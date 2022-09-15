LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) - People just out looking to buy a car watch a fight turn deadly Monday morning at a Gwinnett County dealership. The Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call at approximately 10:30 a.m. When they arrived at Cannon Used Cars on Stone Mountain Highway between Ross Road and Lake Lucerne Road, they found a body of a man on the ground. It appears that the man had been shot to death.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO