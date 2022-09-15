ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Make plans for Oktoberfest!

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cooler mornings and the arrival of red spider lilies in Cullman foreshadow the arrival of the annual Oktoberfest celebration which begins Saturday, Sept. 24 this year and ends Saturday, Oct. 1, mimicking the September dates of the event in Munich where the largest Oktoberfest party is held.

The Burgermeister for the 41 st Oktoberfest celebration in Cullman is Mike Mullaney, a 1980 Cullman High School graduate and cofounder and president of Goat Island Brewing. The proud member of the Cullman Brewers Guild will serve as the symbolic mayor over the Oktoberfest activities.

The salute to Cullman’s German heritage kicks off with “Goatoberfest” at Goat Island Brewing on Saturday, Sept. 24 for an all-day celebration for the whole family, including children and dogs. Beginning at 11 a.m. bounce houses, face painting, a goat petting zoo, German axe throwing and shaved ice will be available. Freddie Day Catering will provide German food and Rusty Turner’s famous Wurst Haus will be on hand. Live music will begin at 12:30 p.m. with Oompah-Calypse followed by Rally Stripe from 4-7 p.m. Avenue G will wrap up the festivities from 7:30-10:30.

On Monday, Sept. 26, St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church, located at 512 Second Ave. SE, will host its yearly German dinner from 5-7 p.m. The church will be offering the $12 meal consisting of wiener schnitzel and sides, carry out only. Tickets are available at the church or O.F. Richter and Sons. Two days later on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Sacred Heart Church will host its German dinner from 4-7 p.m. The $15 dinner will be drive through only as well. The dinner will feature grilled bratwurst from Brickyard Meats, sauerkraut, German potato salad and more. Sacred Heart is located at 112 Second Ave. SE.

Thursday, Sept. 29, will begin the Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism weekend celebration at 9 a.m. at Festhalle for Senior Day at Oktoberfest. At 4 p.m. the biergarten will open, followed by the tapping of the keg and opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. The evening will see the crowning of Miss Oktoberfest at 6:30 and candlelight walking tour at 7. Carriage rides will be available in the evening and live music by Polkawagen and Winston Ramble will round out the day.

The biergarten will be open from 4-11 p.m. Friday with Polkawagen, Doolin Dalton, The Pine Hill Haints and Fly by Radio set to perform. The children’s area will be open from 4-8 p.m. and the kids’ pickle eating contest and kids’ stein hoisting contests are scheduled for 6. At 8, the stein hoisting contest for adults 21 and older will begin.

Saturday will host a packed schedule, including:

  • 7 a.m. Registration for 5K/10K
  • 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Arts and crafts
  • 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Kids’ Area open
  • 9 a.m. Cullman Community Band
  • 10 a.m. Bingo at Sacred Heart
  • 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Biergarten
  • 10 a.m. Oktofurfest (Wiener Dog Races, Costume Contest and Pet Parade)
  • 10 a.m. Wallace State Singers
  • 11 a.m. Wallace State Jazz Band
  • 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Carriage Rides
  • 11:45 a.m. CHS Choir
  • 12:30 p.m. Oompah-Calypse
  • 2:30 p.m. Kids’ Stein Hoisting & Kids’ Best Dressed
  • 3 p.m. Brat Eating Contest
  • 4 p.m. Brez
  • 5:30 p.m. Avenue G Band
  • 7 p.m. The Overtones
  • 8 p.m. Stein Hoisting (21+ only) and Adult Best Dressed
  • 9 p.m. Chase Wright

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.cullmanoktoberfestival.com .

The Cullman Tribune

For the community: Chambers holds 2nd annual fall festival

CULLMAN, Ala. – Chambers Farm and Garden Supply held its second annual fall festival Saturday, continuing its effort to bring the community and its customers together. Judy Snead of Snead’s Farmhouse was an organizer of the event, which had a strong turnout for its first year and an even bigger showing this year. In all, 63 vendors set up booths with arts and crafts and food items for sale. There were plenty of kids’ activities, including face painting, bounce houses and a balloon artist. Eight different vendors brought animals to create a petting zoo with pigs, goats, ducks and chickens. Most of...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Library Oktoberfest scavenger hunt Sept. 29-Oct. 6

CULLMAN, Ala. – To help celebrate Oktoberfest and get the community involved in its local history and heritage, the Cullman County Public Library has teamed up with sponsor Nomadic Threads to put on a scavenger hunt Sept. 29-Oct. 6. The hunt will take place between the Warehouse District, Cullman City Hall, the Cullman County Museum and the library. Each object to be found will be within walking distance with some inside businesses and others outside. There will be six clues given that hunters will need to find the answers to. Each clue will have something to do with Cullman trivia. Once they...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman’s harbinger of autumn: The hay people

CULLMAN, Ala. – The first sign of Oktoberfest was seen in Cullman Monday, as the hay people made their return to various locations around town including the intersection of U.S. Highways 278 and 31, Goat Island Brewing and Depot Park.   The hay people were brought to life by Cullman’s Philip and Pat Clemmons, beloved community members and former posthumous burgermeisters. Inspirated during a trip to Germany in 1999 where the Clemmonses saw their first hay people, the couple made their own incarnation of the hay-stuffed favorites soon thereafter.   The couple tragically passed in 2008 but their tradition has been carried on by their daughter, Nancy Clemmons Moore, and other members of the community. Dutifully hauling the three bales of hay needed for each hay person, dressing one in lederhosen and hat and the other in a dirndl and braids, Moore and her helpers brought the Cullman tradition back on Monday, again assembling the community favorites and keeping her parents’ memory alive and well.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘We want to celebrate every kid’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The annual C.A.S.T. for Kids event was held Saturday at Smith Lake Park, giving children with special needs the opportunity to have a fun day of fishing on the lake. “When the children get here, they get to have a shirt, a hat, a fishing pole, a tackle box, a day out with a boat captain. All of this is volunteer,” said organizer Emily Chamblee. The event is made possible by shore volunteers, boat captains and sponsors. This year there were 82 volunteers, 24 boat captain, three co-captains and 29 kids participating. A total of 212 fish were caught. C.A.S.T....
CULLMAN, AL
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
The Cullman Tribune

Meet Melody Camp, Holly Pond’s dutiful librarian

HOLLY POND, Ala. – Melody Camp has been the librarian at the Holly Pond Guy Hunt Library and Museum since it was established in 2012. She has been the only employee of the library for several years. She holds kids’ reading programs every Tuesday morning and invents new crafts for the group each week. “I love helping people and being around people,” she said. “Working with the children is always a joy. I love planning the crafts for the children’s programs.” Camp welcomes people to utilize the library for any printing needs or internet access. Anyone is welcome to use the internet...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Electric Co-op holds 86th annual meeting; no changes to board of trustees

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Electric Cooperative members participated in its 86th annual meeting on Saturday at Northbrook Baptist Church, enjoying free entertainment by the Cotton Pickin’ Kids and the Avenue G Band, hot dogs served by the Fairview High School Band Boosters, inflatables, a health fair, presentations, and, most importantly, voting for the only contested position on the board of trustees.  While three positions on the board were on the ballot, two were uncontested. Sheila Sizemore, representing District 2, and James Fields Jr., representing District 3, ran unopposed. All terms are for three years.  Sizemore retired last year from Peoples Bank after...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCBOE honors poster winner, approves budget

CULLMAN, Ala. – At Thursday afternoon’s Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) meeting, Fairview Elementary School student Shannon “Perry” Means was recognized for winning the Cullman County Soil and Water Conservation District poster contest and winning the second- and third-grade prize in the Alabama Association of Conservation Districts (AACD) Area 1 poster contest. The dutiful student led the CCBOE in the Pledge of Allegiance to kick off the meeting.  A presentation by Schneider Electric, updating progress on construction projects throughout the school system, was given and was an apropos start to the second budget hearing for the district, highlighting the work...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont donates appliances to CCCDC Life Skills Center

VINEMONT, Ala. – The Vinemont Town Council on Tuesday voted to surplus old appliances in the Community Center and give them to the Cullman County Child Development Center (CCCDC) for its Life Skills Center. Teachers Stacey Ziegenbein and Summer Walker spoke to the council about the purpose of the center. “We actually teach older students, all of which have special needs, cognitive disabilities, and we’re required to teach them life skills and work skills,” Ziegenbein said. Ziegenbein and Walker have two classroom areas available and will be using one as a mock apartment in which students can learn life skills like cooking and...
VINEMONT, AL
#Local Life#Localevent#Sports Tourism#Parade#Arts And Crafts#Oktoberfest#Cullman High School#The Cullman Brewers Guild#German#Freddie Day Catering#Oompah Calypse#Rally Stripe#O F
The Cullman Tribune

Local students compete in Cullman County FCCLA Beef Cook-off

CULLMAN, Ala. – Students from the various city and county schools met at Alabama Farm Credit headquarters in Cullman Wednesday, Sept. 14, for the Cullman County Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Beef Cook-off. Samantha Rogers from Fairview placed first, Jennesy Lopez from the Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA) placed second, Lacy Twilley from Cold Springs placed third, Mackenzie Garmon from West Point placed fourth and Nathan Butlev from CATA placed fifth. The sponsors and schools that participated were Stephanie Blair from Cold Springs High School, Amie Veal from CATA, Carin Rains from Cullman High School, Whitney Haynes from Fairview High School, Amanda Williams from Good Hope High School, Amy Chambers from Hanceville High School and Renee Lee and Madison Ballard (student teacher) from Vinemont High School. The Cullman County Cattlewomen’s Association, Cullman County Cattlemen’s Association and Alabama Farm Credit sponsored the event. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Infusion Wellness & Spa offering IV therapy in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Whitney Cheatham, a registered nurse with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a background in endoscopy, post-surgical and home health services has recently begun an enterprising new business to bring IV therapy to Cullman. Services are currently provided on a concierge basis in residential or commercial settings. When creating Infusion Wellness & Spa, IV Therapy Lounge, her goal was to provide adequate care including IV hydration, weight-loss management and spa services that everyone can afford. “Infusion Wellness & Spa is the first clinic in Cullman, Alabama to focus primarily on IV therapy and wellness,” said Cheatham. “IV infusions are...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you, Jeremy Kilpatrick

I would like to let your community know they have a coroner they should be thankful for. After losing my wife Ruth of 38 years in an auto accident, I was contacted by Mr. Jeremy Kilpatrick. He was most helpful in guiding me through what was needed. He went above a normal duty by taking his own time to retrieve some personal belongings, and returned them to me. He showed compassion and understanding while performing his duties. Thank you Mr. Jeremy Kilpatrick!   Thomas Bahr  Vincennes, Indiana  Editor’s note: Mr. Bahr’s wife, Ruth Bahr, was tragically killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Cullman County on Aug. 31, 2022.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Junie B. Jones the Musical Jr.’ set for Sept. 29-30

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Community Theatre fall children’s production of “Junie B. Jones the Musical Jr.” is set for Thursday and Friday, Sept. 29-30, at the Cullman High School auditorium. Shows will be at 7 p.m. each night. There are 40 children ages 8-15 in the cast who have been in rehearsals since the beginning of August. The musical, an adaptation of four of Barbara Park’s best-selling books, was created by Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich. The musical joins Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where she faces many new challenges. Junie will have to grapple with her...
CULLMAN, AL
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Zakary Brock Stewart

Zakary Brock Stewart, age 22, of Hanceville, Alabama passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Zakary was born June 1, 2000. A visitation for Zakary will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd Avenue, N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055. A celebration of life funeral service will occur Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 2 p.m., 1901 2nd Avenue, N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055. An interment will occur Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery, Hanceville, Alabama.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Students have eye for ‘Mystery Science’ in Cullman City Schools

CULLMAN, Ala. – Students at East Elementary School are getting to delve into the more mysterious corners of the science curriculum, thanks to an Operation Round-Up grant that helped fund membership in the Mystery Science curriculum for hands-on lessons and projects.East Elementary School fourth-grade teacher April Dean wrote the grant for the $1,200 membership in the program, which is benefiting almost 600 students at the school. Mystery Science is a supplemental science resource that features engaging videos and experiments based on grade-level standards. Every lesson is based on a question, which is designed to engage students’ natural curiosity. The experiments...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Linda Lou Wood

Linda Lou Wood, age 76, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Linda was born Sept. 19, 1945, in Talladega, AL. Linda loved Jesus, her Lord and Savior, and her family and friends. She enjoyed time in God’s word and his creation. She served the Lord through teaching God’s word and ministering to the youth and ladies of the church. Linda is survived by her daughter: Julie Wood Austin; her son-in-law: Scott Austin; her sisters: Phyliss Todd and Betty Carpenter; and her granddaughters: Rachel Elisabeth Austin, Hannah Katherine Austin and Lydia Grace Austin. Linda was preceded in death by her husband: George Thomas Wood. A celebration of life funeral service for Linda will be held Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at East Side Baptist Church, 1111 3rd St SE, Cullman, Alabama. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. A private family interment will follow at Alabama National Cemetery, 3133 Highway 119, Montevallo, AL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://100fold.org/seedsower.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Marvin Dale Trussell

Marvin Dale Trussell, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on September 17, 2022. He was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on September 16, 1963, to James Clifton Trussell and Catherine Louise Akers Trussell Thornton. Mr. Trussell was 59 at the time of his passing. Marvin and his late wife, Barbara, were members of Bethel Baptist Church and he was also a member of the Holly Pond High School Class of 1982. Mr. Trussell enjoyed fishing, and he loved listening to Classic Rock music as well as the Blues. Mavin was extremely talented, and his love of old cars was apparent in the...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Fuller crowned Miss Wallace State

HANCEVILLE, Ala. –  Wallace State Community College Business Management major Audrey Fuller was named the new Miss Wallace State on Sunday, Sept. 11.    Fuller, 19, of Oneonta, received a renewable one-year scholarship for tuition and fees to Wallace State as well as a $150 book scholarship. She will represent WSCC in June at the 2023 Miss Alabama competition, which is a preliminary for the Miss America competition.   “I am absolutely blessed,” Fuller said of being named Miss Wallace State. “I thank the Lord for this opportunity. I’m so excited to be a role model; I feel in awe looking at the...
ONEONTA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Johnny Darrell Phillips

Johnny Darrell Phillips, age 66, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Johnny was born March 26, 1956. He is survived by his son: Johnny Darrell Phillips Jr. “Jay”; and his sister: Maxine Fuller. The family will announce a celebration of life at a later time.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Regional welcomes rheumatologist Aesha Singh, MD, to Medical Group

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Regional recently welcomed rheumatologist Aesha Singh, MD, to the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Singh received her Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at Smt. N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and her Diplomate of National Board in Internal Medicine from the National Board of Examinations. She then completed her residency in internal medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo, Texas, and her fellowship in rheumatology at Emory University in Atlanta. Singh treats patients 18 and older for conditions such as: LupusRheumatoid arthritisSarcoidosisVasculitis and related disordersOsteoarthritisCrystalline arthropathies like GoutTendonitisFibromyalgiaCarpal tunnel syndromeSpondyloarthropathiesOther autoimmune rheumatic diseases including Scleroderma, Myositis, Sjogren’s Singh will be providing care for patients at Cullman Regional Medical Group – Multi-Specialty Clinic, located in Professional Office Building One – 1948 Alabama Highway 157, Suite 330B. Schedule an appointment with Singh by calling 256-798-0569. For more information about Singh, visit online at www.CullmanRegionalMedicalGroup.com.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Glenda Jean Strickland

Memorial visitation for Glenda Jean Strickland, age 82, of Cullman, will be from 10 – 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Strickland passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born Sept. 18, 1940, to Chester and Pearl Maze. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother: Charlcie Maze; husbands: Wilson Strickland and Dalton Hood; and brothers: Joe Donald “Buddy” Maze, Jerry Maze, and Dillard Maze. Survivors include her sons: Chris (Diane) Hood and Jimmy (Sarah) Strickland; daughter: Beverly Franklin; grandchildren: Lisa Hope, Michael Hood, Kelsey Strickland, Robert Strickland, and William Strickland; great-grandson: Jacob Anthony Pearson; and sister: Linda Tapia.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

