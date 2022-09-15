Ex-Manchester United Star Says Erik Ten Hag Should Use His Best Team Vs FC Sheriff

Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has said that Erik Ten Hag should field his best team against FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League after losing to Real Sociedad in the first game.

Manchester United have enjoyed good form in the Premier League of late - winning their last four games which were against Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester City and Arsenal.

In the Europa League, however, they lost 1-0 in their first group game to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford. They will be hoping to kick on and put the bad result behind the much as they did after a poor start in the league in August.

The Red Devils will face FC Sheriff Tiraspol away in Moldova this Thursday - a team who are well known for beating Real Madrid in the Champions League last season.

Paul Parker, who enjoyed success as a defender under Sir Alex Ferguson in the 1990s, spoke to Bonus Code Bets about what he thinks United should do for this game:

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start in Moldova IMAGO / PA Images

“I think they (United) have to go full strength. They have to win the game, they need three points. Sheriff Tiraspol has taken a few scalps already in the Europa League.

“It will be Sheriff's biggest ever home game, in the sense of playing Manchester United. So, they’re gonna be really, really up for it.

"United can’t afford, in my opinion, to be leaving there just with a point. They need three points to get everything back in check again.

He finished: “The game is a must-win. I think that he has to play what he deems as his best eleven in this game.”

United are in fact expected to follow his advice and use a strong team for this game. You can view our predicted line-up for the game here .

