Rochester, MN

KIMT

Hormel Foods donates to food-assistance project in Austin Public Schools

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods has donated $10,000 to The Lunch Tray Project at Austin Public Schools (APS). “We are extremely thankful for the incredible donations from Hormel Foods,” says Austin Superintendent Dr. Joey Page. “Throughout the years, Hormel Foods has been very generous in their support of our students, and donations like these mean the world to our families.”
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Big response to large shed fire in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Flames destroyed a shed northeast of Rochester Tuesday morning. Around 6:47 am, the Rochester Fire Department was called to the 3400 block of Hermann Court NE and firefighters arrived to find flames consuming a large pole shed. Crews extinguished the flames and remained on the scene until 11 am to deal with any hotspots.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

SE Minnesota now boasts two Schools of Excellence

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. – Two southeastern Minnesota schools have been named a Minnesota School of Excellence (SOE) by the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA). “Through the Minnesota School of Excellence program, grounded in national research on high-performing schools, MESPA has created the premier opportunity in the state...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

North Iowa man sentenced for Rochester gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A North Iowa man is sentenced over gunfire at a Rochester apartment. Justin Jerome Jolly, 32 of Carpenter, IA, pleaded guilty in July to reckless discharge of a firearm and was ordered Monday to spend two years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man identified a victim of deadly Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man was shot to death over the weekend in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified a man killed by multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning as Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, 28 of Rochester. A press release says Gildersleve was found in the 1600 block of Harmon Place in Minneapolis and died at Hennepin Healthcare around 6 am Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Phase 4 of Highway 65 construction in Albert Lea is underway

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says Stag3 4 of the Highway 65 project in Albert Lea is underway. MnDOT says the right lane of Hwy 65 (East Main St.) is closed from Shell Rock River Bridge to Sorenson Ave. Crews are removing pavement, curb,...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Rochester man pleads not guilty to shooting teenager

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of shooting a teenager is pleading not guilty. Steven Allen Hart, 66 of Rochester, is now set to stand trial starting February 27, 2023, for first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Rochester police say Hart shot a 15-year-old boy in the leg on March...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Accused kidnapper sentenced for arson in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend is going to prison for seeing fire to a home in Pine Island. Michael Steven Drury, 43 of Pine Island, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson and has been sentenced to four years behind bars. Drury has also been ordered to pay $646,249 in restitution. Charges of kidnapping, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, and second-degree assault were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
PINE ISLAND, MN
KIMT

Wanted Albert Lea woman arrested, found with meth and stolen handgun

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A wanted Albert Lea woman is facing multiple felony charges after being found in possession of a stolen handgun and methamphetamine. Veronica Garcia, 28, was arrested Thursday night after she was spotted by law enforcement as a passenger on a motorcycle. Garcia was found with around...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Guilty verdict on all six counts in trial over shootout/standoff in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man accused of shooting three people, including a police officer, and causing an eight-hour standoff is guilty. Court documents state Devin Matthew Weiland, 32 of Albert Lea, was found guilty Monday of three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. His trial began September 12 in Freeborn County District Court.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Maximum tax levy approved.

The Rochester City Council has set the city's preliminary property tax levy for 2023. KIMT News 3's Jessica Bringe breaks down what taxpayers can expect heading into the next year.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man pleads not guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend and child

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man facing felony charges for an assault on a former girlfriend is pleading not guilty. Jermain La Johnson Sr., 51 of Rochester, is accused of two counts of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, two counts of domestic assault, theft, and interrupting emergency communications. On August 7,...
ROCHESTER, MN

