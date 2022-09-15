ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Hate Paying Taxes? These 7 States Have No Income Tax

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XK9je_0hwU2Px600
Image source: Getty Images

Why lose more money to taxes than necessary?

Key points

  • State income taxes can eat away at your earnings.
  • From coast to coast, you'll find a tax-free existence in these states.

Life has a way of being expensive. From car payments to mortgage costs to having to put food on the table, many people struggle to stretch their paychecks month after month. And compounding the issue is the matter of taxes -- having to fork over a chunk of your earnings to the federal government, and, in many cases, your home state.

Some states, however, don't impose an income tax. And so if you'd rather keep more money for yourself, you might consider making one of them your home.

The seven states with no income tax

You won't pay any state income tax if you move to the following states:

  1. Wyoming
  2. Washington
  3. Texas
  4. South Dakota
  5. Nevada
  6. Florida
  7. Alaska

It's also worth noting that Tennessee and New Hampshire don't impose a state income tax on wages. However, they do tax other types of income, such as the interest you earn in your savings account. They also tax dividend income you earn in a brokerage account.

Should you move to a state with no income tax?

It depends. Obviously, not paying state income taxes could be a big source of savings. But you might spend more money in other ways.

Alaska, for example, is a very expensive state to live in, despite being without state taxes. Because a lot of goods have to be brought over, you might pay more for groceries and household essentials. And also, because things are pretty spread out in Alaska, you might spend more on transportation. Housing there also isn't cheap.

Parts of Washington, meanwhile, can be very expensive -- especially around Seattle. Similarly, while there are many low-cost cities you can move to in Texas, if you're looking at a major city, like Austin, you'll need to prepare to spend a small fortune on housing.

Then there are other factors to consider, like school systems (if you have kids), climate, and access to amenities. Alaska is beautiful. But it's also really cold most of the year.

Meanwhile, in many parts of Wyoming and South Dakota, you'll enjoy nice, open spaces. But you might have to travel far to access stores or restaurants. And while you might appreciate the warmth of Florida in January, you might also find yourself cursing your decision to move there once the summer heat makes stepping outside feel like walking into a furnace.

Also, think about where your friends and family live. If your entire support network is concentrated in the Northeast, then abandoning it to move to Nevada may be a more difficult thing than you'd expect.

Finally, think about where jobs are available in your field. If you're a teacher or nurse, you might be able to get a job anywhere. But if you work in tech, there may be limited opportunities in Wyoming unless you happen to have a job that lets you work remotely on a full-time basis.

All told, it does pay to research the above states and see if they're a good fit for you. But don't move to one solely because there's no income tax.

Comments / 0

Related
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Income Taxes#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
KYW News Radio

10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M

When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century. Their selling price was $1.1 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When Is Your Money Coming?

So far in September, three payments have been disbursed by the Social Security Administration. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second and third went to those who receive Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain why below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns

House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
221K+
Followers
107K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy