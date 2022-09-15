The Hysterics are delighted to welcome not one but two Hoosier stars to the show!. First up is country music star Clayton Anderson! As a kid he grew up idolizing Damon Bailey and arrived in Bloomington just in time to see IU reach the 2002 title game, and he stayed long enough to become the biggest music act in town. Clayton has since continued to build a devout following, and has just released his most personal album to date, Made in the USA, now available everywhere!

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO