine. Veronica Garcia, 28, was arrested Thursday night after she was spotted by law enforcement as a passenger on a motorcycle. Garcia was found with around...
Guilty verdict on all six counts in trial over shootout/standoff in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man accused of shooting three people, including a police officer, and causing an eight-hour standoff is guilty. Court documents state Devin Matthew Weiland, 32 of Albert Lea, was found guilty Monday of three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. His trial began September 12 in Freeborn County District Court.
Maximum tax levy approved.
The Rochester City Council has set the city's preliminary property tax levy for 2023. KIMT News 3's Jessica Bringe breaks down what taxpayers can expect heading into the next year.
Stewartville man arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' woman's place of work with AR-15
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after making threatening phone calls toward a woman and her place of employment. The sheriff’s office said Javarie Smith, 20 of Stewartville, called the 19-year-old victim’s place of work 15-20 times and threatened to shoot up the place with an AR-15.
Rochester man pleads not guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend and child
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man facing felony charges for an assault on a former girlfriend is pleading not guilty. Jermain La Johnson Sr., 51 of Rochester, is accused of two counts of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, two counts of domestic assault, theft, and interrupting emergency communications. On August 7,...
'Run for Ukraine' raises money for Ukrainian soldiers in need of prosthetics
ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been more than six months since the Russian invasion in Ukraine and communities across the US are not stepping down their efforts in support/. Including in the Med City, where four Mayo High School students have organized the 'Run For Ukraine.’. The run has teamed up...
