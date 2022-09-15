ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putting Firestone name on it foregone conclusion, there were no other options

Jim Firestone Field.

Everybody knew it was his field already. Putting his name on it is exactly as it should be.

GenoaBank Stadium is the new name for the football complex at Comet Volunteer Athletic Facilities at Genoa High School.

Official dedication is September 30, before kickoff as Lake visits in the Northern Buckeye Conference.

The field is named after longtime Hall of Fame coach Firestone, who won the most games in program history at 109. A teacher, guidance counselor and administrator, the honor comes from the district.

Firestone, who also lost 60 games and tied six from 1959-1976, was at the helm for the first unbeaten regular season in 1975. That team allowed 32 total points and capped a 20-game win streak overall.

He became head coach at age 24 and won three championships in five years (30-3-2 league record) in the Suburban Lakes League.

Firestone was the principal at Genoa High School for 10 of his 30 years at the school and 46 years in education. He devoted himself to promoting and supporting not only the district, but the community of Genoa.

Firestone has 62 years of service in Genoa Kiwanis, joining in 1960. He received the George F. Hixon Fellowship Award,which is the highest honor of Kiwanis International.

Firestone has been a chair member and president of many community organizations and events, a board director of Genoa Zoning for over a decade, director of Veterans Memorial Park for 12 years and received the Genoa Chamber of Commerce Award for Outstanding Professional Service in 2016.

Former players, former students and community members who want to reconnect with Firestone can do so before the game against Lake at a reserved tent next to the Booster Barn.

A formal community recognition and celebration of GenoaBank Stadium will take place August 18, 2023 at the first home football game of the season. It will include a reveal of new stadium signage.

Locally owned and operated since 1902, GenoaBank purchased naming rights to the stadium, extending a deep-rooted supportive relationship with the school.

GenoaBank and Genoa Schools emphasize the people, places and events that make the communitya special place to live. A long-standing community fundraiser, the Goal Post Gala, is primarily organizedand orchestrated by GenoaBank.

Marty Sutter, long-standing President/CEO, supervises. Funds raised have directly contributed to upgrades and refurbishments to all athletic facilities and benefit students in helping reach their highest athletic potential.

