rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Remains found in car are those of missing Covington woman
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that remains found inside a vehicle off Interstate 20 Sept. 12 are those of a missing Covington woman. Yolanda Brown, 53, went missing Sept. 2 after meeting up with a man she connected with online at a pub in Hapeville. Brown reportedly left the pub to drive home but never arrived.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Runaway Douglas County 16-year-old girl missing for days
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County deputies need your help finding a runaway 16-year-old girl who has been missing for multiple days. Officials say 16-year-old Adela Briana Espinoza was last seen around 10:23 p.m. Friday at her home off of Veterans Memorial Highway in Lithia Springs, Georgia. Investigators believe Espinoza...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies concerned for missing 24-year-old Cherokee County woman's safety
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County deputies need the public's help in the search for a missing 24-year-old woman. Officials say 24-year-old Anya Love FangLi Bailey was last seen at her home in the Bridgemill subdivision nears Bells Ferry and Sixes Road. Investigators believe that Bailey left sometime Sunday night...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing: Authorities issue Mattie Call for Clayton County teen
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who they say has multiple mental health diagnoses. Zariyah Barnett reportedly left her Morrow home unannounced sometime late Sunday evening. Police say the teen is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black...
‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family heartbroken after missing teen’s body found behind townhomes
The family of a missing boy is heartbroken after they say his body was found in the woods next to a townhome community. They want answers and are waiting for more information from investigators. Jamiren Crosby’s family told WSB′s Candace McCowan that he had last been seen alive overnight on...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
Police activity spotted along Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police activity was spotted along Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County Monday night. Authorities were spotted investigating near the QuikTrip at 2753 Wesley Chapel Rd. 11Alive had a crew at the scene where multiple evidence markers were spotted near the Wesley Chapel Road and Rainbow...
fox5atlanta.com
Carroll County family offers $5000 to help find missing teen
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Lanterns floated into the night sky over Carroll County Sunday night as the search for 17-year-old Kaylee Jones is now in its third month. Daniel Jones, her father, says the reward for information on the whereabouts of his daughter is $5000. "My daughter means everything. Our...
Clayton County police looking for help finding missing 16-year-old girl last seen Friday
Clayton County police are looking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old who was last seen on Friday. Police say Liliana Romero left her home on Friday and hasn’t returned since. Clayton County Police officers responded to the 3000 block of Grant Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294, about...
Homicide investigation underway after woman found shot, killed in Gwinnett county neighborhood
LILBURN, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a Gwinnett county neighborhood. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sunday around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Burns Road in Lilburn for a report of a person being shot. Officers found a...
Family identifies child found dead in DeKalb wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a child was found near a Lithonia Park Monday afternoon. Family members identified the child as 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby. A witness described the moment she found the body. The woman told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene she...
fox5atlanta.com
Double shooting at Gwinnett County apartments kills 1, injures another
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A deadly double shooting in Gwinnett County sent neighbors scrambling into their homes over the weekend. Gwinnett County police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment complex off Britain Drive in Lawrenceville just before 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found one man dead and another with multiple gunshot wounds fighting to stay alive.
californiaexaminer.net
A Missing Woman’s Body Was Found In A Car Off Interstate 20
According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, detectives have found the body of a woman who went missing after leaving a bar in Hapeville. The investigation began after the woman was seen leaving the establishment. Yolanda Brown, 53, was last seen leaving the Irish Bred Pub in Hapeville, which...
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for motive in deadly shooting
The Gwinnett County police say they're investigating a homicide in Lilburn. One man has been pronounced dead outside an auto detailing business located on Stone Mountain Hwy.
CBS 46
Man killed at used car dealership in Gwinnett County after fight with owner
LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) - People just out looking to buy a car watch a fight turn deadly Monday morning at a Gwinnett County dealership. The Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call at approximately 10:30 a.m. When they arrived at Cannon Used Cars on Stone Mountain Highway between Ross Road and Lake Lucerne Road, they found a body of a man on the ground. It appears that the man had been shot to death.
fox5atlanta.com
Peeping Tom spotted in Paulding County
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Paulding County detectives say there's a Peeping Tom in Oak Glen. A man was caught on camera there peeking through the window of someone's home earlier this week. Detectives are asking that you call their tip line at 770-443-3047 if you...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old boy at southeast Atlanta strip mall
ATLANTA - Police say they have arrested the gunman who killed a teenager in front of a strip mall less than a month ago. Cecil Adkison, 23, was taken into custody by the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday.
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000-block of Sardis Church Road in Bibb County. In a release, Bibb Sheriff's Office said that the driver lost control, left the roadway, and was ejected from the motorcycle. Coroner Leon Jones identified the...
CBS 46
16-year-old shot and killed in Bibb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Bibb County Sheriff’s office confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Sept. 13. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot.
1 Person Died After A Five-Car Crash On I-75 (Clayton County, GA)
Clayton County Police are investigating a five-car crash on Interstate 75 southbound Sunday around 5 a.m. that claimed a life. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
