Adrian, MI

Prep Roundup: LCS girls golf continues IGL dominance

By Kristopher Lodes, The Daily Telegram
 5 days ago

HUDSON — The Lenawee Christian girls golf continued its dominate run of the Independent Golf League as the Cougars won another jamboree Wednesday at Evergreen Golf Course.

LCS and Columbia Central tied with a score of 180, but the Cougars held the fifth-golfer advantage for the win. Clinton was third with a score of 97 followed by Concord (235), Hudson (242) and Hillsdale (245).

Top Performers

Lenawee Christian

Yuki Nakamura/Avery Sluss: 43

Carlie Breckel: 44

Madalyn Shaw: 50

Natalie Morr: 52

Clinton

Kyleigh Ramos: 45

Brenna Ramos: 46

Brynn Frederick: 52

Coach Thoughts

Nito Ramos, Clinton: This was a great round by the team today and the work continues to pay off.

Up Next

3 p.m. Friday at Clinton IGL Jamboree

CROSS COUNTRY

JACKSON — Adrian and Tecumseh took on the rest of the Southeastern Conference at Ella Sharp Park.

The Adrian boys took third in a close race as the Maples scored 82 points to trail Saline (81) and Chelsea (74). The Tecumseh boys took 11th (300).

On the girls side, Tecumseh took fifth with a score of 146 while Adrian was eighth (177). Ann Arbor Pioneer won the race with a score of 48. Tecumseh was the top SEC White Division team.

Top Performers

Boys Race

Braylon Petty, Adrian: 15:57.1, 2nd

Aiden Smith, Adrian: 16:20.9, 10th

Girls Race

Kaylee Pesta, Tecumseh: 19:54.5, 7th

Chesney Wilke, Tecumseh: 20:05.0, 12th

Up Next

Adrian/Tecumseh: 9 a.m. Saturday at New Boston Huron Invite

BOYS SOCCER

University Liggett 7, Lenawee Christian 0

GROSSE POINTE — The Cougars traveled to take on one of the top teams in Division 4 and came back with a tough loss.

University Liggett is ranked No. 2 in the state by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association and has the highest MPR in the division.

Saturday: 11 a.m. at Lutheran Westland

Comments / 0

 

