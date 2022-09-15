ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Remains found in car are those of missing Covington woman

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that remains found inside a vehicle off Interstate 20 Sept. 12 are those of a missing Covington woman. Yolanda Brown, 53, went missing Sept. 2 after meeting up with a man she connected with online at a pub in Hapeville. Brown reportedly left the pub to drive home but never arrived.
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Runaway Douglas County 16-year-old girl missing for days

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County deputies need your help finding a runaway 16-year-old girl who has been missing for multiple days. Officials say 16-year-old Adela Briana Espinoza was last seen around 10:23 p.m. Friday at her home off of Veterans Memorial Highway in Lithia Springs, Georgia. Investigators believe Espinoza...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing: Authorities issue Mattie Call for Clayton County teen

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who they say has multiple mental health diagnoses. Zariyah Barnett reportedly left her Morrow home unannounced sometime late Sunday evening. Police say the teen is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
City
Mcdonough, GA
Mcdonough, GA
Crime & Safety
Henry County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Henry County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Carroll County family offers $5000 to help find missing teen

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Lanterns floated into the night sky over Carroll County Sunday night as the search for 17-year-old Kaylee Jones is now in its third month. Daniel Jones, her father, says the reward for information on the whereabouts of his daughter is $5000. "My daughter means everything. Our...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Double shooting at Gwinnett County apartments kills 1, injures another

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A deadly double shooting in Gwinnett County sent neighbors scrambling into their homes over the weekend. Gwinnett County police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment complex off Britain Drive in Lawrenceville just before 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found one man dead and another with multiple gunshot wounds fighting to stay alive.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
californiaexaminer.net

A Missing Woman’s Body Was Found In A Car Off Interstate 20

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, detectives have found the body of a woman who went missing after leaving a bar in Hapeville. The investigation began after the woman was seen leaving the establishment. Yolanda Brown, 53, was last seen leaving the Irish Bred Pub in Hapeville, which...
HAPEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Man killed at used car dealership in Gwinnett County after fight with owner

LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) - People just out looking to buy a car watch a fight turn deadly Monday morning at a Gwinnett County dealership. The Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call at approximately 10:30 a.m. When they arrived at Cannon Used Cars on Stone Mountain Highway between Ross Road and Lake Lucerne Road, they found a body of a man on the ground. It appears that the man had been shot to death.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Peeping Tom spotted in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Paulding County detectives say there's a Peeping Tom in Oak Glen. A man was caught on camera there peeking through the window of someone's home earlier this week. Detectives are asking that you call their tip line at 770-443-3047 if you...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Bibb County

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000-block of Sardis Church Road in Bibb County. In a release, Bibb Sheriff's Office said that the driver lost control, left the roadway, and was ejected from the motorcycle. Coroner Leon Jones identified the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

16-year-old shot and killed in Bibb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Bibb County Sheriff’s office confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Sept. 13. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot.

